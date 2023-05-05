 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Stealing skulls from a church graveyard is no way get ahead in life, son   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Aberdeen, Human skull, Report, Scotland, Theft, Procurator fiscal, Skull, human skull  
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<_<

>_>
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A head? Get it?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've got a better place to find free skulls, I'd like to hear it.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it seems like a perfectly cromulent way
to get a head.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just walk outside, there are tons of them in the middle of the tops of the hairless apes milling around.  They aren't using them anyway
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ed Gein doesnt agree
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I require pre-cleaned skulls.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most skulls in the trade are Asian. Hard to get a denatured skull, very difficult. And it's unnerving. Even when real skulls were made available for actors in Hamlet to use, it's just too creepy and surreal. How do you process holding what used to be a human? A person with thoughts and dreams? A person who gave kids piggyback rides?

I want my skull displayed at the Smithsonian.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get this out of the way.
Young Frankenstein - Igor Got no Body
Youtube 9nt0pP8dYVI
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hang out behind the local hospital morgue at night like a normal person?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caverns beneath the Dwimorberg?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somebody complained?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Now fetch me a stouP of ale!
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aberdeen? Not Elsinore? Wrong play.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I know nothing.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Horatio, come get a load of this!  I knew this dumb fark.  He was a class clown.. always had the jokes."

Americanized for the modern audience.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I know, right!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Skull Girl (Original Mix)
Youtube _ESujsPCp1E
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Go to Africa or South America and say you're an archaeologist
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's just trying to find a perfect one to slot into a weapon.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Could be no one would give the poor kid any.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ah-hem,
You want a bioarchaeologist, not just a regular archaeologist.  You want someone who is knowledgable in both human anatomy and excavation.

*makes call-me sign*
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hrrm, that reminds me that I have to ship this skull back to Holland sometime when I get my hands on it. Some older family members stole some dead Admiral's skull from a churchyard when they were growing up in the Netherlands in the 60s. I always thought it was kind of messed up.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oh, come on! That's the whole point of starting a cult! You get the cult members to go out and collect skulls for your throne.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This story was just in 2000AD a week ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitroglycerine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Really? Nobody posted the obvious thing?
Misfits - Skulls
Youtube rmFZqbh7TaU
 
