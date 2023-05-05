 Skip to content
(Twitter) Not only did the US economy add a surprising 253,000 jobs in April, but the labor participation rate has also jumped back up to pre-covid levels. Bad news for Biden, etc
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that means that inflation is going to go up, so we need to raise interest rates again, I guess.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 850x483]


He needs an ice cream cone instead of the glass.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the money assholes will continue to punish America with interest rates so that 2 or three rich guys can feel better about the leverage they have against American workers.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The communists will be mad that people are working.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well that means that inflation is going to go up, so we need to raise interest rates again, I guess.


If it continues to take down poorly operated banks and businesses that don't understand risk management, sure.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeze, even more jobs? Thanks Biden.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well that means that inflation is going to go up, so we need to raise interest rates again, I guess.

If it continues to take down poorly operated banks and businesses that don't understand risk management, sure.


Fair, but mostly I see it impacting homebuyers.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The job market is too hot!"
-- Fox News, probably
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.


We could bring it down a bit further if we stuck the heads of one or two billionaires on a couple of pikes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical.  Under The Biden Centrist Regime, I have to go to work and pay my bills and other capitalist bullshiat.

I want something better.  Why can't I just luxuriate at home on the labor of others?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: [Fark user image 850x483]

He needs an ice cream cone instead of the glass.


It's not scotch in there, it's just pure vanilla extract. He's skipping that sugar/eggs/cream malarky and just eating pure ice cream flavor like a boss.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.

We could bring it down a bit further if we stuck the heads of one or two billionaires on a couple of pikes.


Why waste them on simple acts of symbolism? There's good meat in those heads.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives before: "people aren't working, let's take away their assistance."

Conservatives now: "people are working, let's take away their assistance."
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow 2014 was the low point, sure felt like it, all the talk i heard in back those days
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: "The job market is too hot!"
-- Fox News, probably


Nah, they simply won't mention it.  Kind of like they didn't mention the Proud Girls convictions yesterday, or anything about Thomas' corruption or the name Tucker Carlson.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Outshined_One: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well that means that inflation is going to go up, so we need to raise interest rates again, I guess.

If it continues to take down poorly operated banks and businesses that don't understand risk management, sure.

Fair, but mostly I see it impacting homebuyers.


The bond market actually has a stronger relationship to mortgage interest rates than the Fed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No one wants to twerk anymore :-(
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And yet tech companies are laying off workers right and left.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.

We could bring it down a bit further if we stuck the heads of one or two billionaires on a couple of pikes.


It sure might send a message if a couple guillotines were paraded through the streets the next time there's one of those big billionaire summit things.

Moreso if the MAGAts and the left stopped fighting and united against the common enemy that works so hard to keep us all fighting each other so we don't get any ideas about betting if certain billionaire heads will make it all the way down the ramp into the bucket or if they'll fall off before they get there.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ooh, more bad news for Biden!
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.


Well, the peak of it was in September/October of last year and it takes 6 months for new chickens to be fertile... so my prediction was April/May it would be somewhat back to normal and it is!  Shocker how that works.

Avian flu, is, however, still spreading (Biden admin is testing a vaccine for it, although the largest chicken producer is against it.  Literally just read an article on it about 15 minutes ago.) so it won't completely return to normal for a while longer.  Plenty of mitigation efforts that aren't vaccines have been put into place, though, so it's not nearly as bad as it was before.  Plus I'm sure there's backed-up latent demand of people that wanted to buy eggs but didn't because it was too expensive.  Both of those things are still working against it from being completely back to normal, but it's mostly back to normal.

/TLDR: There's not a conspiracy here or anywhere as to high prices.  There's real reasons.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And yet tech companies are laying off workers right and left.


They are being replaced by very small AI scripts.
 
What in The [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The report also states that wage increases have slowed down. Inflation price gouging is dropping, so the corporations have to hoard more money somehow. Embrace the new caste system.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Outshined_One: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well that means that inflation is going to go up, so we need to raise interest rates again, I guess.

If it continues to take down poorly operated banks and businesses that don't understand risk management, sure.

Fair, but mostly I see it impacting homebuyers.

The bond market actually has a stronger relationship to mortgage interest rates than the Fed.


Well, yes, but the Fed influences the bond market.  The most highly correlated bond to mortgage rates is the 10 year treasury note (bond).

https://www.thebalancemoney.com/treasury-note-and-mortgage-rate-relationship-3305734
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And yet tech companies are laying off workers right and left.


They are very noisy, but a small part of the labor market.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But I was told nobody wanted to work anymore.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, Biden's makin' it rain on all of us?  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jake3988: phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.

Well, the peak of it was in September/October of last year and it takes 6 months for new chickens to be fertile... so my prediction was April/May it would be somewhat back to normal and it is!  Shocker how that works.

Avian flu, is, however, still spreading (Biden admin is testing a vaccine for it, although the largest chicken producer is against it.  Literally just read an article on it about 15 minutes ago.) so it won't completely return to normal for a while longer.  Plenty of mitigation efforts that aren't vaccines have been put into place, though, so it's not nearly as bad as it was before.  Plus I'm sure there's backed-up latent demand of people that wanted to buy eggs but didn't because it was too expensive.  Both of those things are still working against it from being completely back to normal, but it's mostly back to normal.

/TLDR: There's not a conspiracy here or anywhere as to high prices.  There's real reasons.


Something about how other countries won't import chicken which has been vaccinated because they can't tell the difference between vaccinated and infected with bird flu and they are too shiat scared to do anything themselves or to run programs to vaccinate their own flocks?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Typical.  Under The Biden Centrist Regime, I have to go to work and pay my bills and other capitalist bullshiat.

I want something better.  Why can't I just luxuriate at home on the labor of others?


So you want to be a millionaire?

\although these days even a millionaire can't get by on just investments, you need at least a couple for that.
\\it is funny when people talk about the value of "hard work", when the most "successful" people don't work at all.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well that means that inflation is going to go up, so we need to raise interest rates again, I guess.


As a guy with a fixed mortgage and money in the bank, please keep raising interest rates.

Yeah, I've got money in the market, too, but my liquid assets are suddenly earning me money.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

null: Tyrone Slothrop: And yet tech companies are laying off workers right and left.

They are being replaced by very small AI scripts.


That's a good thing.  In the future, we won't have to work at all:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


In the twenty-first century, new technologies should liberate us from work. Automation, rather than undermining an economy built on full employment, is instead the path to a world of liberty, luxury and happiness-for everyone. Technological advance will reduce the value of commodities-food, healthcare and housing-towards zero.

Improvements in renewable energies will make fossil fuels a thing of the past. Asteroids will be mined for essential minerals. Genetic editing and synthetic biology will prolong life, virtually eliminate disease and provide meat without animals. New horizons beckon.

In Fully Automated Luxury Communism, Aaron Bastani conjures a vision of extraordinary hope, showing how we move to energy abundance, feed a world of 9 billion, overcome work, transcend the limits of biology, and establish meaningful freedom for everyone. Rather than a final destination, such a society merely heralds the real beginning of history.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the poors keep thinking that they have a right to something more than a slave wage, so the oligarchs are going to ensure that we get put back in our place with another crippling recession.  Sure, they might lose a few dollars during the downturn, but that just means they can buy more resources for pennies on the dollar.  The oligarchs gotta keep their power structure, otherwise we might realize we don't need them...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: No one wants to twerk anymore :-(


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And yet tech companies are laying off workers right and left.


They vastly overhired for outsized demand from covid-related societal changes and are now trimming some fat.  Not typical of the economy at large.

But it DOES mean that all those oogity boogity headlines from layoffs are full of shiat and just doomposters in headline form.  They want clicks and they'll do it by any means necessary.  Keeping people scared they might lose their job any second, despite that not remotely being reality, is one big way to do that.

/Next month could be the start of a doozy though.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jake3988: phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.

Well, the peak of it was in September/October of last year and it takes 6 months for new chickens to be fertile... so my prediction was April/May it would be somewhat back to normal and it is!  Shocker how that works.

Avian flu, is, however, still spreading (Biden admin is testing a vaccine for it, although the largest chicken producer is against it.  Literally just read an article on it about 15 minutes ago.) so it won't completely return to normal for a while longer.  Plenty of mitigation efforts that aren't vaccines have been put into place, though, so it's not nearly as bad as it was before.  Plus I'm sure there's backed-up latent demand of people that wanted to buy eggs but didn't because it was too expensive.  Both of those things are still working against it from being completely back to normal, but it's mostly back to normal.

/TLDR: There's not a conspiracy here or anywhere as to high prices.  There's real reasons.


Bullshiat. Chickens start laying eggs at 17 to 18 weeks. I've worked in the egg industry for 42 years.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: null: Tyrone Slothrop: And yet tech companies are laying off workers right and left.

They are being replaced by very small AI scripts.

That's a good thing.  In the future, we won't have to work at all:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]

In the twenty-first century, new technologies should liberate us from work. Automation, rather than undermining an economy built on full employment, is instead the path to a world of liberty, luxury and happiness-for everyone. Technological advance will reduce the value of commodities-food, healthcare and housing-towards zero.

Improvements in renewable energies will make fossil fuels a thing of the past. Asteroids will be mined for essential minerals. Genetic editing and synthetic biology will prolong life, virtually eliminate disease and provide meat without animals. New horizons beckon.

In Fully Automated Luxury Communism, Aaron Bastani conjures a vision of extraordinary hope, showing how we move to energy abundance, feed a world of 9 billion, overcome work, transcend the limits of biology, and establish meaningful freedom for everyone. Rather than a final destination, such a society merely heralds the real beginning of history.


Of course, capitalists will fight that tooth and nail. What's the point of living if there's no peons to exploit and look down on?
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Typical.  Under The Biden Centrist Regime, I have to go to work and pay my bills and other capitalist bullshiat.

I want something better.  Why can't I just luxuriate at home on the labor of others?


No Vote! Only Pony!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Rapmaster2000: null: Tyrone Slothrop: And yet tech companies are laying off workers right and left.

They are being replaced by very small AI scripts.

That's a good thing.  In the future, we won't have to work at all:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]

In the twenty-first century, new technologies should liberate us from work. Automation, rather than undermining an economy built on full employment, is instead the path to a world of liberty, luxury and happiness-for everyone. Technological advance will reduce the value of commodities-food, healthcare and housing-towards zero.

Improvements in renewable energies will make fossil fuels a thing of the past. Asteroids will be mined for essential minerals. Genetic editing and synthetic biology will prolong life, virtually eliminate disease and provide meat without animals. New horizons beckon.

In Fully Automated Luxury Communism, Aaron Bastani conjures a vision of extraordinary hope, showing how we move to energy abundance, feed a world of 9 billion, overcome work, transcend the limits of biology, and establish meaningful freedom for everyone. Rather than a final destination, such a society merely heralds the real beginning of history.

Of course, capitalists will fight that tooth and nail. What's the point of living if there's no peons to exploit and look down on?


Exactly.  The only reason people get money is to look down on the proletariat like those stupid idiots in the lumpenproletariat.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.


About two months ago, the Fark Economists said eggs would never get that low again.

Fark Economists are quite stupid.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In 2030 the "prime labor age" will be 12 to 82.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

null: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.

We could bring it down a bit further if we stuck the heads of one or two billionaires on a couple of pikes.

It sure might send a message if a couple guillotines were paraded through the streets the next time there's one of those big billionaire summit things.

Moreso if the MAGAts and the left stopped fighting and united against the common enemy that works so hard to keep us all fighting each other so we don't get any ideas about betting if certain billionaire heads will make it all the way down the ramp into the bucket or if they'll fall off before they get there.


The reason the people don't unite is because of the Boomers.  They need to be destroyed in order to unite the people.

Them and Gen X.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: null: Tyrone Slothrop: And yet tech companies are laying off workers right and left.

They are being replaced by very small AI scripts.

That's a good thing.  In the future, we won't have to work at all:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]

In the twenty-first century, new technologies should liberate us from work. Automation, rather than undermining an economy built on full employment, is instead the path to a world of liberty, luxury and happiness-for everyone. Technological advance will reduce the value of commodities-food, healthcare and housing-towards zero.

Improvements in renewable energies will make fossil fuels a thing of the past. Asteroids will be mined for essential minerals. Genetic editing and synthetic biology will prolong life, virtually eliminate disease and provide meat without animals. New horizons beckon.

In Fully Automated Luxury Communism, Aaron Bastani conjures a vision of extraordinary hope, showing how we move to energy abundance, feed a world of 9 billion, overcome work, transcend the limits of biology, and establish meaningful freedom for everyone. Rather than a final destination, such a society merely heralds the real beginning of history.


Fully Automated Luxury Communism is the name of my Pulp cover band.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My only metric is how much it costs to suck down chili dogs behind the Tastee Freez, and Biden has truly failed us on that. I can scarcely afford being seduced by my high school girlfriend via her dog sucking display.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.

About two months ago, the Fark Economists said eggs would never get that low again.

Fark Economists are quite stupid.


If all the economists on Earth were laid end to end, they would fail to reach a conclusion. - Oscar Wilde
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

neongoats: I'm sure the money assholes will continue to punish America with interest rates so that 2 or three rich guys can feel better about the leverage they have against American workers.


I don't know how inflation works either.
 
cleek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: [Fark user image 850x483]

He needs an ice cream cone instead of the glass.

It's not scotch in there, it's just pure vanilla extract. He's skipping that sugar/eggs/cream malarky and just eating pure ice cream flavor like a boss.


pure vanilla extract is 70 proof.

best of both worlds!
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

null: jake3988: phedex: hey, im just happy to see a 12 pack of large eggs is down to 2 bucks.

Well, the peak of it was in September/October of last year and it takes 6 months for new chickens to be fertile... so my prediction was April/May it would be somewhat back to normal and it is!  Shocker how that works.

Avian flu, is, however, still spreading (Biden admin is testing a vaccine for it, although the largest chicken producer is against it.  Literally just read an article on it about 15 minutes ago.) so it won't completely return to normal for a while longer.  Plenty of mitigation efforts that aren't vaccines have been put into place, though, so it's not nearly as bad as it was before.  Plus I'm sure there's backed-up latent demand of people that wanted to buy eggs but didn't because it was too expensive.  Both of those things are still working against it from being completely back to normal, but it's mostly back to normal.

/TLDR: There's not a conspiracy here or anywhere as to high prices.  There's real reasons.

Something about how other countries won't import chicken which has been vaccinated because they can't tell the difference between vaccinated and infected with bird flu and they are too shiat scared to do anything themselves or to run programs to vaccinate their own flocks?


Covid vaccines (or any vaccine, really) doesn't actually stop you from spreading a disease (despite how much Fauci tried to lie his ass off and say that) but it typically DOES make it much milder.  They're worried that by vaccinating that they'll still get the flu and be able to spread it but we won't be able to see any symptoms and it could, unintentionally, make the problem worse.  And, obviously, it would drive up the cost permanently (you'd have to make it REALLY cheap to be worth it)

Plus you'd have to take everyone's word for it that they actually vaccinated.  They could lie.  There's no way to tell.

/Nor does this happen consistently.  The last outbreak was in 2015.  Even less financial sense.
//Still I think it's worth at least a try to see if it's worth it in some limited scenarios as an extra measure.
 
