 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   NYC commuters react to homeless mans death on the subway by another passenger   (gothamist.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Criminal justice, Law, Murder, Brooklyn, Yorker, Crime, New York County District Attorney, Barclays Center  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 10:33 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"You've learned nothing."
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: [upload.wikimedia.org image 170x207]
"You've learned nothing."


This story is used as an example of the "Bystander Effect," the idea that no one tried to help her. Except people did.

The original claim is 38 witnesses saw and did nothing. That's not true. A follow-up found that no one saw the entire attack. 12 people were witness to parts but had no real idea what was happening. 2 witnesses saw something significant. The original story is the invention of a Times reporter Martin Gansberg, possibly with assistance from the police.

And the real kicker? Several people called the police. They never came.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Psychopusher: [upload.wikimedia.org image 170x207]
"You've learned nothing."

This story is used as an example of the "Bystander Effect," the idea that no one tried to help her. Except people did.

The original claim is 38 witnesses saw and did nothing. That's not true. A follow-up found that no one saw the entire attack. 12 people were witness to parts but had no real idea what was happening. 2 witnesses saw something significant. The original story is the invention of a Times reporter Martin Gansberg, possibly with assistance from the police.

And the real kicker? Several people called the police. They never came.


Yep. The reality of the situation is almost 180° from the story that's told.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Psychopusher: [upload.wikimedia.org image 170x207]
"You've learned nothing."

This story is used as an example of the "Bystander Effect," the idea that no one tried to help her. Except people did.

The original claim is 38 witnesses saw and did nothing. That's not true. A follow-up found that no one saw the entire attack. 12 people were witness to parts but had no real idea what was happening. 2 witnesses saw something significant. The original story is the invention of a Times reporter Martin Gansberg, possibly with assistance from the police.

And the real kicker? Several people called the police. They never came.


I want to be surprised. But...you know.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since the last thread on this was kinda gross, I'll just repeat this:

The number one rule for riding the subway in NYC is that, once in a while, you're gonna run into a bad scene on a subway car. The easiest thing to do is to change cars or wait for the next train.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Psychopusher: [upload.wikimedia.org image 170x207]
"You've learned nothing."

This story is used as an example of the "Bystander Effect," the idea that no one tried to help her. Except people did.

The original claim is 38 witnesses saw and did nothing. That's not true. A follow-up found that no one saw the entire attack. 12 people were witness to parts but had no real idea what was happening. 2 witnesses saw something significant. The original story is the invention of a Times reporter Martin Gansberg, possibly with assistance from the police.

And the real kicker? Several people called the police. They never came.


Also Stockholm syndrome was invented on  to discredit women victims of violence, but hey, we heard about these things in movies so they must be real
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Since the last thread on this was kinda gross, I'll just repeat this:

The number one rule for riding the subway in NYC is that, once in a while, you're gonna run into a bad scene on a subway car. The easiest thing to do is to change cars or wait for the next train.


Number two rule is if you see an empty car between two crowded ones, you didn't get lucky, there's a reason.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's sometimes disturbing to see a homeless person on the subway. It's always disturbing to see a homeless person being murdered on the subway.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.