(Fox 8 New Orleans)   New Orleans mayor shocked, shocked to learn that showing up for work at noon and taking luxury trips to Europe haven't solved the city's crime problem. Promises to do nothing new in hope that that will help   (fox8live.com) divider line
50
•       •       •

alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Corruption in Louisiana politics fetch my fainting couch and a gin and tonic.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said men inside the vehicle tried to grab his staffer.

(archer.phrasing.jpg)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if tourists would stop letting a pretty young lady lure them into alleyways where her rather large companions await their arrival there probably wouldn't be any crime in NOLA.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well if tourists would stop letting a pretty young lady lure them into alleyways where her rather large companions await their arrival there probably wouldn't be any crime in NOLA.


Oddly specific example?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: fragMasterFlash: Well if tourists would stop letting a pretty young lady lure them into alleyways where her rather large companions await their arrival there probably wouldn't be any crime in NOLA.

Oddly specific example?


Somebody has a story they don't want to share.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: fragMasterFlash: Well if tourists would stop letting a pretty young lady lure them into alleyways where her rather large companions await their arrival there probably wouldn't be any crime in NOLA.

Oddly specific example?


I attended an American Society of Mechanical Engineers conference in New Orleans. They provided attendees a list of scams like this to avoid.

We were right on canal street. The conference offered a meal plan so attendees could avoid leaving the hotel.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But let's Defund The Police, right?  Right?

/any bites?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheron:

* don't get drunk clause
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Gubbo: fragMasterFlash: Well if tourists would stop letting a pretty young lady lure them into alleyways where her rather large companions await their arrival there probably wouldn't be any crime in NOLA.

Oddly specific example?

I attended an American Society of Mechanical Engineers conference in New Orleans. They provided attendees a list of scams like this to avoid.

We were right on canal street. The conference offered a meal plan so attendees could avoid leaving the hotel.


I've never been. But going to New Orleans and only eating in the hotel seems like a crime against humanity.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how not enforcing laws means crime explodes.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Gubbo: fragMasterFlash: Well if tourists would stop letting a pretty young lady lure them into alleyways where her rather large companions await their arrival there probably wouldn't be any crime in NOLA.

Oddly specific example?

I attended an American Society of Mechanical Engineers conference in New Orleans. They provided attendees a list of scams like this to avoid.

We were right on canal street. The conference offered a meal plan so attendees could avoid leaving the hotel.


Yeah. You gotta be careful how far down Canal Street (and more importantly which direction) you go. 

French Quarter is fine but anything beyond that can be risky depending on the time of day.
 
NOLAhd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to be fair, Shane Guidry is a shiatbag and a serious donor to our probable next governor, MAGA twat Jeff Landry.

Regardless of his stated reasons, and Mayor Cantrell's incompetence, this is a political stunt.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bad thing happened to a person I know so crime must be OUT OF CONTROL!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NOLAhd: Well, to be fair, Shane Guidry is a shiatbag and a serious donor to our probable next governor, MAGA twat Jeff Landry.

Regardless of his stated reasons, and Mayor Cantrell's incompetence, this is a political stunt.


The statement he made gave that away. I had to stop my eyes from rolling after reading this. 

Landry says other workers are afraid to leave the office to get lunch, so the company is providing food for employees. So he plans to move the corporate office to neighboring Metairie in Jefferson Parish.
"My guys and girls just don't feel safe and it's my job to protect them, so we bring in lunch every day now, we have done that for the last six months and we've been on the hunt for property which we were fortunate enough to make a deal with the Texas Motel to sell us that property, so we can tear it down and move to a place where judges will put people in jail and judges will impose large bails on juveniles and a D.A. that will prosecute and a sheriff that will arrest."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the last 60 years have not solved NOLA's crime problem.  I'm not expecting anyone to fix that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox news targeting a southern black female mayor? Not possible.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Cheron: Gubbo: fragMasterFlash: Well if tourists would stop letting a pretty young lady lure them into alleyways where her rather large companions await their arrival there probably wouldn't be any crime in NOLA.

Oddly specific example?

I attended an American Society of Mechanical Engineers conference in New Orleans. They provided attendees a list of scams like this to avoid.

We were right on canal street. The conference offered a meal plan so attendees could avoid leaving the hotel.

I've never been. But going to New Orleans and only eating in the hotel seems like a crime against humanity.


Yeah, but sometimes results will vary.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work sometimes in NOLA and always carry there...however I had an appointment off of St Claude and saw people out living their lives not in fear of crime...so thinking I am overreacting to the threat of crime and will chill out somewhat.

Prepared and chilling out.
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I seeing a distinct difference between the headline and the comments?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Cheron: Gubbo: fragMasterFlash: Well if tourists would stop letting a pretty young lady lure them into alleyways where her rather large companions await their arrival there probably wouldn't be any crime in NOLA.

Oddly specific example?

I attended an American Society of Mechanical Engineers conference in New Orleans. They provided attendees a list of scams like this to avoid.

We were right on canal street. The conference offered a meal plan so attendees could avoid leaving the hotel.

I've never been. But going to New Orleans and only eating in the hotel seems like a crime against humanity.


I've been 3 times.  The food is so good there.  It really is fantastic.  Even at the touristy places, the food is good.
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's nice foxmitter.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I work sometimes in NOLA and always carry there...however I had an appointment off of St Claude and saw people out living their lives not in fear of crime...so thinking I am overreacting to the threat of crime and will chill out somewhat.

Prepared and chilling out.


I've lived many years of life in neighborhoods where people told me that I should have been murdered on day one and never had any problems nor saw much of anything besides things like crackheads running in front of your car at 3am or the one time I observed a pimp stuffing a trash can with clothes at 5am.  I didn't see nuthin'...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I work sometimes in NOLA and always carry there...however I had an appointment off of St Claude and saw people out living their lives not in fear of crime...so thinking I am overreacting to the threat of crime and will chill out somewhat.

Prepared and chilling out.

I've lived many years of life in neighborhoods where people told me that I should have been murdered on day one and never had any problems nor saw much of anything besides things like crackheads running in front of your car at 3am or the one time I observed a pimp stuffing a trash can with clothes at 5am.  I didn't see nuthin'...


But did you keep a gun on you at all times because ooga booga scary?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Cheron: Gubbo: fragMasterFlash: Well if tourists would stop letting a pretty young lady lure them into alleyways where her rather large companions await their arrival there probably wouldn't be any crime in NOLA.

Oddly specific example?

I attended an American Society of Mechanical Engineers conference in New Orleans. They provided attendees a list of scams like this to avoid.

We were right on canal street. The conference offered a meal plan so attendees could avoid leaving the hotel.

I've never been. But going to New Orleans and only eating in the hotel seems like a crime against humanity.


I;ve said this before but: when I lived in Chicago I realized that there food is considered  their fifth professional sport.   When I went to New Orleans I realized that they consider food a sacrament.   One of the best meals I've ever had was at a dive bar (literally the kind of place that hosed itself out at the end of the night) at 2am, that I only ordered because their kitchen was still oen at that hour.    Holy hell was it good, rvrn in a place like that the chef was a goddamn CHEF
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
XTC - Mayor Of Simpleton
Youtube Ciq0wlhwUVw
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I work sometimes in NOLA and always carry there...however I had an appointment off of St Claude and saw people out living their lives not in fear of crime...so thinking I am overreacting to the threat of crime and will chill out somewhat.

Prepared and chilling out.

I've lived many years of life in neighborhoods where people told me that I should have been murdered on day one and never had any problems nor saw much of anything besides things like crackheads running in front of your car at 3am or the one time I observed a pimp stuffing a trash can with clothes at 5am.  I didn't see nuthin'...

But did you keep a gun on you at all times because ooga booga scary?


No, and I generally carry around at least $100 in cash, but nobody ever bugs me.  I worked in Gary, IN  for a summer and never had any trouble.

People watch too much TV.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: But going to New Orleans and only eating in the hotel seems like a crime against humanity.


I went sometime in the early 2000's. First time. We stayed on Bourbon Street sometime in March.

I remember waking up at 6AM to the sound of sweeper trucks, spraying and cleaning all the puke from the gutters.

As far as the food goes, we went to Emril's place one night because the woman we were with was a Chef and she wanted to see what the fuss was all about.

Honestly? I liked the Captain Crunch coated chicken cutlet at the Hard Rock Cafe better than anything I had at Ermil's.
 
redmid17
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I work sometimes in NOLA and always carry there...however I had an appointment off of St Claude and saw people out living their lives not in fear of crime...so thinking I am overreacting to the threat of crime and will chill out somewhat.

Prepared and chilling out.

I've lived many years of life in neighborhoods where people told me that I should have been murdered on day one and never had any problems nor saw much of anything besides things like crackheads running in front of your car at 3am or the one time I observed a pimp stuffing a trash can with clothes at 5am.  I didn't see nuthin'...

But did you keep a gun on you at all times because ooga booga scary?

No, and I generally carry around at least $100 in cash, but nobody ever bugs me.  I worked in Gary, IN  for a summer and never had any trouble.

People watch too much TV.


Yeah I've been to NOLA prolly a dozen times for work and bachelor parties, ranging from the quarter all over the city and can't think of any issues I've seen, let alone experienced. I wasn't exactly in the good parts of time half the time etiher
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Metairie is like a bit safer than New Orleans, but not farking Mayberry. I vote political stunt after this guy found sweetheart real estate deal closer to his house in a lower tax rate district.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NOLAhd: Well, to be fair, Shane Guidry is a shiatbag and a serious donor to our probable next governor, MAGA twat Jeff Landry.

Regardless of his stated reasons, and Mayor Cantrell's incompetence, this is a political stunt.


And moving to Metarie? That's still freaking New Orleans. It's literally on the other side of a canal.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: A bad thing happened to a person I know so crime must be OUT OF CONTROL!


I've been to New Orleans maybe a dozen times for work, or for fun, and I've never been mugged or anything. If his anecdote is proof, mine cancels his out, right?
 
Thingster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You get what you vote for.
 
NOLAhd [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: NOLAhd: Well, to be fair, Shane Guidry is a shiatbag and a serious donor to our probable next governor, MAGA twat Jeff Landry.

Regardless of his stated reasons, and Mayor Cantrell's incompetence, this is a political stunt.

And moving to Metarie? That's still freaking New Orleans. It's literally on the other side of a canal.


That canal is a serious dividing line. Jefferson Parish put David Duke in the state legislature.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

redmid17: Rapmaster2000: Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I work sometimes in NOLA and always carry there...however I had an appointment off of St Claude and saw people out living their lives not in fear of crime...so thinking I am overreacting to the threat of crime and will chill out somewhat.

Prepared and chilling out.

I've lived many years of life in neighborhoods where people told me that I should have been murdered on day one and never had any problems nor saw much of anything besides things like crackheads running in front of your car at 3am or the one time I observed a pimp stuffing a trash can with clothes at 5am.  I didn't see nuthin'...

But did you keep a gun on you at all times because ooga booga scary?

No, and I generally carry around at least $100 in cash, but nobody ever bugs me.  I worked in Gary, IN  for a summer and never had any trouble.

People watch too much TV.

Yeah I've been to NOLA prolly a dozen times for work and bachelor parties, ranging from the quarter all over the city and can't think of any issues I've seen, let alone experienced. I wasn't exactly in the good parts of time half the time etiher


Honestly, I can only think of crimes I committed while there.
 
redmid17
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: redmid17: Rapmaster2000: Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I work sometimes in NOLA and always carry there...however I had an appointment off of St Claude and saw people out living their lives not in fear of crime...so thinking I am overreacting to the threat of crime and will chill out somewhat.

Prepared and chilling out.

I've lived many years of life in neighborhoods where people told me that I should have been murdered on day one and never had any problems nor saw much of anything besides things like crackheads running in front of your car at 3am or the one time I observed a pimp stuffing a trash can with clothes at 5am.  I didn't see nuthin'...

But did you keep a gun on you at all times because ooga booga scary?

No, and I generally carry around at least $100 in cash, but nobody ever bugs me.  I worked in Gary, IN  for a summer and never had any trouble.

People watch too much TV.

Yeah I've been to NOLA prolly a dozen times for work and bachelor parties, ranging from the quarter all over the city and can't think of any issues I've seen, let alone experienced. I wasn't exactly in the good parts of time half the time etiher

Honestly, I can only think of crimes I committed while there.


You and I both agreed it was consensual
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NOLAhd: Natalie Portmanteau: NOLAhd: Well, to be fair, Shane Guidry is a shiatbag and a serious donor to our probable next governor, MAGA twat Jeff Landry.

Regardless of his stated reasons, and Mayor Cantrell's incompetence, this is a political stunt.

And moving to Metarie? That's still freaking New Orleans. It's literally on the other side of a canal.

That canal is a serious dividing line. Jefferson Parish put David Duke in the state legislature.


I get that, but its 30 feet from all the "criminals". I love how crime can be terrible in their minds, on one side of a line, and totally fine on the other.
 
NOLAhd [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: NOLAhd: Natalie Portmanteau: NOLAhd: Well, to be fair, Shane Guidry is a shiatbag and a serious donor to our probable next governor, MAGA twat Jeff Landry.

Regardless of his stated reasons, and Mayor Cantrell's incompetence, this is a political stunt.

And moving to Metarie? That's still freaking New Orleans. It's literally on the other side of a canal.

That canal is a serious dividing line. Jefferson Parish put David Duke in the state legislature.

I get that, but its 30 feet from all the "criminals". I love how crime can be terrible in their minds, on one side of a line, and totally fine on the other.


I work with a guy who lives in a part of Jefferson Parish that is red by even Jefferson Parish standards and he's moving to Madisonville to escape the crime.

There's no reasoning with these people.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA - "So he plans to move the corporate office to neighboring Metairie in Jefferson Parish."

They're so worried about how crime is overflowing and overwhelming the entire city that they're going to relocate all the way to  . . . another part of greater New Orleans, less than 10 miles away.
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alechemist: Corruption in Louisiana politics fetch my fainting couch and a gin and tonic.


Boodles!
 
bronskrat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Been to NOLA too many times. It is best to know where to go and where not to go there. It's generally obvious, in a common sense way, but not everyone has that knowledge or maintaining awareness of your surroundings.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, but all the crime is in blue states because we don't carry guns around on our hips.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bronskrat: but not everyone has that knowledge or maintaining awareness of your surroundings.


Especially if they are just coming back from the piano bar two-fisting big, gigantic Hurricane drinks.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Republicans, they are the worst.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've never been. But going to New Orleans and only eating in the hotel seems like a crime against humanity.


Truth.  It's also completely unnecessary.

Sure, its a dangerous city.  There is a lot of crime, and you need situational awareness when you are here.  But the reality is that unless you are involved in slinging crack in someone else's territory, you are very unlikely to be a victim of violent crime here.

It's the standard crap where the media takes an isolated, rare instance of random crime and makes it sound like the entire city is crawling with danger.  It's the same thinking that gets people refusing to enter Lincoln Nebraska unless they are strapped.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Fox news targeting a southern black female mayor? Not possible.


everyone else seems to be a target in that city... it has the highest violent crime rate in the nation
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NOLAhd: Well, to be fair, Shane Guidry is a shiatbag and a serious donor to our probable next governor, MAGA twat Jeff Landry.

Regardless of his stated reasons, and Mayor Cantrell's incompetence, this is a political stunt.


This.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
gilgigamesh:
iat's the standard crap where the media takes an isolated, rare instance of random crime and makes it sound like the entire city is crawling with danger.  It's the same thinking that gets people refusing to enter Lincoln Nebraska unless they are strapped.

if you say so:

https://abc7chicago.com/new-orleans-jazz-fest-2023-louisiana-news-shooting/13198234/
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: gilgigamesh:
iat's the standard crap where the media takes an isolated, rare instance of random crime and makes it sound like the entire city is crawling with danger.  It's the same thinking that gets people refusing to enter Lincoln Nebraska unless they are strapped.

if you say so:

https://abc7chicago.com/new-orleans-jazz-fest-2023-louisiana-news-shooting/13198234/


Figures you'd take the Good Ol Boy side in all this.

Do you even have a conscience?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asciibaron: gilgigamesh:
iat's the standard crap where the media takes an isolated, rare instance of random crime and makes it sound like the entire city is crawling with danger.  It's the same thinking that gets people refusing to enter Lincoln Nebraska unless they are strapped.

if you say so:

https://abc7chicago.com/new-orleans-jazz-fest-2023-louisiana-news-shooting/13198234/


Yes, I say so.  One tourist getting shot when there are probably about a million of them here is the very definition of an isolated incident.

It's a dangerous city in a dangerous country.  If you come here, something bad may, but almost certainly won't, happen to you.

Then again, maybe you stay home, and you slip and crack your skull getting out of the tub.  There are no guarantees in life, and it's a choice any adult should be able to make.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EnglishMajor: Why am I seeing a distinct difference between the headline and the comments?


Fark hates it when cities are called unsafe in a headline. Any quote from a business owner or resident is a lie with some secret, secondary agenda. And it's Farkers from the other side of the country who are sure of this.
 
