(NBC New York)   Pro tip: When dumping a bunch of dried pasta from your late mother's house next to a stream, check that the weather forecast isn't for heavy rain the next few days   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mayor told NBC New York that the case is closed on the pasta peculiarity, saying no harm, no foul - and the state's Department of Environmental Protection agreed.

No harm, no foul?
The guy dumped over 200 pounds pasta all over the stream banks.
I'm old enough to remember when that was called littering.
He should have gotten a ticket and a fine.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: dumped over 200 pounds pasta all over the stream banks.


It was probably a bit less before we got about a half-foot of rain last weekend.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: The mayor told NBC New York that the case is closed on the pasta peculiarity, saying no harm, no foul - and the state's Department of Environmental Protection agreed.

No harm, no foul?
The guy dumped over 200 pounds pasta all over the stream banks.
I'm old enough to remember when that was called littering.
He should have gotten a ticket and a fine.


Gotta agree with us. While yes, it was not really a big deal and all biodegradable, it was still an illegal dumping. Now the next guy who gets caught dumping hundreds of pounds of pasta can cite this as a reason why they shouldn't get in trouble.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: The mayor told NBC New York that the case is closed on the pasta peculiarity, saying no harm, no foul - and the state's Department of Environmental Protection agreed.

No harm, no foul?
The guy dumped over 200 pounds pasta all over the stream banks.
I'm old enough to remember when that was called littering.
He should have gotten a ticket and a fine.


Must have been a cop or a politician.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trash bin not an option? Dropping it at the food bank?

Start checking for what else this animal dumped outside.
 
zez
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why did they mention he was a military veteran
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Walker: The mayor told NBC New York that the case is closed on the pasta peculiarity, saying no harm, no foul - and the state's Department of Environmental Protection agreed.

No harm, no foul?
The guy dumped over 200 pounds pasta all over the stream banks.
I'm old enough to remember when that was called littering.
He should have gotten a ticket and a fine.

Gotta agree with us. While yes, it was not really a big deal and all biodegradable, it was still an illegal dumping. Now the next guy who gets caught dumping hundreds of pounds of pasta can cite this as a reason why they shouldn't get in trouble.


And here I had nothing planned this weekend!
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Which mode are we in today, "ACAB, why not engage the potentially homeless vet whose mom just died who stupidly left some pasta in the woods and resolve the issue with common sense", or "make an example of this criminal mastermind"?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: Which mode are we in today, "ACAB, why not engage the potentially homeless vet whose mom just died who stupidly left some pasta in the woods and resolve the issue with common sense", or "make an example of this criminal mastermind"?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zez: Why did they mention he was a military veteran


The VA gives us one free pasta dump per year.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: Which mode are we in today, "ACAB, why not engage the potentially homeless vet whose mom just died who stupidly left some pasta in the woods and resolve the issue with common sense", or "make an example of this criminal mastermind"?


This is Fark

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: RubiconBeer: Which mode are we in today, "ACAB, why not engage the potentially homeless vet whose mom just died who stupidly left some pasta in the woods and resolve the issue with common sense", or "make an example of this criminal mastermind"?

[i.imgflip.com image 750x500]


False Dichotomy would be a good name for the pol tab any given day!
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: The mayor told NBC New York that the case is closed on the pasta peculiarity, saying no harm, no foul - and the state's Department of Environmental Protection agreed.

No harm, no foul?
The guy dumped over 200 pounds pasta all over the stream banks.
I'm old enough to remember when that was called littering.
He should have gotten a ticket and a fine.


Dry pasta will last a decade after the best by date. Beside the littering, it was such a pointless waste to toss it out. Someone would have gladly taken it.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm old enough to remember when that was called littering.


... and creatin' a nuisance
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Forecast: cloudy, with a chance of meatballs.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would have put it at the end of my driveway, taken a photo and dump it on Craigslist. Would be gone before nightfall.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man, I guessed a catering event gone bad. Lost that bet.
 
NoGods
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Walker: The mayor told NBC New York that the case is closed on the pasta peculiarity, saying no harm, no foul - and the state's Department of Environmental Protection agreed.

No harm, no foul?
The guy dumped over 200 pounds pasta all over the stream banks.
I'm old enough to remember when that was called littering.
He should have gotten a ticket and a fine.

Gotta agree with us. While yes, it was not really a big deal and all biodegradable, it was still an illegal dumping. Now the next guy who gets caught dumping hundreds of pounds of pasta can cite this as a reason why they shouldn't get in trouble.


If it ends up in the stream, biodegradable becomes Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD). Microorganisms consume it along with oxygen in the water and reproduce. When the number of microorganisms gets high enough and there is still BOD, they can deplete all the oxygen in the water leading to the death of fish and other aquatic life. The same thing can happen if you over-fertilize your lawn.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If it was uncooked, couldn't they just, you know, throw it out in the regular trash? Makes you wonder if they dumped any other stuff.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A homeless person would either distribute the pasta or drop it off at the effort that feeds local street people, even if only for the clout. They wouldn't dump it in the woods.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Billy Blaze was just taking a shortcut to Linguini Vongole.

Just feed the pasta to the clams, first!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zez: Why did they mention he was a military veteran


it was a lead-in to why no fines or arrest. they know him at the American Legion and VFW.

stories like this one make me ashamed. people from other nations must read this crap and think we are just horrible people.

when my mom passed on I had to put many years of unwanted items out on the lawn for the trash guys. had the lawn half-full more than once. did not throw (from a massive amount) any food on the lawn. what a pin head.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He shouldn't have done it, but do animals not eat it? I've never seen a picky raccoon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Has the litterbug been shuffled off to the Group W bench yet?
 
phedex
‘’ less than a minute ago  
honestly if dude wanted to dispose of it, i don't understand why he couldnt have just put it in a few contractor sized trash bags and let it go to the dump.  it doesnt make sense to transport it back and forth to wherever it went.
 
