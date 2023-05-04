 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Two Brooklyn girls find a way to extend their vacation   (local10.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they did on the flight.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Arrive on vacation, leave on probation.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I wonder what they did on the flight.


Not get enough sleep???
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They did not read the comments. I did. I should have been more like them in this respect...
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That article was so poorly written, you just know it's 95% police press release.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Police said that one officer was kicked in the groin and was later transported to University of Miami Hospital for further treatment.

Must have been one hell of a kick!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: namegoeshere: I wonder what they did on the flight.

Not get enough sleep???


I get it. Beastie Boys "no sleep 'till brooklyn"
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Police said that one officer was kicked in the groin and was later transported to University of Miami Hospital for further treatment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I wonder what they did on the flight.


They got kicked off?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like they had a ball.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: Im_Gumby: namegoeshere: I wonder what they did on the flight.

Not get enough sleep???

I get it. Beastie Boys "no sleep 'till brooklyn"


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: Police said that one officer was kicked in the groin and was later transported to University of Miami Hospital for further treatment.

Must have been one hell of a kick!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Police said that one officer was kicked in the groin and was later transported to University of Miami Hospital for further treatment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pornhub version was a lot better.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They'd be home if they took the downtown train...

/Should have stayed in their little world..
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I wonder what they did on the flight.


Tried to share 1 cup
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"When 'Keepin' It Real' Goes Wrong."
 
