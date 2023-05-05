 Skip to content
(WNEP Scranton)   Cop to spend time in jail for not spending time on his beat   (wnep.com) divider line
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A buddy of mines uncle was a sheriff when I was in HS.   He would drink beer in his driveway while his car was on a jack and he had the accelerator depressed so his squad car would get millage.   On the plus side he wasn't out shooting black people.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
they find the one good cop and punish him for it
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: A buddy of mines uncle was a sheriff when I was in HS.   He would drink beer in his driveway while his car was on a jack and he had the accelerator depressed so his squad car would get millage.   On the plus side he wasn't out shooting black people.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On a related note, Scranton is actually named for all the scran that they have in that town. True story. Possibly.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Prison for $5000
 
DRTFA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: A buddy of mines uncle was a sheriff when I was in HS.   He would drink beer in his driveway while his car was on a jack and he had the accelerator depressed so his squad car would get millage.   On the plus side he wasn't out shooting black people.


How bad were his taxes?
/ Millage
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: On a related note, Scranton is actually named for all the scran that they have in that town. True story. Possibly.


The scranton was the original name for the taint.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Scranton Police
@ScrantonPolice
Sergeant Jeffrey Vaughn
Patrolman Jason Hyler
Patrolman Kyle Gilmartin
Patrolman James Petrucci
Received The 2020-2021 President's Excellence Award from East Coast Gang Investigators Association.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A police officer held accountable for his actions? Somebody higher up had it out for him.
 
