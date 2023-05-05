 Skip to content
(AP News)   Who's ready to ride their bike naked trough the streets of Philadelphia during the hottest part of the year?   (apnews.com) divider line
    Liberty Bell, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Fahrenheit, Celsius, Philadelphia, Clothing-optional bike ride, Nudity, Independence Hall  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm ready. Where's my bike?"
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably not the reaction you were looking for when women are looking at pictures of your dongle.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCkY3hRb58M
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand the issue.
Riding naked in the coldest part of the year would be idiotic.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're careful to apply sunscreen. In fact, if I headed a sunscreen company I'd happily sponsor all these naked-in-public events.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I truly understand what this song was all about
Elton John - Philadelphia Freedom (Captain Fantastic 13 of 13)
Youtube 2sd6P2Tu8rw
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 123x145]

Probably not the reaction you were looking for when women are looking at pictures of your dongle.


Clearly a regular.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I biked the avenue, 'til my legs felt like stone.
I saw the asses of friends naked and raw.
By light I couldn't see my bud's lil' main vein.
Just his sack, it's whithering in the rain
On the streets of Philadelphia...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 123x145]

Probably not the reaction you were looking for when women are looking at pictures of your dongle.

Clearly a regular.

[Fark user image 425x650]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't that Benjamin Franklin's daily commute during the Constitutional Convention?
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do a lot of cycling, but I tend to avoid other cyclists for the same reason I avoid other brewers: they're a really strange set of people. I simply don't understand this type of activity. Also, none of the cyclists you'd want to see naked are ever involved in this type of thing. It's always the hirsute, urban, hippie whole foods employee who has a 10 foot cargo bike and shows up to community meetings complaining not enough is being done to support their decision to live the bike life. Bike lanes? Not good enough-- they need special traffic lights, paths, bike parking spots, bike lane drive thru at the bank, and other massive infrastructure changes which would cater to the 8 people who want it. Not doing so means you hate the planet, and they will rub this in your face like sweaty taint on a vinyl saddle.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Groupon boob job: I do a lot of cycling, but I tend to avoid other cyclists for the same reason I avoid other brewers: they're a really strange set of people. I simply don't understand this type of activity. Also, none of the cyclists you'd want to see naked are ever involved in this type of thing. It's always the hirsute, urban, hippie whole foods employee who has a 10 foot cargo bike and shows up to community meetings complaining not enough is being done to support their decision to live the bike life. Bike lanes? Not good enough-- they need special traffic lights, paths, bike parking spots, bike lane drive thru at the bank, and other massive infrastructure changes which would cater to the 8 people who want it. Not doing so means you hate the planet, and they will rub this in your face like sweaty taint on a vinyl saddle.


I see you've spent time in Allston/Cambridge/Somerville.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I can say is: Burn all those seats afterwards
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Philly, you make the rockin' world go 'round.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: I do a lot of cycling, but I tend to avoid other cyclists for the same reason I avoid other brewers: they're a really strange set of people. I simply don't understand this type of activity. Also, none of the cyclists you'd want to see naked are ever involved in this type of thing. It's always the hirsute, urban, hippie whole foods employee who has a 10 foot cargo bike and shows up to community meetings complaining not enough is being done to support their decision to live the bike life. Bike lanes? Not good enough-- they need special traffic lights, paths, bike parking spots, bike lane drive thru at the bank, and other massive infrastructure changes which would cater to the 8 people who want it. Not doing so means you hate the planet, and they will rub this in your face like sweaty taint on a vinyl saddle.


The Pittsburgh underwear rides had some decent eye candy when I used to attend, but that was ten years and 20 lbs ago.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: All I can say is: Burn all those seats afterwards


My first thought too.
Hard pass.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I see you've spent time in Allston/Cambridge/Somerville.


HA! Yes. In fact, my rant was based 100% on a coworker from my office in Cambridge!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now that I'm at an age and weight where nobody would want to see me nekkid, I'd consider this... except that my Philly-born father would probably keel over and die, using his last moments to disown me and delete me form any will.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'll do it, but you may want to avert your eyes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ethel, don't look!
 
