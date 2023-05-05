 Skip to content
CocoNutz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds more like the steps for how not to watch the coronation, which isn't what the article is about ;p

/IDGAF about it either, but if people want to that their business
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to know how many people show up in Guy Fawkes masks.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody watched his wedding to Diana, that's enough tv pageantry for a life time
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how many threads Fark has greenlit over the coronation it's obvious Americans actually care a lot about this. Jealousy is a terrible thing.

But you told our King to sod off a few hundred years ago so you don't get a say any more.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The premier league has decided that to honour the coronation their going to have the national anthem played before all matches this weekend (*note to americans, we don't usually do that). I'm going to the match at Anfield tomorrow, somehow I don't think it's going to go over very well
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?


I assume that for many much everyone except the seniorest of senior citizens, part (or all) of the excitement/anticipation is that it's easily understood as a historical moment seen in real time.  Like, E2 was crowned in 1953, but its something that a lot of people have seen in documentaries or recreated in fact-based dramas, or imitated in historical fiction shows/movies.  It's the stuff of movies, but now everyone gets to see what it's like. It might not be something they themselves recognize, but it's gotta play a part.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, didn't even know it was happening today. I work from home with the TV off.

I'm sure later tonight they'll be showing it on the local news and TMZ, Entertainment Tonight, etc...
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is Camilla getting the title of queen? I thought they were gonna give her some other slightly variated title, like "Her Majesty, The Winning Sidepiece" or something.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way I would watch it:

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?


You're a good son or daughter

/ Take it for Mom
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I just want to know how many people show up in Guy Fawkes masks.


They're probably burning those for heat. The coronation is expected to cost £100 million. Most British can barely afford heat and food.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?

I assume that for many much everyone except the seniorest of senior citizens, part (or all) of the excitement/anticipation is that it's easily understood as a historical moment seen in real time.  Like, E2 was crowned in 1953, but its something that a lot of people have seen in documentaries or recreated in fact-based dramas, or imitated in historical fiction shows/movies.  It's the stuff of movies, but now everyone gets to see what it's like. It might not be something they themselves recognize, but it's gotta play a part.


You pretty much nailed it. Mom is 70. Was glued to the TV when he and Di tied the knot and for Sarah and Andrew. It's the history of it all. Hey, I'm all about my mom enjoying this.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote Stephen Colbert:

"Didn't we fight a war not to care about this?"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Considering how many threads Fark has greenlit over the coronation it's obvious Americans actually care a lot about this. Jealousy is a terrible thing.


We also get a zillion threads on TFG, Meatball Ron, and Brexit.

I think maybe what you read as jealousy is something entirely opposite of that.

But sure, if parading inbred cretins around makes you proud of your country go for it.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?

You're a good son or daughter

/ Take it for Mom


Thanks. Daughter. I still owe her for the New Kids on the Block crap I put her through back in 89/90
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 10 years until the next one.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CocoNutz: SpectroBoy: CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?

You're a good son or daughter

/ Take it for Mom

Thanks. Daughter. I still owe her for the New Kids on the Block crap I put her through back in 89/90


Ha!
The things parents do for their kids!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be hard to top Mum's parachute thing with Bond.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?

I assume that for many much everyone except the seniorest of senior citizens, part (or all) of the excitement/anticipation is that it's easily understood as a historical moment seen in real time.  Like, E2 was crowned in 1953, but its something that a lot of people have seen in documentaries or recreated in fact-based dramas, or imitated in historical fiction shows/movies.  It's the stuff of movies, but now everyone gets to see what it's like. It might not be something they themselves recognize, but it's gotta play a part.


My mother was in the crowd on the route for Liz's coronation, so this will be her second. She's watching it on TV this time. We're not rabid royalists but it's a historical event and will be fun to watch.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Wait, is Camilla getting the title of queen? I thought they were gonna give her some other slightly variated title, like "Her Majesty, The Winning Sidepiece" or something.


She will be Queen in the sense that any woman married to a King is called the Queen. But she won't be The Queen, so the instant Chas dies William will become King and Kate will be the Queen.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustman81: Madman drummers bummers: I just want to know how many people show up in Guy Fawkes masks.

They're probably burning those for heat. The coronation is expected to cost £100 million. Most British can barely afford heat and food.


I actually turned my AC on today so burning stuff for heat is not really needed right now. And don't believe everything you read in the tabloids.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Considering how many threads Fark has greenlit over the coronation it's obvious Americans actually care a lot about this. Jealousy is a terrible thing.

But you told our King to sod off a few hundred years ago so you don't get a say any more.


We also have a lot of threads on how hilariously awful Brexit is, but that doesn't mean we want that for ourselves.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one will mark the occasion by cleaning the bathroom, then finally enjoying my new patio furniture.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: But sure, if parading inbred cretins around makes you proud of your country go for it.


I'm far happier having Charles as King than I would be having people like Clarence Thomas on your supreme court taking money from billionaires and taking away your abortion rights etc.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?


Why not?  5am eastern.  Hard pass.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?


The monarchy is why. The whole thing stinks. It reeks. It should have been disassembled centuries ago.

I guess it has historical value, and it's interesting from that perspective. But basically it's a huge waste of money and real estate. The main thing for the UK is that it's a huge tourist draw.

I'd be more sympathetic towards it if the current "royals" personally led tours and served as historical ambassadors for the country and were big advocates for democracy, urging other monarchies around the world to give up their power.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Considering how many threads Fark has greenlit over the coronation it's obvious Americans actually care a lot about this. Jealousy is a terrible thing.

But you told our King to sod off a few hundred years ago so you don't get a say any more.


Correction: we told him to bugger off.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Carter Pewterschmidt: Considering how many threads Fark has greenlit over the coronation it's obvious Americans actually care a lot about this. Jealousy is a terrible thing.

But you told our King to sod off a few hundred years ago so you don't get a say any more.

We also have a lot of threads on how hilariously awful Brexit is, but that doesn't mean we want that for ourselves.


That's also jealousy. Americans think "independence" and "freedom" is "their thing" so when a country like the UK does what it wants it pisses those Americans off. How dare the UK do what it wants?! It should just shut up and accept being ordered around by the EU!"

Jealousy.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im just watching until this guy sings.

What comes next? - Hamilton (Original Cast 2016 - Live) [HD]
Youtube ERYukmba5Vg
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: I for one will mark the occasion by cleaning the bathroom, then finally enjoying my new patio furniture.


It's the small details of life that count.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?


Yeah, the ceremony goes back over 900 years. We may see it again inside 20 years. I heard they'd be showing the anointing but google says;

The anointing
But the moment will be hidden from the millions watching around the world by a screen: Tradition holds that the only witnesses will be the king, the archbishop and God.1 day ago

When Charles is crowned by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, he will experience what is believed to be a sacramental encounter with God. It is one of the rarest Anglican rituals, and the only European monarchical coronation that retains the practice of "unction," the anointing of a new monarch with holy oil to signify God's grace.
It is an elaborate connection. The olive oil itself comes from the Mount of Olives, where Jesus preached, and where the Bible locates his ascension to heaven. Some of it comes from the Monastery of Mary Magdalene at the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus was arrested, and also where King Charles' paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, is buried.
I bet they picked the oil out of the pantry on the way to the event,  but still interesting.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I imagine Pornhub or a similar educational film outlet will offer some competing UK themed video that will be far more interesting.  Something like  "Saddled, Harnessed, and Ridden Like the Wind at the Royal Stables" or "I Straightened Her Teeth With My Girthy Member of Parliament" or "Blimey Sir!  You're Built Like the Giant Royal Oak Tree".  This will surely be more interesting than any Coronation BS.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?


Is she going to come down to the basement or is this a special enough occasion where she allows you upstairs, to watch?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not up on my British history at all but did King Arthur have a coronation ceremony?
 
pheelix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Considering how many threads Fark has greenlit over the coronation it's obvious Americans actually care a lot about this. Jealousy is a terrible thing.

But you told our King to sod off a few hundred years ago so you don't get a say any more.


I funnied that. The reason we told your king to sod off in the first place was because we literally didn't get a say back then. Taxation without representation.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

khatores: CocoNutz: My mom has been excited for this. It's not my thing but I'll watch some of it with her. Why not, ya know?

The monarchy is why. The whole thing stinks. It reeks. It should have been disassembled centuries ago.

I guess it has historical value, and it's interesting from that perspective. But basically it's a huge waste of money and real estate. The main thing for the UK is that it's a huge tourist draw.

I'd be more sympathetic towards it if the current "royals" personally led tours and served as historical ambassadors for the country and were big advocates for democracy, urging other monarchies around the world to give up their power.


It's interesting that many of the countries ranked best for things like freedom, democracy, happiness etc are constitutional monarchies.
Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Holland, plus of course Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK.

Maybe having a head of state separate from politics is a good thing?

And "huge waste of money"? The US is spending five billion dollars on two new planes for its head of state. Pretty much every country spends millions on their head of state, elected or not.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"In honour of Charles taking up the mantle of King we've carried out the royal traditions however there will be several alterations. Firstly, due to importation restrictions the celebration pyre will instead be a council home. Secondly, due to budget cuts the annexation and raping of foreign lands has been scaled down to simply reserving a small kebab shop in Essex. And lastly the phrase 'its coming home' has been sold to Emirates Air. But rest assured that British Museum will still continue to steal anything they can get their hands on."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: When Charles is crowned by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, he will experience what is believed to be a sacramental encounter with God. It is one of the rarest Anglican rituals, and the only European monarchical coronation that retains the practice of "unction," the anointing of a new monarch with holy oil to signify God's grace.
It is an elaborate connection. The olive oil itself comes from the Mount of Olives, where Jesus preached, and where the Bible locates his ascension to heaven. Some of it comes from the Monastery of Mary Magdalene at the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus was arrested, and also where King Charles' paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, is buried.
I bet they picked the oil out of the pantry on the way to the event,  but still interesting.


Well olive oil has lower cholesterol so....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Everybody watched his wedding to Diana, that's enough tv pageantry for a life time


Diana was the only reason anyone watched
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I know a couple people (american) who are genuinely interested in the pageantry and historical relevance of the event as it relates to its citizens, but most people I know couldn't care less - self included.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pheelix: Carter Pewterschmidt: Considering how many threads Fark has greenlit over the coronation it's obvious Americans actually care a lot about this. Jealousy is a terrible thing.

But you told our King to sod off a few hundred years ago so you don't get a say any more.

I funnied that. The reason we told your king to sod off in the first place was because we literally didn't get a say back then. Taxation without representation.


And yet when it comes to Brexit Farkers tell us we're stupid and racist to leave despite the EU being deeply undemocratic. The EU President isn't elected, the commissioners who choose the President aren't elected, MEPs are elected but can't put any bills to the parliament, and we didn't get to elect "an MEP" but vote for the party and they choose who became a MEP.

So democracy is great, except for the UK who should just shut up and accept being told what to do.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: But sure, if parading inbred cretins around makes you proud of your country go for it.

I'm far happier having Charles as King than I would be having people like Clarence Thomas on your supreme court taking money from billionaires and taking away your abortion rights etc.


Whataboutism is all you got?

Weak sauce.


/ aka British "cuisine"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Yeah, the ceremony goes back over 900 years.


It never occured to me before that since I was born in 1966, I will ostensibly turn 100 when England turns 1000. Huh
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tim Wilson - King of England
Youtube L32Wq9tRFUM
 
LindenFark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x321]


You know that the monarchy is problematic, right? This isn't a matter of taste. When people voice their displeasure with the coronation, you can't just tell them "if you don't like this head of state, watch a different one."
 
