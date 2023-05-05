 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express) Hero Pilot labelled a hero after humiliating 'entitled' passenger who ran to the front of plane before landing (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
62
    More: Hero, Coming out, Eye contact, infuriated witness, Lady, social media platform Reddit, passenger's bid, special guest, Sitting  
•       •       •

2312 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 9:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nevar. Flying. This Airline. Again.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've had super tight connections after a delay where I've waited for the seatbelt light and then forced my way past everyone.

I then got to sprint through the terminal and made it as the 2nd last person through the gate.

/but damn there are limits
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I've had super tight connections after a delay where I've waited for the seatbelt light and then forced my way past everyone.

I then got to sprint through the terminal and made it as the 2nd last person through the gate.

/but damn there are limits


I've been on flights like that, but the flight crew helped coordinate getting the tightest connections off first. The missed connections were asked to sit and wait. Seems to happen most when connecting through Denver or O'Hare.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Gubbo: I've had super tight connections after a delay where I've waited for the seatbelt light and then forced my way past everyone.

I then got to sprint through the terminal and made it as the 2nd last person through the gate.

/but damn there are limits

I've been on flights like that, but the flight crew helped coordinate getting the tightest connections off first. The missed connections were asked to sit and wait. Seems to happen most when connecting through Denver or O'Hare.


Lucky you. They stopped me at the front to make sure first class got off first.

I feel bad for the person I sat next to on the very long flight cause I was pumping sweat after sprinting through the terminal
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the pilot kept ushering the passenger back, they finally reached the back of the plane.
With the rear of the vehicle in sight, the pilot asked the passenger to "sit for a second while he grabbed the intercom" at the back of the plane.
The witness concluded: "[He said] 'Ladies and gentleman, I'd like to announce our special guest sitting in seat 42C. Lets give her a round of applause'.

So, the plane is at the gate and ready to start deboarding passengers. Instead of just letting this idiot get off perhaps with a reprimand, the pilot takes the time to slowly walk her back all 42 rows. So everyone else on the plane, many of whom have connections to make, is just sitting there, helpless and trapped, instead of being allowed to go about their way. And they applaud their own inconvenience.

This is why it's so easy to manipulate people. Even when they're all losing, they're too blind to see it.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: As the pilot kept ushering the passenger back, they finally reached the back of the plane.
With the rear of the vehicle in sight, the pilot asked the passenger to "sit for a second while he grabbed the intercom" at the back of the plane.
The witness concluded: "[He said] 'Ladies and gentleman, I'd like to announce our special guest sitting in seat 42C. Lets give her a round of applause'.

So, the plane is at the gate and ready to start deboarding passengers. Instead of just letting this idiot get off perhaps with a reprimand, the pilot takes the time to slowly walk her back all 42 rows. So everyone else on the plane, many of whom have connections to make, is just sitting there, helpless and trapped, instead of being allowed to go about their way. And they applaud their own inconvenience.

This is why it's so easy to manipulate people. Even when they're all losing, they're too blind to see it.


This is an article summarizing a Reddit post.

I don't even believe planes exist anymore.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I have a connecting flight that is leaving soon after landing I let the flight attendants know, they can actually contact them.  Often planes will wait at the gate for a bit waiting for an open gate for the destination when things are busy

record for me is hot footing from concourse A to concourse D at MSP, with a lucky tram ride in under 20 minutes.  Was the last handful of passengers to board
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: If I have a connecting flight that is leaving soon after landing I let the flight attendants know, they can actually contact them.  Often planes will wait at the gate for a bit waiting for an open gate for the destination when things are busy


In many cases they already know you have a connection. And I've been on flights where they asked people to let those with tight connections get off first. I don't know how much attention people paid to that, mind you, and I'm sure there were the inevitable assholes who pretended they had a connection in order to take advantage.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We toss around the word "hero" way too much.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little disturbed that the video is about a teenager crashing a plane into someone's house. Were the writers hoping for a more sellable outcome?
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I fly, which is rarely, I make sure to have plenty of time inbetween  flights. There could be psychological studies made on the self-important rushed behavior of humans upon landing trying to exit as quickly as possible. I'm in no damn hurry and just observe the catastrophe sitting back waiting the crush to end
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just sit there until every single person is off the plane.  Then I have plenty of room to get my overhead storage, I have plenty of room in aisle to move about and then I disembark off the aircraft. No hustle, no bustle.  I mean it's not like they are going to unload the aircraft's luggage and put it on the conveyor belt anytime soon so might as well take my time.

Now on the other hand if someone needs to make a connecting flight, I can somewhat understand.

But for me? I'm just happy I landed safely. I'll get to where I'm going eventually.

It's the journey, not the destination, right?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe she was claustrophobic.
Or maybe she was having a panic attack.
Or maybe the person sitting next to her had been groping her the entire flight.
Or maybe the person sitting next to her had a huge lunch of crawdad fettuccini and was farting the absolute worst farts of his life the entire flight.  (ok that was me.)

But let's assume she was being entitled and set up a fake morality play to shame and humiliate her.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Whoever made that tall tale up.

"Ok boomer "
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Nevar. Flying. This Airline. Again.


I can't even imagine being on an airplane sitting next to her. I wonder if she would even acknowledge my presence and say hello.

I would have absolutely nothing to talk to her about. It would be a quiet flight unless she goes into a tirade about some missing teen being murdered and found in the bottom of a dumpster in Cleveland, OH.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I paid good money to be flown here, I'm getting off first! Don't like it? Too bad, too sad."
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mulchpuppy: Pocket Ninja: As the pilot kept ushering the passenger back, they finally reached the back of the plane.
With the rear of the vehicle in sight, the pilot asked the passenger to "sit for a second while he grabbed the intercom" at the back of the plane.
The witness concluded: "[He said] 'Ladies and gentleman, I'd like to announce our special guest sitting in seat 42C. Lets give her a round of applause'.

So, the plane is at the gate and ready to start deboarding passengers. Instead of just letting this idiot get off perhaps with a reprimand, the pilot takes the time to slowly walk her back all 42 rows. So everyone else on the plane, many of whom have connections to make, is just sitting there, helpless and trapped, instead of being allowed to go about their way. And they applaud their own inconvenience.

This is why it's so easy to manipulate people. Even when they're all losing, they're too blind to see it.

This is an article summarizing a Reddit post.

I don't even believe planes exist anymore.


It's a British tabloid overrun with ads. Every time I go to one of those sites my phone gets an STD.

I should start my own.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Mulchpuppy: Pocket Ninja: As the pilot kept ushering the passenger back, they finally reached the back of the plane.
With the rear of the vehicle in sight, the pilot asked the passenger to "sit for a second while he grabbed the intercom" at the back of the plane.
The witness concluded: "[He said] 'Ladies and gentleman, I'd like to announce our special guest sitting in seat 42C. Lets give her a round of applause'.

So, the plane is at the gate and ready to start deboarding passengers. Instead of just letting this idiot get off perhaps with a reprimand, the pilot takes the time to slowly walk her back all 42 rows. So everyone else on the plane, many of whom have connections to make, is just sitting there, helpless and trapped, instead of being allowed to go about their way. And they applaud their own inconvenience.

This is why it's so easy to manipulate people. Even when they're all losing, they're too blind to see it.

This is an article summarizing a Reddit post.

I don't even believe planes exist anymore.

It's a British tabloid overrun with ads. Every time I go to one of those sites my phone gets an STD.

I should start my own.


Start your own STD?  Well, that's certainly a thing you could aspire to.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One landing in Denver, a woman actually knocked people down in her rush to get out. She charged into the bus, ran to the front and started banging on the door to get out. The driver calmly said, "Look down." 20 ft drop and 200 yards through the snow to the terminal.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  A long long time ago I landed in Toronto and was met getting off the plane by a lady who said, "WonderDave1?  We're going to run now."  And we did, through a bunch of back hallways and corridors I assumed were for staff, with airport staff holding the doors.  I made my flight, barely, and told the woman to thank everyone.

I assume the extra effort was because I was bringing home rescue puppies, and had already been bounced twice on my return trip.  That "we're going to run now" will always be a fond memory.

Nowadays at Pearson.... not a chance in heck of that happening, but there was a time...

/CSB
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The encounter was detailed on social media platform Reddit..."

So it didn't happen.  Reddit's text-based submissions in the default subreddits have devolved to teenage boy creative writing. There's a lot of "...and then everybody clapped" stories along with "...it turns out the sexy cougar I had sexily sexed last year is my new girlfriend's mom! Wat do?"
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Whenever I fly, which is rarely, I make sure to have plenty of time inbetween  flights. There could be psychological studies made on the self-important rushed behavior of humans upon landing trying to exit as quickly as possible. I'm in no damn hurry and just observe the catastrophe sitting back waiting the crush to end


Seriously. So much time is wasted traveling anyway, especially since 9/11. You might as well give yourself an extra hour or even two make a connecting flight. Who flies commercially on a regular basis and expects everything to operate perfectly and on time?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Nevar. Flying. This Airline. Again.
[preview.redd.it image 850x1133]


That's right, Karen, because we've put you on our no-fly list.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WonderDave1: CSB:  A long long time ago I landed in Toronto and was met getting off the plane by a lady who said, "WonderDave1?  We're going to run now."  And we did, through a bunch of back hallways and corridors I assumed were for staff, with airport staff holding the doors.  I made my flight, barely, and told the woman to thank everyone.

I assume the extra effort was because I was bringing home rescue puppies, and had already been bounced twice on my return trip.  That "we're going to run now" will always be a fond memory.

Nowadays at Pearson.... not a chance in heck of that happening, but there was a time...

/CSB


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Or maybe she was claustrophobic.
Or maybe she was having a panic attack.
Or maybe the person sitting next to her had been groping her the entire flight.
Or maybe the person sitting next to her had a huge lunch of crawdad fettuccini and was farting the absolute worst farts of his life the entire flight.  (ok that was me.)

But let's assume she was being entitled and set up a fake morality play to shame and humiliate her.


Or maybe if any of those absurd assumptions were true she would not have run all the way to the front of the plane, would have said something long before landing, and would have protested as she was slow-walked all the way to the back.

But at least you found a way to feel superior to the other random people in a Fark thread, and that's what's important here.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I've had super tight connections after a delay where I've waited for the seatbelt light and then forced my way past everyone.

I then got to sprint through the terminal and made it as the 2nd last person through the gate.

/but damn there are limits


90% of people will be horrible and just assume you're an entitled asshole.  Because 90% of people think they can look at a situation for two full seconds and have perfect understanding of the players and motivations.  Because 90% of people are idiots.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: beezeltown: Nevar. Flying. This Airline. Again.

I can't even imagine being on an airplane sitting next to her. I wonder if she would even acknowledge my presence and say hello.

I would have absolutely nothing to talk to her about. It would be a quiet flight unless she goes into a tirade about some missing teen being murdered and found in the bottom of a dumpster in Cleveland, OH.


The parody of her on a couple Law & Order: Criminal Intent episodes was absolutely spot on.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: khatores: Mulchpuppy: Pocket Ninja: As the pilot kept ushering the passenger back, they finally reached the back of the plane.
With the rear of the vehicle in sight, the pilot asked the passenger to "sit for a second while he grabbed the intercom" at the back of the plane.
The witness concluded: "[He said] 'Ladies and gentleman, I'd like to announce our special guest sitting in seat 42C. Lets give her a round of applause'.

So, the plane is at the gate and ready to start deboarding passengers. Instead of just letting this idiot get off perhaps with a reprimand, the pilot takes the time to slowly walk her back all 42 rows. So everyone else on the plane, many of whom have connections to make, is just sitting there, helpless and trapped, instead of being allowed to go about their way. And they applaud their own inconvenience.

This is why it's so easy to manipulate people. Even when they're all losing, they're too blind to see it.

This is an article summarizing a Reddit post.

I don't even believe planes exist anymore.

It's a British tabloid overrun with ads. Every time I go to one of those sites my phone gets an STD.

I should start my own.

Start your own STD?  Well, that's certainly a thing you could aspire to.


"You've got fourteen STDs!?!?!?"  "No, I just have Khatores' STD..."  "Oh...well, I guess that's better?"
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Whenever I fly, which is rarely, I make sure to have plenty of time inbetween  flights. There could be psychological studies made on the self-important rushed behavior of humans upon landing trying to exit as quickly as possible. I'm in no damn hurry and just observe the catastrophe sitting back waiting the crush to end


If you can control it and there's no rush, sure, why stress yourself? In my run and gun business travel days, there were time constraints and multiple commitments...sometimes a 30 minute layover in ATL is the only option. Just going to be a day where you'll be sprinting a half mile in a business suit.

I don't miss that phase of my career. At all.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I've been on a flight where something similar happened and the pilot simply stopped the plane (safely on a taxiway, obviously) and the cabin crew announced that it was unsafe to continue moving until everybody re-stowed their bags and sat down. Which is probably what the FAA rules require anyway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: I should start my own.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: As the pilot kept ushering the passenger back, they finally reached the back of the plane.
With the rear of the vehicle in sight, the pilot asked the passenger to "sit for a second while he grabbed the intercom" at the back of the plane.
The witness concluded: "[He said] 'Ladies and gentleman, I'd like to announce our special guest sitting in seat 42C. Lets give her a round of applause'.

So, the plane is at the gate and ready to start deboarding passengers. Instead of just letting this idiot get off perhaps with a reprimand, the pilot takes the time to slowly walk her back all 42 rows. So everyone else on the plane, many of whom have connections to make, is just sitting there, helpless and trapped, instead of being allowed to go about their way. And they applaud their own inconvenience.

This is why it's so easy to manipulate people. Even when they're all losing, they're too blind to see it.


Worth it.
I'd gladly give up the minute and 30 seconds it took the captain to do that, to watch a self important Karen get humiliated.
In fact, I'd give a minute thirty of my day, every single day of the rest of my life to watch a self important Karen get humiliated.

There should be a commercial, where Sarah McLachlan plays "In the arms of an angel" in the back ground, and the voice over goes "Everyday, there are self important Karens in desperate need of humiliation. For just the price of a minute thirty of your day, about the time it takes to get a cup of coffee, you can watch these Karens get the humiliation they need. Please give your time to watch this happen."

That's not manipulation.  That's goddamn entertainment.
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny story, probably didn't happen but still funny.

As for door rushers you are basically the same as people that won't put their shopping carts away properly.

Last flight I was on, 90% of the plane was connecting and it was late the stewardess was nice and told us all our planes had been notified and that  even with our lateness we should all make it.

Plane pulls Into gate
Girl from the back runs up amd gets in line and begins huffing and puffing about having to wait.

The old southern lady behind me.
"We all have planes to get to no need to make a scene"
Door rusher
"Stop being rude and mind your own buisness"

I turn around to the older southern lady "I don't think you were being rude at all"  she smiles and the line starts moving.

We get out into the terminal and standing there is the gate rusher. Apparently she ran to the front but her boyfriend didn't and now she has to wait for him.

Older southern lady walks up to her "aren't you glad your ran to the front of the plane now?"

Lots of cursing ensues as she walks off.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The parody of her on a couple Law & Order: Criminal Intent episodes was absolutely spot on.


I'll have to keep an eye out for that episode. But then again, how many do they have? Close to a thousand by now, I bet.

I liked the Law & Order Criminal Intent program. But then again, I was raised on Columbo as a kid...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the time when my boss took the last chocolate donut, and I quit, and he lost eleventy billion dollars a day and he begged me to come back for an eleventy billion dollar pay raise, and I said "no way, donut grabbing vermin!"

Then there was the time my date bought me a drink, and I wasn't thirsty, and she said "you're wasting my money."  So I drank it and threw up all over her Gucci purse and shoes!

Carma is reel!
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was excellent and a clever way to deal with her.  I often overhear people arguing with my female staff members, only to demand to speak with their boss.  I come out and introduce myself and ask them, "What part of what she just said can I help you understand?"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: CSB:  A long long time ago I landed in Toronto and was met getting off the plane by a lady who said, "WonderDave1?  We're going to run now."  And we did, through a bunch of back hallways and corridors I assumed were for staff, with airport staff holding the doors.  I made my flight, barely, and told the woman to thank everyone.

I assume the extra effort was because I was bringing home rescue puppies, and had already been bounced twice on my return trip.  That "we're going to run now" will always be a fond memory.

Nowadays at Pearson.... not a chance in heck of that happening, but there was a time...

/CSB


If you're traveling in steerage, those days are long gone.
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: khatores: Mulchpuppy: Pocket Ninja: As the pilot kept ushering the passenger back, they finally reached the back of the plane.
With the rear of the vehicle in sight, the pilot asked the passenger to "sit for a second while he grabbed the intercom" at the back of the plane.
The witness concluded: "[He said] 'Ladies and gentleman, I'd like to announce our special guest sitting in seat 42C. Lets give her a round of applause'.

So, the plane is at the gate and ready to start deboarding passengers. Instead of just letting this idiot get off perhaps with a reprimand, the pilot takes the time to slowly walk her back all 42 rows. So everyone else on the plane, many of whom have connections to make, is just sitting there, helpless and trapped, instead of being allowed to go about their way. And they applaud their own inconvenience.

This is why it's so easy to manipulate people. Even when they're all losing, they're too blind to see it.

This is an article summarizing a Reddit post.

I don't even believe planes exist anymore.

It's a British tabloid overrun with ads. Every time I go to one of those sites my phone gets an STD.

I should start my own.

Start your own STD?  Well, that's certainly a thing you could aspire to.


You're a genius! I can market this as a TikTok challenge to graduating college students who are going out into the real world.

DIY STD!
DIY STD!

Now you're on your own
Got the world by the balls
Until your balls are on fire
It's your own STD!

If you never slow down
You never get old
Next best thing is
Your own original STD!

Working at home
Or working out there
Either way is great
With your own STD!

Grilling a sausage
Or scratchin' holes
Either way is a trip
D-I-Y  S-T-D!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the seatbelt sign not yet illuminated.


i think i missed the meaning ...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Then there was the time my date bought me a drink, and I wasn't thirsty, and she said "you're wasting my money."  So I drank it and threw up all over her Gucci purse and shoes!


CSB

I don't like to fly. But I was on my way to England and there was no way I was going to take a boat either.
I saw my Doctor. He gave me two Xanax pills. One for the ride there, one for the ride home.
So I get on the flight to go to England from Dulles in Northern VA. I pop the pill and down it with some wine.

Next thing you know, the flight attendant is pushing my shoulders, asking me to wake up. I had passed out on the woman sitting next to me.

Flight Attendant:Sir, wake up, we've arrived at Heathrow.
Me: We did?
Flight Attendant: Yes sir, we did and you might want to apologize to the woman you slept on. You snored during the whole flight and you drooled over her dress.
Me: I did?

I turned around and apologized to the woman.

Woman: That's fine, no worries.
Me: I'll pay to have your dress cleaned. I'm so sorry.
Woman: Really, it's ok.

We get off the plane and head over to luggage, and then customs. In line, the woman I drolled on is at the counter finishing up and I'm behind her.

She takes a look, notices me and points as she talks to the customs agent.

"What out for him, he was causing trouble on the flight over"  and she walks away.

I get to the agent.

Agent: What's that all about?
Me: I fell asleep on her and snored and drooled for the whole flight.
Agent: Welcome to England.
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I paid good money to be flown here, I'm getting off first! Don't like it? Too bad, too sad."


I has a sad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: We toss around the word "hero" way too much.


Sir. Click the link. CLICK IT!!!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: xxBirdMadGirlxx: The parody of her on a couple Law & Order: Criminal Intent episodes was absolutely spot on.

I'll have to keep an eye out for that episode. But then again, how many do they have? Close to a thousand by now, I bet.

I liked the Law & Order Criminal Intent program. But then again, I was raised on Columbo as a kid...


Character's name is Faith Yancy. I had to look her up myself- she appears in four episodes of L&O:CI. She is described - by a pretty horrible character himself- as a "Botoxed TV shrew."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: foo monkey: Or maybe she was claustrophobic.
Or maybe she was having a panic attack.
Or maybe the person sitting next to her had been groping her the entire flight.
Or maybe the person sitting next to her had a huge lunch of crawdad fettuccini and was farting the absolute worst farts of his life the entire flight.  (ok that was me.)

But let's assume she was being entitled and set up a fake morality play to shame and humiliate her.

Or maybe if any of those absurd assumptions were true she would not have run all the way to the front of the plane, would have said something long before landing, and would have protested as she was slow-walked all the way to the back.

But at least you found a way to feel superior to the other random people in a Fark thread, and that's what's important here.


The alternative is believing the story and feeling superior to other people in a Fark thread. Only difference is I'm not lying to myself.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Had to post this .
Star Trek IV The Voyage Home - Punk Bus Scene
Youtube Zf5iwGZNY_Q
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SonOfSpam

I has a sad.
[Fark user image 346x372]

Fark user image
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: beezeltown: Gubbo: I've had super tight connections after a delay where I've waited for the seatbelt light and then forced my way past everyone.

I then got to sprint through the terminal and made it as the 2nd last person through the gate.

/but damn there are limits

I've been on flights like that, but the flight crew helped coordinate getting the tightest connections off first. The missed connections were asked to sit and wait. Seems to happen most when connecting through Denver or O'Hare.

Lucky you. They stopped me at the front to make sure first class got off first.

I feel bad for the person I sat next to on the very long flight cause I was pumping sweat after sprinting through the terminal


Hopefully you took off your shoes and socks to help cool yourself off. No one can fault you for that.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The alternative is believing the story and feeling superior to other people in a Fark thread. Only difference is I'm not lying to myself.


Once again, congratulations of finding a way to feel superior to everybody else in the thread. You're really good at this.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I approach every flight like it's a bus full of petty criminals.  If it goes well, I can be pleasantly surprised.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Gubbo: beezeltown: Gubbo: I've had super tight connections after a delay where I've waited for the seatbelt light and then forced my way past everyone.

I then got to sprint through the terminal and made it as the 2nd last person through the gate.

/but damn there are limits

I've been on flights like that, but the flight crew helped coordinate getting the tightest connections off first. The missed connections were asked to sit and wait. Seems to happen most when connecting through Denver or O'Hare.

Lucky you. They stopped me at the front to make sure first class got off first.

I feel bad for the person I sat next to on the very long flight cause I was pumping sweat after sprinting through the terminal

Hopefully you took off your shoes and socks to help cool yourself off. No one can fault you for that.


I was rude and pushed my way to the front of a plane, but I'm not a monster.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.