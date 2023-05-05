 Skip to content
Arizona voters have had it up to here with the quirkiness
Walker [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
More on Sinema:

We've Solved the Mystery of Kyrsten Sinema

Sinema's argument is that it doesn't matter what she believes because she's singularly focused on something few in Washington are: actually getting things done. This would be compelling if there were much evidence that it were true. Again, the gun control bill was pretty good! The infrastructure bill was fine! But most of Sinema's time exercising power has been about not getting things done-being a stick in the mud for the sake of being a stick in the mud. Sinema, for instance, helped block a voting rights bill that would have done a great deal to reverse dozens of suppression efforts underway in red states across the country. She helped tank it. Why? For a reason that made no sense! (The reason is that she thought a voting rights bill should be bipartisan, even though Republicans were the ones throwing up restrictions to the polls.) The bigger, underlying reason for her lack of support for basic voting rights, however, was that she loves the filibuster. Sinema's main argument for supporting the filibuster is that doing away with it would have lessened her power at a time when a slim Democratic majority meant that she could more or less dictate what did and did not pass.

Sinema's relationship to politics is all about power, in other words. But that's often treated as an afterthought in the ongoing "mystery" of her Senate career. Instead, she's sympathetically depicted as a misunderstood pragmatist rather than a capricious stick in the mud. Ultimately, the mystery of Sinema isn't that complicated. She saw herself as a valve who could control what gets passed, and when, and she used that power liberally, if erratically.
 
JimmyTheHutt
1 hour ago  
We have, indeed, had enough of Kyrsten Sinema.
 
kmgenesis23
1 hour ago  
Wow. They're really slamming her.

They should be impeaching/recalling her.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
May AZ voters give her the boot the Dems should have.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
She "sold out" before she started. It was never about public service. It was always about her cashing in on being "special".

We all fell for it.
 
alex10294
1 hour ago  
Put up both a D and R against her, and see who wins?  That would certainly determine who the voters prefer.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Samfucious: She "sold out" before she started. It was never about public service. It was always about her cashing in on being "special".

We all fell for it.


And by "we all", I mean progressives around the country.

/ I don't and wont live in Arizona.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  

rudemix: May AZ voters give her the boot the Dems should have.


She's toast. She's not going to get enough support from either side (or the nebulous, bording on fictitious, "moderates/undecideds").  It's just a matter of who will end up replacing her.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Video? That's a whole lotta no.

Sinema will not be in Congress in after Jan. 2, 2025. Exactly no one likes her.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Wow. They're really slamming her.

They should be impeaching/recalling her.


I see you slept through civics class.
 
Blathering Idjut
1 hour ago  
CNN.  While dems should ditch Sinema I assume this is more of a push for a republican in that seat by our new Fox News.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: She's toast. She's not going to get enough support from either side (or the nebulous, bording on fictitious, "moderates/undecideds").  It's just a matter of who will end up replacing her.


Given the opposition is most likely going to be Sinema and Lake, Ruben Gallego should start measuring the drapes in the Senate office.
 
whidbey
1 hour ago  
A lesson in how to vett candidates better.

A LOT better.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
1 hour ago  

whidbey: A lesson in how to vett candidates better.


I'm not sure how you:
a.) Vet a candidate for the ability to shove their head up their own arse
b.) Convince the voters the candidate will most likely shove their head up their own arse
 
huma474
56 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Wow. They're really slamming her.

They should be impeaching/recalling her.


Arizona doesn't allow recalls of politicians in its constitution. And she hasn't committed any high crimes or misdemeanors that would allow for impeachment and removal from office.
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  
Great, now let's barbecue Manchin.
Sadly, he will be replaced by an even bigger asshole... and so it goes.
 
Geotpf
54 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Wow. They're really slamming her.

They should be impeaching/recalling her.


Senators can not be impeached or recalled.  They can be kicked out; requires a two thirds vote of the Senate.
 
whidbey
53 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: whidbey: A lesson in how to vett candidates better.

I'm not sure how you:
a.) Vet a candidate for the ability to shove their head up their own arse
b.) Convince the voters the candidate will most likely shove their head up their own arse


Well something went wrong, didn't it?
 
Geotpf
53 minutes ago  

special20: Great, now let's barbecue Manchin.
Sadly, he will be replaced by an even bigger asshole... and so it goes.


...which is why we should leave him alone.

/LEAVE MANCHIN ALLLOOOONNNEEEEE
 
kbronsito
53 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: More on Sinema:

We've Solved the Mystery of Kyrsten Sinema

Sinema's argument is that it doesn't matter what she believes because she's singularly focused on something few in Washington are: actually getting things done. This would be compelling if there were much evidence that it were true. Again, the gun control bill was pretty good! The infrastructure bill was fine! But most of Sinema's time exercising power has been about not getting things done-being a stick in the mud for the sake of being a stick in the mud. Sinema, for instance, helped block a voting rights bill that would have done a great deal to reverse dozens of suppression efforts underway in red states across the country. She helped tank it. Why? For a reason that made no sense! (The reason is that she thought a voting rights bill should be bipartisan, even though Republicans were the ones throwing up restrictions to the polls.) The bigger, underlying reason for her lack of support for basic voting rights, however, was that she loves the filibuster. Sinema's main argument for supporting the filibuster is that doing away with it would have lessened her power at a time when a slim Democratic majority meant that she could more or less dictate what did and did not pass.

Sinema's relationship to politics is all about power, in other words. But that's often treated as an afterthought in the ongoing "mystery" of her Senate career. Instead, she's sympathetically depicted as a misunderstood pragmatist rather than a capricious stick in the mud. Ultimately, the mystery of Sinema isn't that complicated. She saw herself as a valve who could control what gets passed, and when, and she used that power liberally, if erratically.


Coal Finger has his problems. But you sort of know what interests he is defending. Coal industry and threading the needle to keep getting elected as a Dem in West Virginia. We don't have to like it but there seems to be a method to his bullshiat. Sinema is just a stupid POS.
 
Geotpf
52 minutes ago  

whidbey: Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: whidbey: A lesson in how to vett candidates better.

I'm not sure how you:
a.) Vet a candidate for the ability to shove their head up their own arse
b.) Convince the voters the candidate will most likely shove their head up their own arse

Well something went wrong, didn't it?


Never vote for an ex-Green Party member?
 
Dafatone
52 minutes ago  
I remain surprised by Sinema. Manchin, I get. He's in coal's pocket, it's West Virginia, he doesn't seem very bright, etc. Sinema, by all reports, has been a sharp and at least fairly progressive academic and community leader for like 20 years. She continues this trend in the house, even if she's not the most progressive of congresspeople. She gets elected to the senate, and suddenly she's... whatever she is.

People will say she's cashed out. Maybe she did. But there's gotta be more money in corruptly maintaining enough popularity to stick around for more than one term, right?
 
Cokezeroinacan
52 minutes ago  
Never trust a Green Partier...
 
mistahtom
51 minutes ago  
Sinema: I simply won't back a $3.5T spending bill

Manchin, Sinema and Coons meet with CEOs at private Davos luncheon for World Economic Forum

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
51 minutes ago  
It appears she is running as an independent.  This makes polling, and having her Democratic opponent win the election, much more complicated.  Three way races with three strong candidates are inherently unpredictable.
 
whidbey
50 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I remain surprised by Sinema. Manchin, I get. He's in coal's pocket, it's West Virginia, he doesn't seem very bright, etc. Sinema, by all reports, has been a sharp and at least fairly progressive academic and community leader for like 20 years. She continues this trend in the house, even if she's not the most progressive of congresspeople. She gets elected to the senate, and suddenly she's... whatever she is.

People will say she's cashed out. Maybe she did. But there's gotta be more money in corruptly maintaining enough popularity to stick around for more than one term, right?


We don't get it because there hasn't been a thorough journalistic investigation of whose money she's taking.

I'm thinking Koch Brothers.
 
kmgenesis23
50 minutes ago  

huma474: kmgenesis23: Wow. They're really slamming her.

They should be impeaching/recalling her.

Arizona doesn't allow recalls of politicians in its constitution. And she hasn't committed any high crimes or misdemeanors that would allow for impeachment and removal from office.


Voter fraud.
 
qorkfiend
49 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Wow. They're really slamming her.

They should be impeaching/recalling her.


Well, they can't actually do either of those things, so...
 
Incog_Neeto
49 minutes ago  
There is no way she gets re-elected.   I'd rather vote for a rabid Javelina.   At least that would make the sentate super interesting.
 
Galileo's Daughter
48 minutes ago  
Rep. Reuben GallaEgo (Phoenix) has announced he's running for her Senate seat in 2024. It's going to be an interesting race. . . Sinema the indendent vs. Gallego the Democrat vs. Kari Lake the Trump cult member.

Buh-bye, Kyrsten. Buh-bye!
 
mistahtom
48 minutes ago  

Dafatone: But there's gotta be more money in corruptly maintaining enough popularity to stick around for more than one term, right?


Stacking SCOTUS, Covid, and overturning RvW completely changed the game, dude.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
Gonna have to lay off her dystopian hunger games designer
 
ElwoodCuse
48 minutes ago  
Manchin is doing REALLY poorly against Jim Justice in polls already, he's probably going to retire to spend more time with his money
 
IndyJohn
47 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Wow. They're really slamming her.

They should be impeaching/recalling her.


Well since neither is an actual legal option ...
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
She's a farking jerk.  Is there anything else to say? She sucks and she's worthless. There you have it. Her parents should be ashamed of themselves.
 
mistahtom
46 minutes ago  

whidbey: Dafatone: I remain surprised by Sinema. Manchin, I get. He's in coal's pocket, it's West Virginia, he doesn't seem very bright, etc. Sinema, by all reports, has been a sharp and at least fairly progressive academic and community leader for like 20 years. She continues this trend in the house, even if she's not the most progressive of congresspeople. She gets elected to the senate, and suddenly she's... whatever she is.

People will say she's cashed out. Maybe she did. But there's gotta be more money in corruptly maintaining enough popularity to stick around for more than one term, right?

We don't get it because there hasn't been a thorough journalistic investigation of whose money she's taking.

I'm thinking Koch Brothers.


Your tinfoil had needs adjusting, it's tuned to the wrong decade.
 
IndyJohn
46 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: CNN.  While dems should ditch Sinema I assume this is more of a push for a republican in that seat by our new Fox News.


Yep
 
UberNeuman
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So quirk! So Wow!
 
IndyJohn
43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: It appears she is running as an independent.  This makes polling, and having her Democratic opponent win the election, much more complicated.  Three way races with three strong candidates are inherently unpredictable.


"Three strong candidates"

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO
 
whidbey
42 minutes ago  

mistahtom: whidbey: Dafatone: I remain surprised by Sinema. Manchin, I get. He's in coal's pocket, it's West Virginia, he doesn't seem very bright, etc. Sinema, by all reports, has been a sharp and at least fairly progressive academic and community leader for like 20 years. She continues this trend in the house, even if she's not the most progressive of congresspeople. She gets elected to the senate, and suddenly she's... whatever she is.

People will say she's cashed out. Maybe she did. But there's gotta be more money in corruptly maintaining enough popularity to stick around for more than one term, right?

We don't get it because there hasn't been a thorough journalistic investigation of whose money she's taking.

I'm thinking Koch Brothers.

Your tinfoil had needs adjusting, it's tuned to the wrong decade.


Is this where I point out that you're literally the last poster to admonish others about "tinfoil?"
 
pastramithemosterotic
42 minutes ago  
Get out of the Senate, go collect your lobbying dollars and stop pretending you actually care about anything besides your bank account
 
Tarl3k
42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: rudemix: May AZ voters give her the boot the Dems should have.

She's toast. She's not going to get enough support from either side (or the nebulous, bording on fictitious, "moderates/undecideds").  It's just a matter of who will end up replacing her.


Yup, hopefully the AZ Dems learned their lesson from the success of Kelly and elect somebody with intelligence and a modicum of charisma.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
40 minutes ago  
Until they fire her (by voting for someone else), it doesn't really matter what they think now.
 
Geotpf
40 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Manchin is doing REALLY poorly against Jim Justice in polls already, he's probably going to retire to spend more time with his money


Right now, the most likely outcome for 2024 seems to be we keep the Presidency, we retake the House, but lose the Senate.

Now, of the two, I prefer to have the House over the Senate, since Senators tend to be moderate anyways (at least compared to the monkeys over in the other chamber, flinging their own poo), and even if you "control" the Senate, you don't really "control" the Senate without 60 votes, not 50.

But still, don't imagine anything of significance passing with the Republicans having it.  It just will be easier to keep the lights on.
 
Iowan73
39 minutes ago  
What a ridiculous person. Circumstances gave her power to have great influence over what legislation passed or didn't, and she used it just for the sake of demonstrating that she had it.
 
meshnoob
38 minutes ago  
She's sorta hot in a Dr. Melfi sorta way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
38 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Geotpf: It appears she is running as an independent.  This makes polling, and having her Democratic opponent win the election, much more complicated.  Three way races with three strong candidates are inherently unpredictable.

"Three strong candidates"

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO


Strong electorally.  IE, if the Democrat, the Republican, and the indie (in this case Sinema) all being well known to the state and have plenty of money, then the outcome is very hard to predict.  Of course, the primaries might not find strong candidates for either or both parties.
 
Target Builder
37 minutes ago  
This whole episode is just so farking stupid.

She flipped AZ blue on a progressive populist platform backed by progressive populist base, in a state that's only gotten more blue since. Had she actually loudly and proudly delivered on her campaign positions she'd be in an excellent place to look forward to a 20+ year tenure as a serious power player in the Senate.

Instead she torched her entire base on Day 1 and come Jan 2025 she's gonna be a one term senator with no political support and who has outlived her usefulness to whoever is playing her.
 
Kris_Romm
36 minutes ago  
She shouldn't be electable as dog catcher.
 
