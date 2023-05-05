 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Frontier sends Jacksonville-bound woman to Jamaica. At least she arrived on time   (6abc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"She said, 'Look at me. This plane is going to Jamaica.'

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, f*ck Frontier. Tried using them on a return flight home from Colorado. The day before we were scheduled to leave, I get an alert that my flight time had change from 9 AM to 11 PM. We had to be back that afternoon. I tried calling them to say what the fark, but they have no number to be able to reach anyone. Had to book a flight through United for 3x the cost. It then took two weeks for frontier to issue me a refund. That marks the first and last time I will ever try flying with frontier.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This plane is going to Jamaica, Queens.

Oh you mean it's going to LaGuardia?

No, I said Jamaica, not Jackson Heights.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a transportation hub in Jamaica might look like:

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"No mister, that says 'Welcome to Jamaica Have a Nice Day'."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: What a transportation hub in Jamaica might look like:


Even today, umpteen years later from when I lived on Long Island, I can still hear the voice in my head coming from the PA...

"For Ronkonkoma, Babylon and Huntington lines, switch at Jamaica"

As a kid, just learning the LIRR whenever i got on at Penn for Ronkonkoma as soon as the conductor punched my ticket, I always, always asked.

"Do I have to switch at Jamaica?"
 
groverpm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My wife went to the Caribbean.
Jaimaca?
No, she went of her own accord.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

groverpm: My wife went to the Caribbean.
Jaimaca?
No, she went of her own accord.

What? In a Honda?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least it flew, unlike every AirCanada flight.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: This plane is going to Jamaica, Queens.

Oh you mean it's going to LaGuardia?

No, I said Jamaica, not Jackson Heights.


Oh, so JFK?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buserror: Oh, so JFK?


Idlewild, it was called Idlewild first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jacksonville/Jamaica... Jamaica probably has better weed and equivalent crime
 
groppet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would rather go to Jamaica than Jacksonville, we have a lot of transfers there from our Baltimore office and they have called it  South Baltimore.
 
groverpm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groverpm: My wife went to the Caribbean.
Jaimaca?
No, she went of her own accord.


Jaimaca? FFS!
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They obviously should have caught she was on the wrong plane.  But I put this totally on her.  She arrived late.  Then used the restroom, then told the woman she had already checked in.

But it can't possibly be her fault.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And she admitted to being *that* stupid?  I would hide in shame.  Welcome to America, Have a nice day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Quinzy: But it can't possibly be her fault.


I think it's in the victim's handbook, section 5, paragraph 9 line 1

"Thou shall not blame yourself for any wrong doing"
 
