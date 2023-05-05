 Skip to content
(NPR)   Master innovater, technologist, and engineer Elmo has uncovered the secret to making Starship fly instead of rapidly and unexpectedly disassemble mid-air: MOAR MONEY   (npr.org) divider line
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
some people will fund him if there is a ROI
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not an Elon Musk fan, but rockets are cool, ok?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, next time, build a proper launch pad.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, next time, build a proper launch pad.


Or better yet, don't sabotage the one you already have because you think that makes it look "cool".
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Phony Stark is slowly discovering that rocket science literally is actually rocket science.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bloobeary: Phony Stark is slowly discovering that rocket science literally is actually rocket science.


I like the guy who said he didn't know anything about electric cars and so he assumed Elmo was good. Then he didn't know anything about rockets, so he assumed Elmo was good.

Then Elmo started talking about software development, which ihr did know, and Elmo Skum was a farking idiot.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe if he smokes another doob he'll think of a better way.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, it works for nasa
 
