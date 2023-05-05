 Skip to content
(NPR)   A look at the (well-written, brilliantly snarky, and funny) signs of the writer's strike picket line   (npr.org) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this is a good thread to ask about something I've been wondering. So the writers all bargain collectively under the WGA. Are the studios represented by a single entity in these negotiations? Or is the WGA separately negotiating with each studio?  How come we don't see one or two studios willing to play ball with the writers for the sake of producing work while other studios have their heels dug in?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Maybe this is a good thread to ask about something I've been wondering. So the writers all bargain collectively under the WGA. Are the studios represented by a single entity in these negotiations? Or is the WGA separately negotiating with each studio?  How come we don't see one or two studios willing to play ball with the writers for the sake of producing work while other studios have their heels dug in?


Studios are represented by AMPTP, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: NeoCortex42: Maybe this is a good thread to ask about something I've been wondering. So the writers all bargain collectively under the WGA. Are the studios represented by a single entity in these negotiations? Or is the WGA separately negotiating with each studio?  How come we don't see one or two studios willing to play ball with the writers for the sake of producing work while other studios have their heels dug in?

Studios are represented by AMPTP, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.


Okay, thanks. I usually just see "The Studios" in articles about the strike, so I wasn't sure.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Words. Who knew they had meaning?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is no sex in the writer's room.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If the writers are on strike who wrote on the signs?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: NeoCortex42: Maybe this is a good thread to ask about something I've been wondering. So the writers all bargain collectively under the WGA. Are the studios represented by a single entity in these negotiations? Or is the WGA separately negotiating with each studio?  How come we don't see one or two studios willing to play ball with the writers for the sake of producing work while other studios have their heels dug in?

Studios are represented by AMPTP, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.


I thought they were represented by the THBBFT

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: If the writers are on strike who wrote on the signs?



They paid each other a living wage to write them.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image 337x450]


she's my kind of cute and the shirt just confirms that we'd drink the same beer.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL! Perfect. Also, sad. But perfect.
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: If the writers are on strike who wrote on the signs?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: If the writers are on strike who wrote on the signs?


Software coders?
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Since when did Fark start having pop up ads?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Angry female lead.
*chuckle*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"You came up with QUIBI".

That's gotta hurt....
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give up just ONE yacht

lulz
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is supposed to be our creative core?
 
djfitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: If the writers are on strike who wrote on the signs?


They could have been writing in their spare time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 559x415]


ChatGPT bot login confirmed
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

