(NPR)   More than any other treasure plundered by England during its long history of enslaving weaker, darker nations, the Koh-i-noor diamond stands out in atrocity. Which is why it won't appear at Charles' shindig. But no, they still won't return it   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Sick, Elizabeth II, Sikh, Earth, British Museum, George VI, Taj Mahal, Diamond cut, London  
457 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 10:17 AM (23 minutes ago)



23 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If England returned everything the stole during their Empire days, theyd be a third world country.

/not really, but their museums would be boring
//eh, more boring
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spend time in the British Museum & you'll see all the things stolen from all the countries around the world.

They also think that it is better for them to take care of these items. They also have a law preventing them from sending things back.

Incredibly, the British Museum Act, passed in 1963, makes it illegal for them to send back stolen artifacts.

To name a few:
Egypt's Rosetta Stone, Australia's Gweagal Shield, India's Amaravati Marbles, Iraq's Ashurbanipal reliefs, Nigeria's Benin Bronzes, Ghana's Akan Drum, Greece's Parthenon Marbles, Rapa Nui's Hoa Hakananai'a, Jamaica's Birdman and Boinayel figures, & China's Summer Palace.

Plus 8 million more - the vast majority of which are indeed stolen from other countries.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: but their museums would be boring


If you ever find yourself in Britain, all one needs to do is to dig in a random spot. You'll find either Roman, Celtic, Anglo-Saxon, even English Civil war artefacts. Sometimes you'll find more than one culture as recycling sites was something which the ancient folk of Britain did.

They got so much of that stuff that museums do not have enough space to display them.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cman: EvilEgg: but their museums would be boring

If you ever find yourself in Britain, all one needs to do is to dig in a random spot. You'll find either Roman, Celtic, Anglo-Saxon, even English Civil war artefacts. Sometimes you'll find more than one culture as recycling sites was something which the ancient folk of Britain did.

They got so much of that stuff that museums do not have enough space to display them.


All that stuff belongs to the King. Its not yours if you find it.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cman:

But dig gingerly - there is still the occasional UXB.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: cman:

But dig gingerly - there is still the occasional UXB.


Very true. Germany did bomb the shiat outta Britain in WWII.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really gotta get the family to London before pressure to return stuff gets stronger. Never gonna see any of this if they're sent back to the places they're from. Overseas flights are expensive and being on a plane that long is hell.
 
Thingster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bifster: Spend time in the British Museum & you'll see all the things stolen from all the countries around the world.

They also think that it is better for them to take care of these items. They also have a law preventing them from sending things back.

Incredibly, the British Museum Act, passed in 1963, makes it illegal for them to send back stolen artifacts.

To name a few:
Egypt's Rosetta Stone, Australia's Gweagal Shield, India's Amaravati Marbles, Iraq's Ashurbanipal reliefs, Nigeria's Benin Bronzes, Ghana's Akan Drum, Greece's Parthenon Marbles, Rapa Nui's Hoa Hakananai'a, Jamaica's Birdman and Boinayel figures, & China's Summer Palace.

Plus 8 million more - the vast majority of which are indeed stolen from other countries.


*shrug*

To the victor goes the spoils.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Actually, they addressed the issue of the Ko-i-noor diamond and got a message from Her Majesty from beyond the grave

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gloucester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All such ancient diamonds originated in Persia.  If it were to be transferred to any country it should be Iran.  Likewise, if anyone other than Britain should be curating the Elgin marbles, it is the heirs to the Ottoman Empire from which they were purchased.  Turkey is capable of looking after ancient sites in a way that Greece does not.   The whole of the old Ottoman Empire was highly mixed, and 'Greece' is not what it is commonly imagined to be.  Up until the end of the nineteenth century Athens was an Albanian village.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bifster: To name a few:
Egypt's Rosetta Stone,


Didn't they steal that from the French who stole it from Egypt first?
/lots and lots of major Euro cities have actual looted Egyptian obelisks, not the knock offs like the Washington monument
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This isn't any worse or any better than what we did to the Native Americans.... keep doing to them.... and pretty much any one else we can.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bifster: Greece's Parthenon Marbles


That one to me is the most egregious.   It's not like they could just pick those up and stick them in a bag.  They had to basically deconstruct entire buildings, transport them to ports, put them on a ship, etc...

Lord Farkin' Byron thought Elgin was nothing other than a high class vandal.   Because he was.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Camila's new scepter
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brits: We were putting more into the EU than we were getting out. It was an outrage!

Also Brits: Sure, we took some stuff from India. But they should be grateful for all our culture gave them too. In balance they must have come out ahead.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If England returned everything the stole during their Empire days, theyd be a third world country.

/not really, but their museums would be boring
//eh, more boring


bingo. the wealthy and powerful take what they want. it's the maniac way.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: This isn't any worse or any better than what we did to the Native Americans.... keep doing to them.... and pretty much any one else we can.


"The US does it too" isn't the flex you think it is.
 
Thingster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heh, and here we go:

"It passed through Mughal, Persian, Afghan and Sikh empires before ending up in the hands of Queen Victoria in the mid-19th century."

Lol, that's quite the nice way of saying the rock has always been spoils of war and conquest and India just happened to be the last group of people that "stole" it, before the British getting it as part of a peace treaty.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trocadero: bifster: To name a few:
Egypt's Rosetta Stone,

Didn't they steal that from the French who stole it from Egypt first?
/lots and lots of major Euro cities have actual looted Egyptian obelisks, not the knock offs like the Washington monument


And at least partially created by the Ptolemaic Greeks, so maybe it should be in grease
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rent Party: bifster: Greece's Parthenon Marbles

That one to me is the most egregious.   It's not like they could just pick those up and stick them in a bag.  They had to basically deconstruct entire buildings, transport them to ports, put them on a ship, etc...

Lord Farkin' Byron thought Elgin was nothing other than a high class vandal.   Because he was.


The Parthenon had been largely disassembled for centuries before Elgin was even born.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looters keepers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bigdanc: Trocadero: bifster: To name a few:
Egypt's Rosetta Stone,

Didn't they steal that from the French who stole it from Egypt first?
/lots and lots of major Euro cities have actual looted Egyptian obelisks, not the knock offs like the Washington monument

And at least partially created by the Ptolemaic Greeks, so maybe it should be in grease


If it's in England, grease is the only way they know how to prepare it.
/zing!
 
phalamir
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thingster: Heh, and here we go:

"It passed through Mughal, Persian, Afghan and Sikh empires before ending up in the hands of Queen Victoria in the mid-19th century."

Lol, that's quite the nice way of saying the rock has always been spoils of war and conquest and India just happened to be the last group of people that "stole" it, before the British getting it as part of a peace treaty.


It came from India.  The Golconda mines to be precise.  Also, the Mughals and Sikhs were Indian, so not sure how they "stole" it from India.  And a Mughal gave it to the Persian shah, so that isn't "stealing" either.  And whether Afghanistan was part of India depended upon the particular year and who you were asking (also whether it was Afghanistan was part of India or India was part of Afghanistan could change from time to time).

(1) Modern geopolitical borders have not been eternal since the Big Bang
(2) India stole the Koh-i-Noor in the same way the US stole the Grand Coulee Dam.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

