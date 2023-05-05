 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Basically, TX man Marcus Silva's plan to use Texas' Gileadean abortion law to terrorize his wife by suing her friends for murder failed for the same reason Trump's coup failed: They were both too stupid to carry it out. But not everyone will be   (slate.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Law, Domestic violence, Abuse, Lawsuit, Crime, Pregnancy, Woman, Harassment  
•       •       •

954 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 May 2023 at 10:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In 10 years, the American judicial system will look like one of the monstrosities from John Carpenter's The Thing. I can't imagine what hellish mutant it will be in twenty.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: In 10 years, the American judicial system will look like one of the monstrosities from John Carpenter's The Thing. I can't imagine what hellish mutant it will be in twenty.


I'm guessing you typed that post in 1993 bro.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Republicans want to destroy the justice system just like education and everything else.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder how long until divorce, or a wife not doing as she's told by her husband are made illegal in TX and FL
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With him as the father, it was a mercy killing.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I RTFA.
That guy needs his ass beat.
A lot.
When he's done getting an ass-beating he can prepare for the impending ass-beatings.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The cruelty is the point. People like Silva are a dime a dozen.

These laws are not about "protecting the unborn" - they're about facilitating the victimization of women and anyone who would dare help them against their abusers.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the unemployed pile of shiat wanted $1 million from her friends for his priceless pre-born. Funny, I hear no mention of anything he ever did for his extant children.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm rooting for a Cat. 5 hurricane hitting Texas this year.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is about transforming Texas' draconian abortion laws into a tool of spousal abuse.

ooo...OOO...I have that on my 2023 Bingo card!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I'm rooting for a Cat. 5 hurricane hitting Texas this year.


I was hoping for accidental release of the university of Texas bio safety laboratory specimins.

Ken Paxton dying of Ebola would be poetic.
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I wonder how long until divorce, or a wife not doing as she's told by her husband are made illegal in TX and FL


Republicans wouldn't dare outlaw divorce. They are huge fans of it.

They will go back to where it basically amounted to the husband able to get a divorce if he wants to but the woman not being able to do so if he doesn't.
 
olorin604
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I wonder how long until divorce, or a wife not doing as she's told by her husband are made illegal in TX and FL


https://www.Boobies.com/explainers/what-is-no-fault-divorce-why-are-us-conservatives-against-it-12543712.html
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To quote Lewis Black, "F*ck Texas.

Warning: Not Safe For Work language.
 
pacified
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seriously. fark that guy.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

olorin604: The Exit Stencilist: I wonder how long until divorce, or a wife not doing as she's told by her husband are made illegal in TX and FL

https://www.Boobies.com/explainers/what-is-no-fault-divorce-why-are-us-conservatives-against-it-12543712.html


Was that website named that intentionally as an antiFark?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: olorin604: The Exit Stencilist: I wonder how long until divorce, or a wife not doing as she's told by her husband are made illegal in TX and FL

https://www.Boobies.com/explainers/what-is-no-fault-divorce-why-are-us-conservatives-against-it-12543712.html

Was that website named that intentionally as an antiFark?

[Fark user image image 425x570]


I didn't even notice that it had gotten ganked.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anti-abortion laws are allowing men to choose the mother of their children
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.