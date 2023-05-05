 Skip to content
(Chron)   Butt-ugly Houston is one of the top cities for nude gardening   (chron.com) divider line
25
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gardens are full of bugs. Little flying things that land on you. If you want to do it nude go ahead but it's not like this is ever going to get popular unless you like covering your sensitive bits with Off.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nude gardening is the name of my urgent care intake form checklist cover band....
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this picture where a woman bleached herself so much it looked like she put a freshly picked lily in her balloon knot.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about hoes...
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With these things about in TX, I'd almost soon garden (clothed) in Australia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*sooner
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While wearing clothes, I can't seem to avoid being a victim of fire ants, mosquitoes, and poison ivy.  Somehow I think it would be much worse without clothes.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought it was Austin where Texans go nekkid
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It's called the Texas Tickler.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
89 fahrenheit and 90% humidity might be a  factor.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Houston is a lot of things, but ugly isn't one of them.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

in farking deed
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size

In Houston, seedlings are planted by clenching them between your labia and digging a small hole with your toes, next gently spread your cultivators and the new crop will fall into place. No crouching required, which is important in such a hot climate.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

* It's more likely than you think.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It is one of the fattest cities in the US though.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The rate of garden and gardening-related sexual assaults is much higher in Houston, Vegetable abuse, lima bean misplacement, eggplant misuse, all higher.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"More specifically, researchers considered factors such as the city's population per 100,000 residents". Umm...
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TFA: The study's creator, Lawnstarter, a lawn care service, based the rankings on nudist population size, indecent exposure laws, garden-friendliness, weather forecasts, access to waxing salons and sex offender listings.

WUT? Why?

/Also waxing is probably not high in gardener's pruning itinerary
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeopardy! 10/8/2004 - Ken Jennings' "Hoe" Moment | #RIPAlexTrebek
Youtube NJO7hcinS-U
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Judges should have given him that one.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe it is my memory of the insects being much larger when I was a child growing up in New Caney, but the bugs down there would not be an enjoyable experience for those going nude in their gardens.

Or maybe it is?  Rule 34 and all...
 
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

There's a skeeter in my peter, get it off!
 
