 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   "Under Siege 2: Rise of the Trash Pandas" gets secret sneak preview at Texas high school   (upi.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, High school, School district, Independent school district, Austin Independent School District, Austin, Texas, McCallum High School, Raccoon, Student  
•       •       •

577 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't everyone in Texas have a gun? Just shoot them.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
JustinCase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to change their mascot.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trash Pandas!

https://www.milb.com/rocket-city
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If only we had a hero waiting to spring into action...
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Under Siege 3 maybe?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [img.gifglobe.com image 520x293] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/I really hope this isn't how Guardians 3 ends...
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RACOOOONS!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GotG 3 viral marketing?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Doesn't everyone in Texas have a gun? Just shoot them.


Who's the real pest species here? Not raccoons.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: [upload.wikimedia.org image 258x386]

Under Siege 3 maybe?


You can't blame subby for forgetting that movie.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]

If only we had a hero waiting to spring into action...


Have you seen Segal lately?  He isn't able to spring into anything.

Go to the YouTube channel Space Ice if you don't believe me.
 
BlakCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
img.izismile.comView Full Size


Terrifying
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.