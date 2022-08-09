 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post) Day 436 of WW3: Russian flag snatcher gets a little grabby. Ukrainian diplomat gets a whole lot jabby. Russian runs behind Turk security like a little Babby. This is your Friday Ukraine invasion Gab-y
    State Duma, Russia, Black Sea, United Russia, Vladimir Putin, Propaganda, Parliament, De facto  
•       •       •

Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all, it's Friday. A weekend beckons, a prince will become a king (wanking motion), a Russian in a suit grabbed something he hadn't oughta grab, and Wagner explores a career change in Russian soldier snuff films. This is your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

A Short History of King Charles' Support for Ukraine
As the Prince of Wales and now as the King of England, Charles has been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion, but links to the nation stretch back forty years.

Russian Flag Snatcher Pumelled by Ukrainian Lawmaker
At a regional conference in Turkey, the head of a Russian delegation snatched a Ukrainian flag from the hands of a Ukrainian MP and copped the consequences.

Transfer of Ukrainian Children to Russia 'Massive': Experts
More than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the February 2022 invasion, according to Kyiv, with many allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes.

EXPLAINED: Why Ukraine Shot Down Its Own Drone Over Central Kyiv Last Night
For 20 minutes on Thursday evening, intense explosions and anti-aircraft fire thundered across the capital causing panic on the streets as people assumed another Russian attack.

'We Laughed a Lot' - How the Kremlin Drone 'Attack' Went Down on the Streets of Kyiv
Most people Kyiv Post spoke to are convinced the incident was staged by the Kremlin but yet another overnight attack on the capital show that regardless, there are ramifications.

Malcolm Nance on Russian False Flag Intelligence Operations
In this interview, Malcolm Nance explains how he identified the fingerprints of a Russian operation under a false flag when news broke of an alleged "Ukrainian drone" that exploded over the Kremlin.

'Ukraine's Counteroffensive Can Only be Stopped by a Nuclear Strike' - Dmitry Rogozin
The former head of Roskosmos is not too confident in the ability of Russia to defend the occupied territories from Ukraine's future counteroffensive.

OPINION: The Putin Pivot
Russia's stature and alliances diminish daily, and its military suffers setbacks, mutinies, massive casualties, and blistering criticism, Diane Francis writes in her recent op-ed.

Russian Duma Plans Ban on Sex Change Without Surgery to Stop Evasion of Military Service
There have been reports that desperate Russians are trying change gender to avoid having to participate in Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia Has Placed More Weapons and Explosives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, IAEA Says
With worrying activities at Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine calls for strict sanctions against the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation due to nuclear blackmail.

Ukraine at OSCE: Our Statehood's Destruction Remains the Goal of Russia
Despite the Russian troops' numerical advantage, Nataliia Kostenko said the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the line and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

Finnish Newspaper Smuggles News of Ukraine's War in an On-line Computer Game
Finland's largest daily newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, marked World Press Freedom Day on May 3 by revealing it was using a popular online video game to circumvent Russian media restrictions.

Revenge, Fear and Sarcasm - How Russians Reacted to the Kremlin Drone 'Attack'
A recent report revealed that one of the current biggest fears of the Russian population is the possibility of acts of sabotage on their own territory.

NGO: First 3 of 16 crowdfunded air defense radars delivered by Lithuania to Ukraine.
The first three of 16 air defense radars Lithuania crowdfunded for Ukraine have been delivered, the non-profit organization Blue/Yellow reported on May 4.

Ukrenergo: Russian forces shell power station in Donetsk Oblast for more than 2 hours.
Russian forces shelled a power station in Donetsk Oblast for more than two hours on the morning of May 5, Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 80 fallen soldiers.
The bodies of 80 fallen Ukrainian soldiers were transferred to Ukraine from the occupied territories, the Reintegration Ministry reported on May 5.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 6 - Ukrainian grain exports, and the mayhem they cause in Europe

Prigozhin: Wagner will leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to lack of ammunition.
The Wagner mercenary group will leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to lack of ammunition, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published online by his press service on May 5.

City Council: Teenage girl injured by Russian shelling in Kramatorsk dies from her injuries.
Yelyzaveta Nevara, a 16-year-old girl who was wounded by Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 29, died from her injuries in the hospital, the Kramatorsk City Council reported on May 5.

Russian state media: Oil refinery in Krasnodar region targeted by drone attack again.
An explosion at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast was allegedly caused by a drone attack, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported on May 5.

Russian attacks kill 2 people in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours.
Two people were killed and five were injured by Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 5.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia will 'highly likely remain unable' to protect railways from further sabotage.
The rising number of sabotage acts inside Russia suggests that the country will "highly likely remain unable" to fully protect its rail networks against further incidents, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on May 5.

Russia shells, launches drones at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.
Ukraine's military shot down two drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on May 5, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

Wagner boss Prigozhin publishes video of dead Russian soldiers, lashing out at Russian military leadership.
In an expletive-laden tirade, Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin blamed Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu for a "70 percent shortage of ammunition" on the battlefield in Ukraine and for the deaths of the soldiers.

White House: US 'focusing on' air defense for Ukraine.
The United States is "focusing a lot" on providing Ukraine with the air defense it needs to protect itself from Russian missile and drone attacks, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press conference on May 4.

ISW: Russia likely using Kremlin drone strike to cancel Victory Day parades.
Russian officials are likely using the alleged May 3 drone strike on the Kremlin as a pretext to continue cancelling upcoming Victory Day parades, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

SBU detains Voznesensk deputy mayor over embezzlement charges.
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) detained Voznesensk deputy mayor after uncovering an embezzlement scheme in Mykolaiv Oblast on May 4.

And that's your lot. Hug your loved ones and have a great weekend. Slavia Ukraini.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]



Maybe they are running out of tanks? We can hope.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Prigozhin just sign his own death warrant with this, how can this be tolerable to the RU MoD


We can just add "broke the monopoly of state violence and created conditions for armed faction infighting within russia" to his list of mind bogglingly bad blunders, along with "invading ukraine" and "pushing Finland & Sweden into the Arms of nato" and "uniting the west" and "rearming germany", among others.

Man what a catastrophe Putin has become for Russia. He really is in his own way like Hitler, in the important way that he's completely destroyed the countries they've led.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x743]
[Fark user image image 774x1500]
[Fark user image image 850x260]


Ran out of tanks
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Did Prigozhin just sign his own death warrant with this, how can this be tolerable to the RU MoD


We can just add "broke the monopoly of state violence and created conditions for armed faction infighting within russia" to his list of mind bogglingly bad blunders, along with "invading ukraine" and "pushing Finland & Sweden into the Arms of nato" and "uniting the west" and "rearming germany", among others.

Man what a catastrophe Putin has become for Russia. He really is in his own way like Hitler, in the important way that he's completely destroyed the countries they've led.


I'm not confident he's bluffing, but I'll laugh my ass off if he just cuts and runs.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Father_Jack: Did Prigozhin just sign his own death warrant with this, how can this be tolerable to the RU MoD


We can just add "broke the monopoly of state violence and created conditions for armed faction infighting within russia" to his list of mind bogglingly bad blunders, along with "invading ukraine" and "pushing Finland & Sweden into the Arms of nato" and "uniting the west" and "rearming germany", among others.

Man what a catastrophe Putin has become for Russia. He really is in his own way like Hitler, in the important way that he's completely destroyed the countries they've led.

I'm not confident he's bluffing, but I'll laugh my ass off if he just cuts and runs.


Not confident he's *not* bluffing, but you know my point.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Image stolen from photoshop contest...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning reprobates, degenerates, perverts, prudes and all in-between!  It's a happy Freyja's-day and praise be to our cat-driven goddess of fertility and prophecy.  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size


Here's Artem, The Russian Dude's, daily: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlmJea7Aueg

Have a great weekend everyone and let's start it with some sunshine:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

And sunflowers aren't just for brightening your mood!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 22 through April 28 (Days 423 to 429) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


Its really nice seeing Orc losses topping 600 consistently.  I feel like I should feel terrible about thinking that way, but meh... the ones that surrender or run are human.  The rest are Orcs.  Kill em.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now on top of everything else, I need to buy tequila.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://nitter.nl/ozkaterji/status/1654255988571090945
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, air defense destroyed two enemy drones over Dnipropetrovsk region

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

In addition, Nikopol was again under the fire of enemy artillery.

. 10 private houses, fences and an outbuilding were damaged in the city due to shelling The power line and 2 gas pipelines were broken. It passed without any deaths or injuries ," said Lysak.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby's inner Beastie Boy get the better of him/her this morning? 🤔
 
GrogSmash2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


Maybe they are running out of tanks? We can hope.


55 pieces of equipment nailed again.  Damn.  This has got to be them pummeling the front line into cottage cheese for the offensive.

As for the tanks... either they are completely farked for functional units, or some officier in the back figured out that he's about to get his arse chewed by the offensive, so he's holding back every tank he can beg, borrow, or steal back so he actually has a functional defense when the UA breaks through the lines.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure the Russia flag grabber said the Ukrainian dude attacked him for no reason.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I am sure the Russia flag grabber said the Ukrainian dude NATO attacked him for no reason.


ftfy
 
Muta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: desertfool: Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


Maybe they are running out of tanks? We can hope.

55 pieces of equipment nailed again.  Damn.  This has got to be them pummeling the front line into cottage cheese for the offensive.

As for the tanks... either they are completely farked for functional units, or some officier in the back figured out that he's about to get his arse chewed by the offensive, so he's holding back every tank he can beg, borrow, or steal back so he actually has a functional defense when the UA breaks through the lines.


The 30 "Vehicles and Fuel Tanks" hints to me that the Ukrainians spotted a convoy and chose to focus on that for the day.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukrenergo: Russian forces shell power station in Donetsk Oblast for more than 2 hours.
Russian forces shelled a power station in Donetsk Oblast for more than two hours on the morning of May 5, Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo reported


Awww come on! Give the poor bastards a break! It takes that long for them to get a hit.

.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: desertfool: Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


Maybe they are running out of tanks? We can hope.

55 pieces of equipment nailed again.  Damn.  This has got to be them pummeling the front line into cottage cheese for the offensive.

As for the tanks... either they are completely farked for functional units, or some officier in the back figured out that he's about to get his arse chewed by the offensive, so he's holding back every tank he can beg, borrow, or steal back so he actually has a functional defense when the UA breaks through the lines.


I thought the fuel tanks, artillery and the like would be kept back from the front. To me it either suggests anti-drone coverage just isn't there, or that the front is already compromised, and Ukraine is having fun in the rear lines, but OPSEC is holding.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From late yesterday:

NEXTA

@nexta_tv
On the night of May 4, #Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile over #Kyiv, declared Defense Express. There have been no official statements yet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

11:55 PM · May 4, 2023
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Muta: I am sure the Russia flag grabber said the Ukrainian dude NATO attacked him for no reason.

ftfy


The Ukrainian diplomat was taunting him, by specifically standing up and holding the flag.  Just like how NATO was taunting them by expanding.  Can't you see how the Russian diplomat, and by extension Russia, are the real victims here, and are totally justified in their response?

/ that was sarcasm, as I know there are actual Russian shills here, so I want to make sure that's perfectly clear....
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: [Fark user image 584x802]

https://nitter.nl/ozkaterji/status/1654255988571090945


"Wagner PMC chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has just released a new video, stood over the corpses of dozens of slain Wagner recruits lying in rows in an open field, screaming at the Russian authorities for not sending enough ammunition."

The schadenfreude I feel when Wagner troops get their asses handed to them never gets old. Just like Wagner troops .
 
GrogSmash2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Muta: GrogSmash2: desertfool: Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


Maybe they are running out of tanks? We can hope.

55 pieces of equipment nailed again.  Damn.  This has got to be them pummeling the front line into cottage cheese for the offensive.

As for the tanks... either they are completely farked for functional units, or some officier in the back figured out that he's about to get his arse chewed by the offensive, so he's holding back every tank he can beg, borrow, or steal back so he actually has a functional defense when the UA breaks through the lines.

The 30 "Vehicles and Fuel Tanks" hints to me that the Ukrainians spotted a convoy and chose to focus on that for the day.


2 convoys in two days?  ...  Could they be that dumb?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Did subby's inner Beastie Boy get the better of him/her this morning? 🤔


I find working up a good flop sweat, is a great start to the day.
 
mederu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine is Cutting supplies for Ruzzia using Drones before Counterattack
Youtube FkQLykpF-Jo

Yesterdays Denys
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
mederu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
04 May: Russians Panic!!! Ukrainians ATTACK IN THE FORGOTTEN DIRECTION | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube rjxLMrPu1bs

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Did subby's inner Beastie Boy get the better of him/her this morning? 🤔


I think they actually added the "[Main]" text to the headline itself, too.  That's only supposed to show up when it's in TF land to let you know where it's going.
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Muta: GrogSmash2: desertfool: Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


Maybe they are running out of tanks? We can hope.

55 pieces of equipment nailed again.  Damn.  This has got to be them pummeling the front line into cottage cheese for the offensive.

As for the tanks... either they are completely farked for functional units, or some officier in the back figured out that he's about to get his arse chewed by the offensive, so he's holding back every tank he can beg, borrow, or steal back so he actually has a functional defense when the UA breaks through the lines.

The 30 "Vehicles and Fuel Tanks" hints to me that the Ukrainians spotted a convoy and chose to focus on that for the day.

2 convoys in two days?  ...  Could they be that dumb?


Does that question really need to be asked?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x743]
[Fark user image image 774x1500]
[Fark user image image 850x260]


.

The remaining tanks may be concentrated in armored units and pulled back a little, while the APCs/IFVs might remain in some of the line units.

I know I'd be tempted to concentrate my armor if I was expecting an offensive.

If that is the case, look for an HQ strike that pops generals. Russias got a half competent commander somewhere, and Ukraine usually doesn't let them live long.


Thanks for all you do!
.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Putin has given up on ambitions to conquer Ukraine after military losses that could take a decade to repair, says US intel

He is focused on the more modest goal of preventing Ukraine join NATO, an official said.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Heh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Did Prigozhin just sign his own death warrant with this, how can this be tolerable to the RU MoD


We can just add "broke the monopoly of state violence and created conditions for armed faction infighting within russia" to his list of mind bogglingly bad blunders, along with "invading ukraine" and "pushing Finland & Sweden into the Arms of nato" and "uniting the west" and "rearming germany", among others.

Man what a catastrophe Putin has become for Russia. He really is in his own way like Hitler, in the important way that he's completely destroyed the countries they've led.


.

Re-arming Germany means nothing.

Re-arming Poland on the other hand...

.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x743]
[Fark user image image 774x1500]
[Fark user image image 850x260]


Duplicate from early this morning in yesterday's thread:

We might finally have an explanation of why the 'special equipment' numbers have been so high for the past week or so:

GPS jammers: https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/05/politics/russia-jamming-himars-rockets-ukraine/index.html

/hopes the lack of tank kills is the lack of orc tanks
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Good Morning reprobates, degenerates, perverts, prudes and all in-between!  It's a happy Freyja's-day and praise be to our cat-driven goddess of fertility and prophecy.  [images.fineartamerica.com image 850x680]

Here's Artem, The Russian Dude's, daily: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlmJea7Aueg

Have a great weekend everyone and let's start it with some sunshine:

[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
And sunflowers aren't just for brightening your mood!
[Fark user image image 640x480]


.

I'd add a sunflower with something like "soil detoxification" too.

.
 
mederu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Did Prigozhin just sign his own death warrant with this, how can this be tolerable to the RU MoD


We can just add "broke the monopoly of state violence and created conditions for armed faction infighting within russia" to his list of mind bogglingly bad blunders, along with "invading ukraine" and "pushing Finland & Sweden into the Arms of nato" and "uniting the west" and "rearming germany", among others.

Man what a catastrophe Putin has become for Russia. He really is in his own way like Hitler, in the important way that he's completely destroyed the countries they've led.


A funny because that fat fark raging about problems he can only blame himself for just made my whole shiatty week. Bonus if you have good news again.

You're a billionaire prickgoesin. Surely you can find ammo somewhere.
And all those little zerglings "volunteered" so here's a tiny violin for the results of their FAFO.
Fark user imageView Full Size

May you die mad slowly and painfully with your fuhrer.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: Its really nice seeing Orc losses topping 600 consistently.  I feel like I should feel terrible about thinking that way, but meh... the ones that surrender or run are human.  The rest are Orcs.  Kill em.


*sigh*

I miss when it was closer to 1000.

Hopefully, that time will come.

(Although I'll also accept it if it's the sum of killed, surrendered, and buggered off back to Mordor)
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Muta: GrogSmash2: desertfool: Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


Maybe they are running out of tanks? We can hope.

55 pieces of equipment nailed again.  Damn.  This has got to be them pummeling the front line into cottage cheese for the offensive.

As for the tanks... either they are completely farked for functional units, or some officier in the back figured out that he's about to get his arse chewed by the offensive, so he's holding back every tank he can beg, borrow, or steal back so he actually has a functional defense when the UA breaks through the lines.

The 30 "Vehicles and Fuel Tanks" hints to me that the Ukrainians spotted a convoy and chose to focus on that for the day.

2 convoys in two days?  ...  Could they be that dumb?


.

How dumb are the people that 'run' your company? Everyone that smart left russia. They are making Idiocracy real.

.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Professor Science: Muta: I am sure the Russia flag grabber said the Ukrainian dude NATO attacked him for no reason.

ftfy

The Ukrainian diplomat was taunting him, by specifically standing up and holding the flag.  Just like how NATO was taunting them by expanding.  Can't you see how the Russian diplomat, and by extension Russia, are the real victims here, and are totally justified in their response?

/ that was sarcasm, as I know there are actual Russian shills here, so I want to make sure that's perfectly clear....


Sounds exactly like a guy I work with. It's all Ukraine's fault for wanting to join NATO. Look what they made Putin do. They were asking for it.  Did you see what they were wearing?

Someone else said something about Putin being out of line and he says (without sarcasm) "No, Putin is our friend!"
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner Group boss says he will pull troops out of Bakhmut

Nothing much new.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: RasIanI: Did subby's inner Beastie Boy get the better of him/her this morning? 🤔

I find working up a good flop sweat, is a great start to the day.


.

And many thanks to you, for all you do!

.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A Counter-Strike Map Is Informing Russians About The Ukraine Invasion Amidst Censorship
Finland's biggest newspaper is resorting to creative measures to distribute news in Russia (Kotaku, a gaming review site, link)
"CS:GO is extremely popular in Russia-it's played by nearly 4 million people, mostly young men. And unlike other western services such as Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, the servers have remained online in Russia. So Helsingin Sanomat paid two custom map designers to create a map with a hidden room that details the horrors of war in Ukraine. Helsingin Sanomat released the map on May 2."

Open this next bit in a new, private window--and article opens with example of game play NSFW:
THE TRUTH ABOUT WAR (Ytimessä link)
"This sparked a crazy idea: Could we create a place in Counter-Strike, where the millions of young Russian men playing this first-person shooter game would be forced to face the terrors of the war in Ukraine?"

/ It can't be a good sign for the longevity of this communications channel that a dope like me found it initially on yahoo this morning.
// Seems like a good idea though
/// Glory to Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Did subby's inner Beastie Boy get the better of him/her this morning? 🤔


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know wrong band, but no Beastie Boys related memes (yet)
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Did Prigozhin just sign his own death warrant with this, how can this be tolerable to the RU MoD


We can just add "broke the monopoly of state violence and created conditions for armed faction infighting within russia" to his list of mind bogglingly bad blunders, along with "invading ukraine" and "pushing Finland & Sweden into the Arms of nato" and "uniting the west" and "rearming germany", among others.

Man what a catastrophe Putin has become for Russia. He really is in his own way like Hitler, in the important way that he's completely destroyed the countries they've led.

.

Re-arming Germany means nothing.

Re-arming Poland on the other hand...

.


Re-arm Poland and there will be Polish tanks shelling Paris inside a year.
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: desertfool: Harlee: More large equipment losses. Except for tanks. What's the deal on so few tank kills, relative to other tracked/wheeled kit?

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


Maybe they are running out of tanks? We can hope.

55 pieces of equipment nailed again.  Damn.  This has got to be them pummeling the front line into cottage cheese for the offensive.

As for the tanks... either they are completely farked for functional units, or some officier in the back figured out that he's about to get his arse chewed by the offensive, so he's holding back every tank he can beg, borrow, or steal back so he actually has an attempted functional defense when the UA breaks through the lines.


\I/
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Professor Science: Muta: I am sure the Russia flag grabber said the Ukrainian dude NATO attacked him for no reason.

ftfy

The Ukrainian diplomat was taunting him, by specifically standing up and holding the flag.  Just like how NATO was taunting them by expanding.  Can't you see how the Russian diplomat, and by extension Russia, are the real victims here, and are totally justified in their response?

/ that was sarcasm, as I know there are actual Russian shills here, so I want to make sure that's perfectly clear....


What's amazing around here is how names constantly check out.
 
