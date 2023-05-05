 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Hamburglar snaps   (metro.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Sad, Coroner, Special agent, Woman, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Death, Daily Mail, manager of a McDonald  
•       •       •

911 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 4:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that 4 victims really qualifies as a "mass shooting." One was a suicide, and we know that's not even classified as gun violence. This was more a domestic disturbance that got a little out of hand.
There is no reason to change the way we treat guns in this country.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling Down was supposed to be art, not an instruction manual for how to get breakfast after 10:00
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly demonstrating how eliminating gun laws makes us all safer.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns are like nail salons
You cant get away from them, they are everywhere.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanted that goddamn sauce, Morty.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robble Robble
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Live on the scene
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot a McDonald's manager?  Let me guess....ordered a 20 piece McNuggets only got ONE sauce?
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can't for the life of me figure out what provoked him in that way"? Provoked?
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Shot a McDonald's manager?  Let me guess....ordered a 20 piece McNuggets only got ONE sauce?


All the other victims were women close to him, so perhaps he had aunrequited thing with her? Or they were dating and she stopped tying his shoes for him.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Shot a McDonald's manager?  Let me guess....ordered a 20 piece McNuggets only got ONE sauce?


Another version of the story said she was his girlfriend
 
mistahtom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Processed foods strikes again.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"All three women appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds."

Spot on reporting.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was confused by Metro being the source for a moment, then I realised apparently they have a US reporting arm for this and they're quoting the Fail.

Which makes me wonder - do Americans consider these better journalistic sources than US papers or have the locals just given up reporting on such regular activity? I have bad news if the former, though with stories like this they seem to at least get the basics right.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: "All three women appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds."

Spot on reporting.


Further down:

"the Daily Mail reported"

seems about right
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I do appreciate how smoothly we've transitioned from feeding people to the Plague God to feeding people to the Blood God some more.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: "All three women appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds."

Spot on reporting.


Username checks out...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.