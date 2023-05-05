 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   How experts will carve up rotting 55ft whale on UK beach with chainsaws - or even incinerators. Have these so-called experts ever heard of dynamite? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Saudis. Hacksaws.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who wants to go first?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think there's an opening here for chainsaws and trebuchets.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who wants to go first?

[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


... that's gotta be the specialist damn smell EVAR

/stand back and throw sharp shiat, or stitch it with a few rounds FFS
 
Target Builder
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who wants to go first?

[Fark user image image 425x239]


🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's odd. I thought Trump had gone back to to US but here he is washed up on the beach.
 
phedex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who wants to go first?

[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


That was the best gwar show i ever went to.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No dynamite?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or, they could just set up a couple cameras, let nature do its thing, and then post the time-lapsed decomposition/East Yorkshire Men's Dead Whale Farkers Club video on YouTube/Pornhub and make some serious bank.
 
