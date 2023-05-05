 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   That is one hell of a title   (kron4.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Heart, San Francisco, Medical examiner, San Francisco Police Department, Murder, Illegal drug trade, Forensic science, Prosecutor  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 8:47 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Your Honor, it's clear the deceased died of a drug overdose, and as he was falling to the ground, landed on the 37 knives that my client was trying remove from the sidewalk, so they wouldn't be a danger. 36 of those knives were pocketed by responding police officers as souvenirs. It's the only, obvious explanation.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole. And the drugs in the guys system? Booze, coke and special-k. Pretty tame overall. The guy was just out having a good time
 
miscreant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While I don't really think it should be relevant that he was high on a shiatload of drugs at the time, you can bet that if the victim was a poor black guy it would be a huge part of the defense. What's good for the goose and all that
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So he takes forever to get you your drugs? That's gotta suck.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could be worse; could be CVS.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I mean, who is on drugs here right now?" Canny asked reporters. "Anybody? Not me!"

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
wow, an actual not-weasel-word apology from a lawyer.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.