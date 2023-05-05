 Skip to content
(World Health Organization)   It's World hand hygiene day, Farkers. Wash your mouse hand. Autoclave your "me hand"   (who.int) divider line
12
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah you don't want dirty trackballs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subs....you aren't supposed to call people out in the Headline like that!

Mouses are allowed to do mousey things with their Mouse hands.
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Yeah you don't want dirty trackballs.


The pee is stored in the trackballs.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will any of these products help me in this endeavor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Floss your teeth too
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i wash my hands way more these days, since CoVid.
 
invictus2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rocko's Modern Life, Filburt Turn the page, wash your hands.
Youtube 64d62m5sMF8
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back in the way-before, a coworker was complaining about having to wash her toys before and after because it kinda killed the mood.  I told her guys have to deal with the same issue.  Then I shook her hand while maintaining eye contact until understanding dawned in her eyes.  With a bit of luck, she thinks of that every time she shakes someone's hand.  And now you will, too.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I believe that I was the one that requested the hand job.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
DO NOT SCRATCH YOUR BALLS.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: DO NOT SCRATCH YOUR BALLS.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
