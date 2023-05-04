 Skip to content
(Vice)   Man arrested within 24 hours of opening a retail store selling crack, meth, and heroin to the surprise of absolutely no one   (vice.com) divider line
10
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 It's irresponsible to allow the use but criminalize the supply. Tough issue to resolve.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who the hell is that sloppy handling product of such a high value? No one, that's who. That shiat is all fake and this whole thing is a ruse to drive a political agenda, IMHO.

/sucks to be you, peeps looking for a safe supplier
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he wants to launch a constitutional challenge arguing that prohibition has created a toxic drug supply that's killing Canadians.

Accurate.  Drugs used to be, adjusting for inflation, expensive and incredibly impure, but making them illegal and/or overly restricting prescriptions on them encourages the black market to ship and distribute as potent and cheap a product as possible in the smallest available space, thus creating a toxic, unpredictable, and unregulated drug supply that's killing Americans.

Oh, and the hilarious sight of "christians" and other "good people" not caring about what happens to others because of it all, from prohibition to overdoses.  And now they're coming for abortions with the same wanton insanity.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess the millions from China finally ran out for Hunter / Joe.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why was he selling to the surprise of absolutely no one? Think of all the young surprises whose lives could be irreparably harmed by his misdeeds!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man arrested within 24 hours of opening a retail store

I told him he should have gone with the soft opening, but he didn't listen....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x318]

Who the hell is that sloppy handling product of such a high value? No one, that's who. That shiat is all fake and this whole thing is a ruse to drive a political agenda, IMHO.

/sucks to be you, peeps looking for a safe supplier


He said his whole thing was to get arrested.  He wasn't planning on staying in business for long. This is an elaborate protest.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope his constitutional challenge is successful.  He's right about drug laws endangering citizens' lives.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x318]

Who the hell is that sloppy handling product of such a high value? No one, that's who. That shiat is all fake and this whole thing is a ruse to drive a political agenda, IMHO.

/sucks to be you, peeps looking for a safe supplier


How I would love that to be true and for him to be prosecuted under the Trades Description Act for selling goods which did not match the advertised description.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, I would like a pound of your freshest crack, and three marijuanas.
 
