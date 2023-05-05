 Skip to content
(Daily Express) Weeners Giant dick to make appearance at King's coronation party. Also, penis shape mowed into lawn (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weeners, 18th century, Royal Crescent, Poaceae, Phallus, large phallus, Penis, Residents of the posh Royal Crescent, Bath, Somerset  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Foreigners probably think of Bath as all formal and posh and Georgian or something.

That is hilariously amazingly inaccurate. Some of the most extraordinarily farked up shiat I ever did was in that benighted town. Women of Bath, you common-as-muck classless wonders, I salute you.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like it may have been done with weed killer rather than a mower. In any case. The symmetry's pretty impressive.
 
Cormee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Looks like it may have been done with weed killer rather than a mower. In any case. The symmetry's pretty impressive.


Dunno, the Captain doesn't look anything like that. Hoping for your sake, yours doesn't either.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The ad-optimized formatting of articles on the internet where photos or video don't seem related to the text of an article wasn't the case here, boy...there's like 4 photos of it that aren't significantly different. Look at the phallus! Look at it again! Again! Again!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not saying what they did was correct, but I understand.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Um, excuse me?!  This is HISTORIC!  It is a beautiful nod to England's noble past and a celebration of her most time-honored traditions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

