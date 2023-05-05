 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Calamaris' tentacles reach into case of missing video tapes   (19fortyfive.com) divider line
8
    More: News, Law, Donald Trump, The Trump Organization, The New York Times, Subpoena, Testimony, The Philadelphia Inquirer, United States  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 May 2023 at 7:30 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Espionage.
Plain and simple
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pasty Baloney, Joe Tacopenis, and now Matt Calamari?

There's just no farking way these are real people.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I always thought that it was strange that they were all "the Kraken is gonna get ya"...not realizing that the Kraken got powned by Perseus.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Make sure you focus on the servants moving boxes, and not on the millions of actual dollars going in to the Biden family for 'no work found'.

Posting things from arch-left wing hate media doesn't break new stories - it just makes people look inicredibly sad as they help hide the crimes of the worst President in American history.

Biden does get major props tho - first President to make Jimmy Carter look decisive and patriotic.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: Make sure you focus on the servants moving boxes, and not on the millions of actual dollars going in to the Biden family for 'no work found'.

Posting things from arch-left wing hate media doesn't break new stories - it just makes people look inicredibly sad as they help hide the crimes of the worst President in American history.

Biden does get major props tho - first President to make Jimmy Carter look decisive and patriotic.


You realize that people can see you, right?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: Make sure you focus on the servants moving boxes, and not on the millions of actual dollars going in to the Biden family for 'no work found'.

Posting things from arch-left wing hate media doesn't break new stories - it just makes people look inicredibly sad as they help hide the crimes of the worst President in American history.

Biden does get major props tho - first President to make Jimmy Carter look decisive and patriotic.


Is this performance art or are you smelling toast or oranges?
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look, I like foreplay as much as the next guy, but can we get to the part where they start nailing dicks to walls?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.