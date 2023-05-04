 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Reeking of alcohol and attacking an airline worker isn't a good look for you at the airport, (allegedly) 6-months-pregnant woman   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Police, Atlanta Police Department, Daily Mail, Que Maria Scott, Spirit Airlines employee Jasmine Rhoden, Airline, boarding gate  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Philly way.

Also:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to save her.
50 yo and my biology makes me victim, hero and object of scorn all over again, as it always was and will be.

No slash s.
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Isn't a good look"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Get off my internets, becky
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do all Spirit gates have barriers reminiscent of the fencing used to guide cattle on to rail cars?
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Spirit Airlines.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The congenital disabilities were probably the worst part of my mother's drinking throughout my gestation and childhood.

The upside is that breastfeeding gave me access to the freshest of White Russians.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Spirit charged her credit card $150 for the fighting fee.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Her body, her choice.
 
