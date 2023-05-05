 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Detroit Zoo hasn't learned, kicks off online naming contest for baby Otter. Subby believes any Otter in an animal house should only be called "Eric Stratton"   (mlive.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Louis
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ottery McOtterface.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roald.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CivilizedTiger: [Fark user image image 350x350]


That was Eric Stratton, rush chairman. He was damn glad to meet you.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought he was pre-med?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Emmett.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Benedict Canadensibatch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Otero
 
