(MSN)   School bus full of children runs red light and slams into Tesla causing massive fireball killing all passengers. Or something like that   (msn.com) divider line
9
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No injuries

Bad subby
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Brakes fail on the bus, or driver not paying enough attention?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Brakes fail on the bus, or driver not paying enough attention?


Article said the light turned red and the driver couldn't stop in time, which means the driver simply wasn't paying attention.

Also, brakes on a school bus are so unlikely to fail as to not really merit consideration.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Brakes fail on the bus, or driver not paying enough attention?


Nah, it's the Tesla's fault. It's always the Tesla's fault because of autopilot or whatever.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know the way to San Jose?
I've been away so long
I may go wrong and lose my way
Do you know the way to San Jose?
I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose
LA is a great big freeway
Put a hundred down and buy a car
In a week, maybe two, they'll make you a star
Weeks turn into years, how quick they pass
And all the stars that never were
Are parking cars and pumping gas
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Previous reports indicated minor injuries, but officers at the scene said their were no injuries.

*poink*
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The bus couldn't stop in time

The bus rear-ended a Corolla, which set off a chain reaction involving four other vehicles

The bus ended up colliding and getting tangled together with a Tesla in the middle of an intersection

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to factor in the crash
.


The bus sobered up back in '07, so that's no surprise.
 
phishrace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Bootleg: Brakes fail on the bus, or driver not paying enough attention?

Nah, it's the Tesla's fault. It's always the Tesla's fault because of autopilot or whatever.


The original headline for the article was 'Loaded school bus collides with Tesla, no injuries', but they thought better of it and changed the headline a couple hours later. If you search google news for school bus Tesla you can still see the old headline. They really, really wanted to blame the Tesla, but sadly, no fireball. I went the other direction with my headline.

/subby
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Bootleg: Brakes fail on the bus, or driver not paying enough attention?

Nah, it's the Tesla's fault. It's always the Tesla's fault because of autopilot or whatever.


Did it start raining ir get unseasonably cold or anything else we can blame on Tesla?
 
