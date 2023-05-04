 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   We left it plugged in and it exploded in the night. Yeah, that's the ticket   (wgme.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Luckily, he had a cup of water on his bedside and got the flames out within seconds.

Yes, that does sound lucky.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jameson Skillings says he bought the massager for his wife,

Yes, I uhh bought one for myself... For my cramps?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
statcdn.fandango.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their massage gun? Pretty sure it's her massage gun.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't sound very relaxing.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the idiots that buy chinesium off brand lipos And don't understand amp and volt difference
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip: Never buy batteries from China whose brand name contains the word 'Fire'.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Jameson Skillings says he bought the massager for his wife,

Yes, I uhh bought one for myself... For my cramps?


That's why they told us that Tiffany competes in triathlons.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Luckily, he had a cup of water on his bedside and got the flames out within seconds.

Yes, that does sound lucky.


He is lucky... that the fire wasn't made worse with water. Li-ion batteries react rather explosively with water.

As for the dil... massage gun, pay for something better with overload protection or your wife might not like how explosive her org... how it feels when it detonates near her sensitive parts.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Their massage gun? Pretty sure it's her massage gun.


No, it's a massage gun. Always use the indefinite article.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If the massage gun is rocking, don't come a-knocking.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some battery chargers do not turn off automatically and there is a time limit that the battery should be charging.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x283]

If the massage gun is rocking, don't come a-knocking.


That's one hell of a sin bin.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'"I think it's the chemistry," Michael Sakamoto with UL Solutions, which tests and certifies products to make sure they're safe, said.'

Did they just call the front desk at Underwriter Laboratories and ask the first person they talked to? "Well, I dunno, they're all kinda busy. I just kinda, answer the phone, to see if it's the pizza guy. But what? Yeah.. wah? Oh... yeah I suppose... maybe some kinda chemistry thing, could maybe... maybe do that... yeah, maybe... can I take a message or? Did you hang up? Okay..."
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

koder: Jameson Skillings says he bought the massager for his wife,

Yes, I uhh bought one for myself... For my cramps?


And hysteria?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Russ1642: Their massage gun? Pretty sure it's her massage gun.

No, it's a massage gun. Always use the indefinite article.


No the article is definitely about a massage gun.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x283]

If the massage gun is rocking, don't come a-knocking.


I had to find the source and just spent the last 10 minutes looking at other pictures on some facebook site.

This was one of my favorites

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
