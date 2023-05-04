 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Norfolk-Southern manages to screw up people's lives without derailing and spraying toxic chemicals   (wkbw.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The problem has gotten so out of hand that Clinton Diller and his family chose to move from one side of the track to the other to avoid being blocked in.

It took 7.5 years to move everything to the new house
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The bulls also make it impossible to hop the freight cars. They also sweep out the hay we use to bunk on. Still better than Amtrak. Three stars on Yelp.
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess that's where the phrase "the wrong side of the tracks" came from
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm just glad that railroads are almost as hard to regulate as the Supreme Court
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just do it the Iowa way
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they are there for hours at a time.  Decouple the train before the  and pull up a bit. This is the easiest solution
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.dot.ny.gov/divisions/operating/osss/rail/grade-crossings/helpful-links
https://www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every day, we work hard to keep our trains moving safely and efficiently to deliver the goods that power the U.S. economy and be a good neighbor in the communities we not only operate in, but live in. Whenever our trains experience a delay, our teams work hard to minimize the length of time we may have to occupy a crossing. Wherever there is a more acute, recurring issue, we engage with local communities to identify long-term solutions. We never want to inconvenience any member of the community with a stopped train.
We didn't really give a rat's ass until you media jerks started asking questions.
 
