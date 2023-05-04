 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Meteorologist running his mouth about shooting kids for ringing his doorbell has run into a cold front   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Meteorology, Weather forecasting, Twitter, University of Oklahoma, National Hurricane Center, National Weather Service, Door, Doorbell  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"My point was, in light of recent events involving doorbells, it's not a good idea to go around the neighborhood ringing them."

He still doesn't get it, when a door bell ringer gets blasted it's the one unloading the gun into the ringer who's wrong, not the button pusher.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's 2023 and N.W.A. had to regulate Christopher Robbins. Piglet inconsolable.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Otherwise they'd be called euthanasia bells or yia bells instead of door bells.
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was working in the yard today, and a roofing guy kinda snuck up on me. We've had some severe weather recently. Anyway, I somehow managed not to beat him to death with my string trimmer, even though he surprised me a bit. Irregular things just happen in life. The vast majority don't require a hail of bullets.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shopball [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If only the Supreme Court had the integrity of the National Weather Association.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a meteorologist, I can safely say that many of my colleagues are some of the most intelligent idiots you will ever meet.

/I'm a terrible meteorologist
//Thought it would get me a pilot slot in the Air Force, I was wrong
///Tomorrow will be partly mostly sunny with a chance of whatever you don't want happening in the afternoon
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, no! Anyway, now that Los Angeles rains like farking Seattle, I took advantage of an hours-long drizzle and gave my windshields a good, thorough washing and applied some new Rain-X, so today went well.

To the ex-weatherman, welcome to the real world, you sniveling  coward.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cancel culture run amok. Why I remember when I was a weatherman in the 70s we were able to threaten kids' lives all the time.  Why, if you didn't pull your 1911 on at least one kid a week you ran the risk of them overrunning the neighborhood with their rock music and decadence.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Doorbell rings
Glock is glistening
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "My point was, in light of recent events involving doorbells, it's not a good idea to go around the neighborhood ringing them."

He still doesn't get it, when a door bell ringer gets blasted it's the one unloading the gun into the ringer who's wrong, not the button pusher.


Ring a door bell? That's the death penalty
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Holy shiat the US is farked up. If people can't ring the doorbell what the fark is it doing there?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puffy999: Doorbell rings
Glock is glistening


It's a herpaful sight
We're derpin tonight
Living in a NRA hellscapeland
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: puffy999: Doorbell rings
Glock is glistening

It's a herpaful sight
We're derpin tonight
Living in a NRA hellscapeland


In the meadow
You can shoot an unarmed man
Just because his skin is just too brown
Cops'll say "was he armed?"
We'll say "no, man"
"But we still have right to stand our ground!"
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In 1999, Chris became a meteorologist for the National Hurricane Center, and later moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in 2001 as a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. During his time at the NHC and at the NWS, Chris continued a number of research projects spanning both tropical meteorology and winter weather. Chris made the difficult decision in 2004 to leave the NWS in pursuit of self employment as a private-sector meteorologist.

Dude couldn't hold down a federal job for longer than 3 years and left to run a website-based business? I wonder if he was "encouraged" to leave those jobs.
 
Double_B
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"His Twitter bio says he is from Southlake"

He isn't a meteorologist. He's a trust fund baby.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have now rigged my doorbell to a mark V nuclear warhead.

Your kids will learn that it's 2023. No more games.
 
