(Local10 WPLG)   Florida Man steals James Bonds identity and empties his bank account. What? This guy looks nothing like 007   (local10.com) divider line
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just has one of those unremarkable appearances that make it easy to pass yourself off as someone else.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


/JemsBoond is Fiction
//Drogs R reel
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the open April 27 case, Swope was facing six counts of uttering a forged instrument, organized fraud, grand theft, and fraudulent use of personal identification.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detectives said Austin Elijah Swope went on an organized crime spree that started a few weeks after celebrating his 22nd birthday...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe I'm judging a book by its cover, but I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that his crime spree probably started in Jr. High, if not earlier.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy's bank crimes were preventable. The bank employees would have known that he wasn't the real James Bond if they had simply asked him to show his license to kill.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is the next my pillow guy.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: He is the next my pillow guy.


Ooh, that bites.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Detectives said Austin Elijah Swope went on an organized crime spree that started a few weeks after celebrating his 22nd birthday...

[Fark user image 425x238]

Maybe I'm judging a book by its cover, but I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that his crime spree probably started in Jr. High, if not earlier.


I agree with you and I want to express my doubts on the level of organization that were present in this crime spree.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to give my bank a copy of my driver's license, since I had to show a bunch of ID when setting up the account.  A teller could see a photo of it on their screen while doing the transaction, then trip the silent alarm.

It shouldn't be that easy to gain access to someone else's account.


/Joke's on the thief.  I don't have enough in my accounts to make it worthwhile to steal.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zez: In the open April 27 case, Swope was facing six counts of uttering a forged instrument, organized fraud, grand theft, and fraudulent use of personal identification.


Shouts very loudly in a public space: "So I made these counterfeit Stradivarius violins!. The sound on this baby you wouldn't believe. Who wants one? I accept gift cards"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

indy_kid: I'd be willing to give my bank a copy of my driver's license, since I had to show a bunch of ID when setting up the account.  A teller could see a photo of it on their screen while doing the transaction, then trip the silent alarm.

It shouldn't be that easy to gain access to someone else's account.


/Joke's on the thief.  I don't have enough in my accounts to make it worthwhile to steal.


That is not a bad idea, and combine it with facial recognition on ATMs and you suddenly cut down on a whole lot of fraud.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It has to have been some sort of police conspiracy to convince criminals that face and neck tattoos made them look badass.
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Detectives said Austin Elijah Swope went on an organized crime spree that started a few weeks after celebrating his 22nd birthday...

[Fark user image 425x238]

Maybe I'm judging a book by its cover, but I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that his crime spree probably started in Jr. High, if not earlier.


I'd say he may have been lucky to hit jr high.
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What? This guy looks nothing like 007

How the heck do you know what 007 looks like? He's the greatest secret agent in the world!
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Trust" is not the word, or legal entity, that his visage conjures.
 
acereraser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sprang Brayyk
 
