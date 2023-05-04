 Skip to content
(MPR News)   On the downside, you can't drink the water in this town, but on the plus side, you can refuel your car from the sink   (mprnews.org) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The complaint says the owner knowingly bypassed safety equipment that would have prevented a leak.

This should be a criminal charge.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The complaint says the owner knowingly bypassed safety equipment that would have prevented a leak.

This should be a criminal charge.


Criminal negligence is a thing.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
$3.29 a gallon is $1.50 cheaper than Ca. .. Damn ..
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This sort of thing never seems to happen in Lake Wobegon.  Just sayin'...
 
Charrington
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Self-proclaimed "environmentalists" will jump on this, standing on the shoulders of the victims for political points. The fact of the matter is that we need gasoline now and moving forward. Companies like Toyota are doing the right thing, pushing hybrids and reliable small engines to reduce our dependence. But the Elons and Gretas of the world look at accidents like this and try to push extreme measures to line their pockets and inconvenience everyone. Worse yet, those measures doom developing countries to a dark, cold future of poverty and death.

They'll point to this while conveniently ignoring the slave labor, toxic materials, and the lack of energy security that results from this insane push toward electrification and "clean energy." There's no such thing as clean energy. What we need is a system that is stable, safe, and most of all secure. It's not hyperbolic to say that the amount of chaos Russia has been able to sow is a direct result of Muskovites and their lobbying to dismantle the world's energy economy. This incident, while sad, is NOT and indictment of our current energy paradigm.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gas really hits the spot when you are thirsty, love the smell of gas/napalm/proud boys in the morning.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The state is seeking reimbursement for the more than $1 million it's spent so far on the cleanup...

How do you clean this up?  10,000 gallons of gasoline leaked into the ground. You can't just throw some sawdust down and put up a piso mojado sign.
 
