(KRON 4)   Michael Myers takes stab at road rage on Remington Way, a slash away from the Winchester house. Police unmask small collection of firearms and ammo   (kron4.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

RIP Mike Myers
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shall not infringe.  Now gimmeh $500,000 per year.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neck beard. I'm shocked
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Winchester House was built with the money from firearms sales.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: The Winchester House was built with the money from firearms sales.


Paging Rick Romero...
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 40 guns and 10K rounds of ammunition? What a wuss!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: The Winchester House was built with the money from firearms sales by an insane woman.


FTFM

When Winchester died in 1922 the house had 160 rooms, 2,000 doors, 10,000 windows, 47 stairways, 47 fireplaces, 13 bathrooms, and 6 kitchens.
From here.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kron4.comView Full Size


He looks so jolly, like homicidal Santa.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: mistahtom: The Winchester House was built with the money from firearms sales by an insane woman.

FTFM

When Winchester died in 1922 the house had 160 rooms, 2,000 doors, 10,000 windows, 47 stairways, 47 fireplaces, 13 bathrooms, and 6 kitchens.
From here.


A bunch of time and resources were invested in indulging a crazy, rich person's fantasies? That doesn't sound at all like what happens everywhere, at all times and in all cultures.

/glares at the act of glaring
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Which is the automatic sub machine gun?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's not my bag, baby.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can someone walk me through how they were able to seize all these firearms?

I understand that he was brandishing a firearm in public (road rage) and jailed.

Were the firearms illegal? Is there a law on the books that requires abdication of firearms when arrested for road rage with a firearm?

I'm interested in the legal basis.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

El_Dan: [kron4.com image 300x375]

He looks so jolly, like homicidal Santa.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: Which is the automatic sub machine gun?


Top left is a MAC probably a 10.
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And you thought I only used cutlery... Pfft!
 
planes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ZMugg: mistahtom: The Winchester House was built with the money from firearms sales by an insane woman.

FTFM

When Winchester died in 1922 the house had 160 rooms, 2,000 doors, 10,000 windows, 47 stairways, 47 fireplaces, 13 bathrooms, and 6 kitchens.
From here.


It was his widow that built the house.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

El_Dan: [kron4.com image 300x375]

He looks so jolly, like homicidal Santa.


The Night Santa Went Crazy
Youtube HTGlUMvbhSw
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scalpod: [Fark user image image 600x576]

And you thought I only used cutlery... Pfft!


I recall he used a shotgun once. Sure, he used it to spike his victim to a closet door, but he did use a gun.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

planes: ZMugg: mistahtom: The Winchester House was built with the money from firearms sales by an insane woman.

FTFM

When Winchester died in 1922 the house had 160 rooms, 2,000 doors, 10,000 windows, 47 stairways, 47 fireplaces, 13 bathrooms, and 6 kitchens.
From here.

It was his widow that built the house.


And built it to house the spirits of anyone killed by a winchester rifle.
 
scalpod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: scalpod: [Fark user image image 600x576]

And you thought I only used cutlery... Pfft!

I recall he used a shotgun once. Sure, he used it to spike his victim to a closet door, but he did use a gun.


I'm only surprised he wasn't sued by the manufacturer for not using it AS INTENDED.
 
jvl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Floki: I understand that he was brandishing a firearm in public (road rage) and jailed.

Were the firearms illegal? Is there a law on the books that requires abdication of firearms when arrested for road rage with a firearm?

I'm interested in the legal basis.


There is a law in several states that says if a person is a danger to themselves or others then a relative or the police may petition the court for an emergency arms seizure. In this case, the person used a weapon in an unlawful and dangerous manner, so it was an easy petition to make. I suspect that like a temporary restraining order, the person can then file arguments on why they should get this undone.

In this case he's now been caught with entirely illegal weapons. They're now evidence of further felonies and he can now look forward to a lifetime of not having a right to bear arms.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess he forgot to buy a few of those thumb-blocky thingies.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna say what we're all thinking: We all knew Richard Dreyfus was a giant asshole.

This shouldn't be a surprise.
 
jvl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: And built it to house the spirits of anyone killed by a winchester rifle.


No. That's just a story the shills tell you make the house more interesting than it is.
 
