(ABC News)   COVID dropped to 4th leading cause of death in US last year. Since this is the US, the top three are again heart disease, cancer, and getting shot   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
HerptheDerp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder if our militias aren't that well regulated.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
so back to normal then
 
thehobbes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, when you stop counting numbers decrease.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welp.....I got it last week and am still feeling the shiftiness of it. Also mrs. RoboZombie and both kids have it. Good times. Pretty bad....second time for me in two years and we are all vaxxed and boosted. However, we're WERE all at a pretty packed concert last week which I think was the vector. Hopefully it'll clear by this weekend.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So getting shot and not getting shot are both leading causes of death.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait, is t getting shot the number 1 killer of kids still?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of those things we could actually cure.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So getting shot and not getting shot are both leading causes of death.


Eventually we're going to load bullets with first aid supplies and go for the elusive negative casualties achievement.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NEW YORK -- U.S. deaths fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to the nation's No. 4 cause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.
COVID-19 deaths trailed those caused by heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings.

How do you get "No. 4" out of that? (1) heart disease, (2) cancer, (3) "injuries such as drug overdoses" (which might be more than one thing, but let's call it one), (4) motor vehicle fatalities, (5) shootings, (6) Covid?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Covid is just another bad cold now.  The strains are getting milder and most people have had at least one brush with it.  In year three of the pandemic, this is right on schedule.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those numbers on gun shots are misleading. I have it from reliable sources that doctors have just been told to mark the death as gun shots, even if it might be something else. There's so many people dying that they just don't bother finding out what really killed them, such as the gun shot vaccine, and they're in bed with big pharma to help produce and promote the vaccine. In fact, I had a friend that got ran over by a bus, yet the death certificate stated it was gun shots. Typical lib conspiracy.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: Covid is just another bad cold now.  The strains are getting milder and most people have had at least one brush with it.  In year three of the pandemic, this is right on schedule.


The virus isn't getting any milder. It's that more and more people have some amount of immunity from vaccination and/or past exposure. That trend is competing with the virus evolving to evade that immunity. Future variants could go in either direction with respect to severity.
 
70Ford
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: Covid is just another bad cold now.  The strains are getting milder and most people have had at least one brush with it.  In year three of the pandemic, this is right on schedule.


Good old Covid. Just like a bad cold.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: Covid is just another bad cold now.  The strains are getting milder and most people have had at least one brush with it.  In year three of the pandemic, this is right on schedule.


Zero of my brushes have covid.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Covid is still killing thousands every day; we're just not reporting it anymore. We're literally pretending it's not real anymore. We should still be masking and social distancing.  Anyone who isn't doing so tells on themself as a Trumper piece of shiat.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I really do feel sorry for the guns. They are so misunderstood
 
Murkanen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
America 2022: We're going to stop tracking COVID outbreaks and deaths because facts make our corporate overlords sad.

America 2023: Woohoo!  COVID deaths are down to 4th place, go us!
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Warthog: Covid is just another bad cold now.  The strains are getting milder and most people have had at least one brush with it.  In year three of the pandemic, this is right on schedule.

The virus isn't getting any milder. It's that more and more people have some amount of immunity from vaccination and/or past exposure. That trend is competing with the virus evolving to evade that immunity. Future variants could go in either direction with respect to severity.


I've never had it, at least to my knowledge.  and I've tested the cpl of times when it seemed possible.

I've decided I'm immune.

/I need to be special in some way dammit!
 
Ray_Finkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shots are both reducing and increasing deaths

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: NEW YORK -- U.S. deaths fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to the nation's No. 4 cause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.
COVID-19 deaths trailed those caused by heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings.

How do you get "No. 4" out of that? (1) heart disease, (2) cancer, (3) "injuries such as drug overdoses" (which might be more than one thing, but let's call it one), (4) motor vehicle fatalities, (5) shootings, (6) Covid?


The report is categorizing as:
-heart disease
-cancer
-physical injuries as one category(with examples as listed in your quote)
-Covid
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The CDC cautioned that last year's numbers are preliminary and may change a little after further analysis.

There are a lot of undiscovered corpses squirrelled away somewhere.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: How do you get "No. 4" out of that? (1) heart disease, (2) cancer, (3) "injuries such as drug overdoses" (which might be more than one thing, but let's call it one), (4) motor vehicle fatalities, (5) shootings, (6) Covid?


Because the broad category is "unintentional injury deaths". The category probably does need some additional re-classification as for decades it was motor vehicles causing the most. Things have changed significantly over the last 20 years.

Regardless, when you look at the actual list and realize that #1 and #2 are categories covering hundreds of conditions/causes leading to death from cancer or heart disease, having a single virus being the 3rd (or now 4th) cause of death in the United states should be something serious to consider.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: The CDC cautioned that last year's numbers are preliminary and may change a little after further analysis.

There are a lot of undiscovered corpses squirrelled away somewhere.


Mostly Florida I expect.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
according to Dr. Greger, visiting the hospital is also in the top 10 causes of USA deaths (used to be #3 pre-pandemic)
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: The CDC cautioned that last year's numbers are preliminary and may change a little after further analysis.

There are a lot of undiscovered corpses squirrelled away somewhere.


Well that one dude in Oklahoma had 6 bodies squirreled away this week.
And there are 4 million people in Oklahoma.  So keep an eye out for 24 million bodies in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma!
math!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: I'm starting to wonder if our militias aren't that well regulated.


As we progress we're finding that whatever causes heart disease and cancer aren't very well-regulated, either.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Wait, is t getting shot the number 1 killer of kids still?


Unless there's a lot of snowplows running amok, then yes.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dying with something and dying from something are two different somethings....
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: HerptheDerp: I'm starting to wonder if our militias aren't that well regulated.

As we progress we're finding that whatever causes heart disease and cancer aren't very well-regulated, either.


Cigarettes, asbestos, radiation?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Nana's Vibrator: HerptheDerp: I'm starting to wonder if our militias aren't that well regulated.

As we progress we're finding that whatever causes heart disease and cancer aren't very well-regulated, either.

Cigarettes, asbestos, radiation?


Fat, salt, corn fructose syrup...
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Funny, urging people to get off their farking couches, go out and exercise, eat better, lose weight and adopt a healthy lifestyle is rarely championed by social media loudmouths, especially here on Fark. That requires effort.  Much easier to don a paper mask and assume a morally superior stance, while being 80 pounds overweight.
You just haven't filled up an emergency room bed yet.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Super Chronic: How do you get "No. 4" out of that? (1) heart disease, (2) cancer, (3) "injuries such as drug overdoses" (which might be more than one thing, but let's call it one), (4) motor vehicle fatalities, (5) shootings, (6) Covid?

Because the broad category is "unintentional injury deaths". The category probably does need some additional re-classification as for decades it was motor vehicles causing the most. Things have changed significantly over the last 20 years.

Regardless, when you look at the actual list and realize that #1 and #2 are categories covering hundreds of conditions/causes leading to death from cancer or heart disease, having a single virus being the 3rd (or now 4th) cause of death in the United states should be something serious to consider.


But we can at least all agree that subby was wrong.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lady J: Ivo Shandor: Warthog: Covid is just another bad cold now.  The strains are getting milder and most people have had at least one brush with it.  In year three of the pandemic, this is right on schedule.

The virus isn't getting any milder. It's that more and more people have some amount of immunity from vaccination and/or past exposure. That trend is competing with the virus evolving to evade that immunity. Future variants could go in either direction with respect to severity.

I've never had it, at least to my knowledge.  and I've tested the cpl of times when it seemed possible.

I've decided I'm immune.

/I need to be special in some way dammit!



My dentist tests me every time he puts me under for my monthly cleaning.  I've never had it, but I still don't understand why the test makes my butthole so sore.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Accidents are the number three cause of death.  That's all kinds of accidents and shootings are a very small portion of that.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Funny, urging people to get off their farking couches, go out and exercise, eat better, lose weight and adopt a healthy lifestyle is rarely championed by social media loudmouths, especially here on Fark. That requires effort.  Much easier to don a paper mask and assume a morally superior stance, while being 80 pounds overweight.
You just haven't filled up an emergency room bed yet.


Shut-up.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Wait, is t getting shot the number 1 killer of kids still?


It never was.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My dentist tests me every time he puts me under for my monthly cleaning.  I've never had it, but I still don't understand why the test makes my butthole so sore.


Don't go to a dentist in China maybe?  We know they don't prefer the top end tests.
 
Victorfencer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Wait, is t getting shot the number 1 killer of kids still?


Water and cars are still pretty damn dangerous too. All things considered, they are my primary concerns.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: RoboZombie: Wait, is t getting shot the number 1 killer of kids still?

It never was.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Source: chart NEJM, data CDC, published 2022
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Funny, urging people to get off their farking couches, go out and exercise, eat better, lose weight and adopt a healthy lifestyle is rarely championed by social media loudmouths, especially here on Fark. That requires effort.  Much easier to don a paper mask and assume a morally superior stance, while being 80 pounds overweight.
You just haven't filled up an emergency room bed yet.


Okay, stay-puft, go for a jog. Maybe on the interstate.
 
Victorfencer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Bunyip: Super Chronic: How do you get "No. 4" out of that? (1) heart disease, (2) cancer, (3) "injuries such as drug overdoses" (which might be more than one thing, but let's call it one), (4) motor vehicle fatalities, (5) shootings, (6) Covid?

Because the broad category is "unintentional injury deaths". The category probably does need some additional re-classification as for decades it was motor vehicles causing the most. Things have changed significantly over the last 20 years.

Regardless, when you look at the actual list and realize that #1 and #2 are categories covering hundreds of conditions/causes leading to death from cancer or heart disease, having a single virus being the 3rd (or now 4th) cause of death in the United states should be something serious to consider.


I have delved into the numbers, motor vehicles are a large portion of that still, but that has come down somewhat. Most kids are pretty safe inside of cars, but SUVs have huge blind spots in front and behind. But pedestrians are pretty badly at risk overall due to a higher likelihood of being run over instead of bouncing off the hood with broken legs.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been in the hospital twice in the past three months for non-lung issues. I was tested for Covid both times as is standard practice and came up negative. The nurses also told me they haven't been seeing as many Covid cases lately

This anecdotal data means... something.
 
