 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   American Airlines mechanic convicted of stashing cocaine under jet cockpit, which was apparently not the correct technical solution for when the pilot asked him to make the plane go higher   (aol.com) divider line
7
    More: Misc, Smuggling, John F. Kennedy International Airport, John F. Kennedy, Import, New York, Law, Airport, American Airlines  
•       •       •

124 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 12:41 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
stashed inside a hidden electronics compartment below the cockpit of an American Airlines flight

Order words of the matter, yes. The compartment known well and hidden not is; rather were hidden the drugs in it.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly (Official Music Video)
Youtube 1VQ_3sBZEm0
 
6nome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Ladies and gentlemen... Please form a line..."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess stashing drugs in airliner latrine sewage tanks has gone out of style?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Basically it's the server room of the plane. Full of racks loaded with nav and control systems.

This event has "mob" written all over it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I could've gone the rest of my life without being reminded of this song, but oh well:

Buckcherry - Lit Up
Youtube cABZfkRcQ6A
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This type of thing almost took down an airliner once, the drugs became dislodged and jammed the cables that run from the cockpit of the 737 to the control surfaces, luckily the pilots were eventually able to essentially cut through the plastic packaging of the drug bundles by moving the controls back and forth, since they're braided steel cables they basically act like a wire saw.

As an aside the same phenomenon has saved other jets including one plane that was bombed, the floor partially collapsed and pinched the cables but the pilots sawed through the aluminum floor joists by repeatedly moving the surfaces until a channel was cut enough to let the cable move more or less normally.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.