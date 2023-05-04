 Skip to content
(WQOW Eau Pair)   From the looks of it, sales of brandy old-fashioned mix and Leinenkugel's went through the roof during the pandemic   (wqow.com) divider line
14
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wisconsinite here - can confirm on the increased alcohol during the pandemic. I feel like most of America also saw an increase, but what makes it notable here is that we were already at ... Well.. Wisconsin levels of drinking.
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing wrong w sneaking across the border for a prime rib and a brown mumbler at my favorite supper club

Wisconsin drinking culture is pretty great
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we all?  Like, am I missing something?  I know a few people who decided to go completely sober, but that was after having one too many kalsarikannit days.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Nothing wrong w sneaking across the border


When I was in A school at Great Mistakes, we use to drive to Kenosha to hit the bars since the drinking age was still 18 or 19.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Nothing wrong w sneaking across the border for a prime rib and a brown mumbler at my favorite supper club

Wisconsin drinking culture is pretty great


5 o'clock? The place is Epic!
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Leinenkugels

sounds like an old lady's sex toy so i suppose an old fashioned is the perfect accompaniment
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alcohol is a solution.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby I'm going to need to see your ID.

Old Fashioned mix?  Wtf is that?  I've lived in Wisconsin my entire life and have never seen anyone use a "mix" for an Old Fashioned.

And Leinenkugels is very meh for WI beer.

/gets off high horse
//drunkenly, obviously
///*hic*
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Many Wisconsinites drank more during the pandemic"

How is it even possible to go beyond infinity?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Leinie's is for when you can't find Grain Belt.

/I don't want to hear about actually good beer
 
gonegirl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I miss when you could buy a flat of Leinie's from the liquor store and then they'd pay you to return the bottles because the company would buy them back and reuse them.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Subby I'm going to need to see your ID.

Old Fashioned mix?  Wtf is that?  I've lived in Wisconsin my entire life and have never seen anyone use a "mix" for an Old Fashioned.

And Leinenkugels is very meh for WI beer.

/gets off high horse
//drunkenly, obviously
///*hic*


Seconded. Wisconsin beer? New Glarus Spotted Cow please.

Have tried many times to make a good Old Fashioned. Can't seem to get it right.

I owe my alcohol consumption to a friend of mine from high school who introduced me to Seven and Sevens at the 76 Club on 76th Street and Bluemound Blvd in Wauwatosa. Thanks, Jim W. You ruined my life (JK...kinda). I was 18 and it's been downhill (or uphill?) since then.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sales of black market livers must have gone through the roof too.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
christ, britain was already a nation of drinkers before the pandemic, it's deeefinitely worse now...
 
