(BBC-US)   They'll be hopping mad when they realise   (bbc.com)
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously fascists...
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than just Peru-sing.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running in circles to get away.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the thieves know 50 people who lost their left foot. Why would they need a pair of shoes then?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can anyone vouch for Heather Mills's whereabouts at the time of the robbery?

/Too soon?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Can anyone vouch for Heather Mills's whereabouts at the time of the robbery?

/Too soon?


Sorta too late and too soon.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just tie them all in pairs and throw them on random cable wires that criss-cross the city.  Confuse the police. Make lemonade out of lemons. :)
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like thieves who steal all the display phones at an ATT store, or jewel thieves who cleverly steal the fake diamonds out of cases in a jewelry shop.

It's why you check a place out BEFORE running in and ripping it off, dummies.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoe place at a dying mall had all the lefts in the back, zip tied items like backpacks to the wall hangers. I pointed out their mistake by grabbing the whole wall hanger off the modular wall board. Why steal one thing when five of them are stuck to one thing.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy stole all the left ones.

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Can anyone vouch for Heather Mills's whereabouts at the time of the robbery?

/Too soon?


Read that as 'Heath Miller'.
and was confused.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Earl is really trying to make atonement to Didi!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jtown: This guy stole all the left ones.

[img.buzzfeed.com image 640x352]


"Loopy"
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like the got off on the right foot.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe they know a really gullible fence.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bet Christy Brown has the best sneaker collection in all of Ireland.
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Maybe they know a really gullible fence.


Are some fences easier to climb when you have two left feet??
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Earl is really trying to make atonement to Didi!


Fark user imageView Full Size
I think I get this
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

