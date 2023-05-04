 Skip to content
(WZZM 13 Grand Rapids)   "Being put in a box somewhere where you don't know where you are, it's cold, pouring rain, and you're getting wet.That would scare anybody but much less, you know, a little 10-pound kitty." Welcome to Caturday   (wzzm13.com) divider line
Fark user image
 
Going to be gone a good chunk of Friday until early afternoon. Got my foot clinic appointment at 11:30 am PT (Medical transport picking me up around 10:45 am PT) and after that it's off to Safeway to pick up a couple of prescrption refills.
 
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
The new floofer kitty is adjusting rather well to his forever home, methinks.

Fark user image


We're still slowly introducing Finnegan to Sweetie. Fin sees a new playmate and wants to say hello. Sweetie is being more cautious and reserved. Happy Caturday, all.
 
Happens more than people want to admit. We've had cats dumped by our dumpsters, dumped at the front door, dumped at the back door, dumped in the package delivery box. We just had 2 that were dumped at a PetCo where we have space for adoptable cats but they were just adopted earlier this week together.
 
Fark user image
 
Happy Friday eve! Lol!

Eli's Boy is doing his presentation for his class tonight. I saw it yesterday. Very professional, if I do say so myself. It was a nice distraction from this blinkety blank cold. Not sleeping well, per usual.

3 more weeks of school. Can't be over soon enough.

Good thing I have TC to purr at me in the meowning!
 
Fark user image
 
Buzz
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
While staying at the motel Olivia liked to look in the mirror above the desk thing there. Pretty sure she had never seen one before.

Fark user image


So I got it in my head to make sure I got her one so she could look at herself. Of course I forgot. But can you really blame me? That's a month I want out of my head.

Anyway the other day I went to Goodwill and got myself a new "Last Chance Mirror." It's a mirror right by the door so you get one last chance to make sure you're not too orgeish in public.

Fark user image


She doesn't like to be held.

Before I hung it up it was leaning on the couch and she found it. Then I remembered I needed to get her a mirror.

The next day as my laundry was laundering I went back to Goodwill.

Fark user image


I've been putting heer treats in front of it but that's just her being curious.

And last week someone sent her some Amazon bucks. I stocked her up with a bunch of stuff. There was the bag of toys, too.

Fark user image


Already had about 30 cans of food that she only gets half a can a day, and the bag of food will last her about 4 months. She just a little thing. And those dental treats the vet wanted me to get her she like ass.

She thanks you. I thank you. Something I don't have to worry about for a bit.
 
Aetre: The new floofer kitty is adjusting rather well to his forever home, methinks.

[Fark user image 850x637]

We're still slowly introducing Finnegan to Sweetie. Fin sees a new playmate and wants to say hello. Sweetie is being more cautious and reserved. Happy Caturday, all.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes: Going to be gone a good chunk of Friday until early afternoon. Got my foot clinic appointment at 11:30 am PT (Medical transport picking me up around 10:45 am PT) and after that it's off to Safeway to pick up a couple of prescrption refills.


Good luck.
 
As for the linked story.

I think that's how Olivia ended up at the shelter. She was still pretty much a kitten when I got her and she was fixed and chipped. Her aversion to boxes makes me think that her previous people boxed her up and put her out for the trash and the collectors took her to the shelter. I don't think she was destructive but maybe a gift for a small child that didn't know how to treat a cat. Olivia was very swatty and bitey when I first got her.
 
My last rescue was from a box of kittens that a lady brought into my local bar. My wife asked if I wanted to hold one and I said "no, if I hold one I'll go home with it."  She went to the bathroom and when she came out I was holding the last two.  We re-homed one and the other, Thomas, was a foster failure. She seems quite content in the way things turned out.

Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Hello, cat people. My wife recently took her annual girlfriends train trip to New Orleans. I made this and sent it to her.
Fark user image
 
tigerose: Happy Friday eve! Lol!

Eli's Boy is doing his presentation for his class tonight. I saw it yesterday. Very professional, if I do say so myself. It was a nice distraction from this blinkety blank cold. Not sleeping well, per usual.

3 more weeks of school. Can't be over soon enough.

Good thing I have TC to purr at me in the meowning!


((((((hugs))))))
 
It's Star Wars Day.

Going to a trivia contest at a college bar tonight wearing my uniform...
Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage: It's Star Wars Day.

Going to a trivia contest at a college bar tonight wearing my uniform...
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Star Wars trivia, that is.
 
Better pay the cat tax...
Fark user image
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws: And those dental treats the vet wanted me to get her she like ass.


Very cool story and pictures. None of my cats have ever reacted to mirrors.

Also, what are you trying to say here? Did autocorrect help or did you get hit by a filter?

i.chzbgr.com
 
You may remember, I gave up coffee this week. So how do I have insomnia!?!?

Fark user image


Amazingly, the cats aren't even trying to sleep in the bed. I'm going to try to sleep again. Good night!
 
Manic Depressive Mouse: You may remember, I gave up coffee this week. So how do I have insomnia!?!?

[Fark user image image 438x296]

Amazingly, the cats aren't even trying to sleep in the bed. I'm going to try to sleep again. Good night!


Believe me, chemical withdrawal is a helluva thing.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Better pay the cat tax...
[Fark user image image 425x318]


You DID hear something...
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Manic Depressive Mouse: Mr. Fuzzypaws: And those dental treats the vet wanted me to get her she like ass.

Very cool story and pictures. None of my cats have ever reacted to mirrors.

Also, what are you trying to say here? Did autocorrect help or did you get hit by a filter?

[i.chzbgr.com image 420x272]



Smell, smell is the word that is switched.
 
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Caturday! Sleepytime for Bob and Jasper:

Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Not mine, but need to see if we have it!
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Yay! I put myself on the pain management wait list, and an appointment just came up for next week..It's at 6:30am..at least I know the parking will be easy at that time of the morning.
 
Shiat. I had Daisy's diet food shipped from Chewy once on autoship, and she ran out before the next shipment which was last week. I've had at least three shipments here. I got online a couple of days ago, and ordered it a week early. Got notice it was going to be delivered today, got notice it WAS delivered, looked out the front door, not there. Looked at the address, and it went to Universal City.  HOW??? The last autoship came here, and I've only had this food since about two months ago or so. And I thought I deleted that address!!!!
Gotta go back out because puppers are totally out.😥
 
lemurtx: Shiat. I had Daisy's diet food shipped from Chewy once on autoship, and she ran out before the next shipment which was last week. I've had at least three shipments here. I got online a couple of days ago, and ordered it a week early. Got notice it was going to be delivered today, got notice it WAS delivered, looked out the front door, not there. Looked at the address, and it went to Universal City.  HOW??? The last autoship came here, and I've only had this food since about two months ago or so. And I thought I deleted that address!!!!
Gotta go back out because puppers are totally out.😥


Oh crap!  Hope you can get it cleared up for next time.
 
Snuffybud: Buzz
[Fark user image 450x801]
 
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Fark user image
 
Quiet and cool today, low 40s tonight.. been like this all week..  projects done, picked up checks today..  Gentleman with the generator install is super pleased, everything works perfect.    Crew had the zoomies all week, winding down this evening.. got squirrels running across the roof, drives the crew nuts..  Nosy has decided to sit in front of the monitor to get more attention, (if that,s possible), which I won't tolerate, so the water bottle has been brought into play again.. she,s stubborn, but not that stubborn..  she gets extra food daily, and has gotten picky... once Thumper started eating it, that changed quickly.   Also did the lawn today..
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws: While staying at the motel Olivia liked to look in the mirror above the desk thing there. Pretty sure she had never seen one before.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

So I got it in my head to make sure I got her one so she could look at herself. Of course I forgot. But can you really blame me? That's a month I want out of my head.

Anyway the other day I went to Goodwill and got myself a new "Last Chance Mirror." It's a mirror right by the door so you get one last chance to make sure you're not too orgeish in public.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

She doesn't like to be held.

Before I hung it up it was leaning on the couch and she found it. Then I remembered I needed to get her a mirror.

The next day as my laundry was laundering I went back to Goodwill.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I've been putting heer treats in front of it but that's just her being curious.

-----

And last week someone sent her some Amazon bucks. I stocked her up with a bunch of stuff. There was the bag of toys, too.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Already had about 30 cans of food that she only gets half a can a day, and the bag of food will last her about 4 months. She just a little thing. And those dental treats the vet wanted me to get her she like ass.

She thanks you. I thank you. Something I don't have to worry about for a bit.


♥♥♥♥
 
Fark user image
 
