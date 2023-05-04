 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Light candles during a power outage? That's a four year felony with the threat of a 15 year felony   (mlive.com) divider line
24
    More: Asinine, Crime, Abuse, Prosecutor, Privacy policy, Manslaughter, The Grand Rapids Press, Plea, House  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2023 at 7:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is wrong with you?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus, the victim's kid is saying this is stupid.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...and then she fell asleep and the candles burned down her house, killing her 89 year old father.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, the trick there may be in not negligently killing your demented dad by sleeping with @&#%ing lit candles going.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know it's common for subby to not RTFA but to not even read the headline; that just a new level laziness.

/I guess the mods wanted a "let dump on subby" thread.
 
Anenu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This has nothing to do with a power outage and everything to do with being an idiot who doesn't blow out their candles when taking a nap.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
nice fox news spin there subby.
you can take my candles when you pry em from my cold crispy chard dead hands.


real news: if you use open flames/fire under ANY circumstances, you got to use it responsibly and not let it do property damage or harm/kill other people.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"She was trying to do right by her father," he said. "Kendra is devastated and heartbroken over it. ... She suffered burns herself, putting him out. She put him out. It was a very confusing and chaotic time, as you can imagine."

She put him out...AFTER she set him on fire.

Christ what a mess. Hope they find her guilty.
 
olorin604
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How drunk was she keeping her father for him to be that flammable.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just what a tragic accident that results in the loss of a loved one could use - felony elder abuse charges with felony manslaughter being hung overhead like a sword of Damocles.

Great use of the justice system guys. Stellar performance, all around.

Assholes.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Manslaughter.

She slaughtered that man!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There seems to be multiple levels of fail.

One of my truisms is that, "Every redneck (hillbilly,hoosier, etc..) has a story, and it's rarely a good one.".

Usually these stories involve multiple levels of stupidity..With the teller of the tale. And they are
always trying to minimize their obvious stupidity to be the least bad among them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have several questions.

Old people as a rule, are not that flammable. Candles, as a rule, go out pretty easily. My wife and I took care of her grandfather with dementia, and if you left him alone for about 10 minutes, he'd try to kill himself if he had a lucid moment. And in the most expedient way. He tried to open my car door once on the highway, he threw himself down a flight of stairs. Knowing that, I'd have never had an open flame near him. There were times I considered leaving him a handgun, and didnt (for a couple of reasons, but i felt he had the right to die if he wanted, and noone else agreed) but the poor bastard eventually died.

I don't know that this guy set himself on fire to be free, but i wouldn't be surprised.  When a late dementia patient is lucid, it's terrible for them. Really farking sad.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This seems kind of stupid. It isn't smart to fall asleep with candles lit. But did she go to bed or fall asleep. There's a huge difference. Anyone who is tired enough can doze off when exhausted... like the kind of exhausted that caring for a parent with dementia 24/7 can cause. Would she be charged if she'd fallen asleep while holding a cigarette? Or if she left a stove burner on? It seems like they are trying to turn an accident into more.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
/RIP
celebsfacts.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Just what a tragic accident that results in the loss of a loved one could use - felony elder abuse charges with felony manslaughter being hung overhead like a sword of Damocles.

Great use of the justice system guys. Stellar performance, all around.

Assholes.


No, this is pretty much exactly what felony elder abuse looks like. If it was her own son or daughter dying in the fire I'd want her put away on child abuse & manslaughter charges as well.

There is just no farking excuse for negligence like that. And it's too easy to play on the sympathy of killing your own dad.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sorry your dad died, subby, but you could've tried *not* setting him on fire.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I have several questions.

Old people as a rule, are not that flammable. Candles, as a rule, go out pretty easily. My wife and I took care of her grandfather with dementia, and if you left him alone for about 10 minutes, he'd try to kill himself if he had a lucid moment. And in the most expedient way. He tried to open my car door once on the highway, he threw himself down a flight of stairs. Knowing that, I'd have never had an open flame near him. There were times I considered leaving him a handgun, and didnt (for a couple of reasons, but i felt he had the right to die if he wanted, and noone else agreed) but the poor bastard eventually died.

I don't know that this guy set himself on fire to be free, but i wouldn't be surprised.  When a late dementia patient is lucid, it's terrible for them. Really farking sad.


"Old people as a rule, are not that flammable." In my experience this is not true
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Just what a tragic accident that results in the loss of a loved one could use - felony elder abuse charges with felony manslaughter being hung overhead like a sword of Damocles.

Great use of the justice system guys. Stellar performance, all around.

Assholes.


So, I dunno. It was negligent as fark.

I cared for an elderly man with dementia, and I had to hide kitchen knives in a locked cabinet. For all intents and purposes, leaving a dementia patient near open flame is as negligent as putting candles in an infants crib. Only worse, because the dementia patient may have full use of their limbs.

On the other hand, she's not a professional caregiver, so it's not like this is going to happen again, and she killed her dad by accident. That's got to be bad enough without doing actual jail time.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Part of the purpose of elder abuse laws is to prevent people from "accidentally" doing shiat like this to nana and/or papa.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mimekiller: Natalie Portmanteau: I have several questions.

Old people as a rule, are not that flammable. Candles, as a rule, go out pretty easily. My wife and I took care of her grandfather with dementia, and if you left him alone for about 10 minutes, he'd try to kill himself if he had a lucid moment. And in the most expedient way. He tried to open my car door once on the highway, he threw himself down a flight of stairs. Knowing that, I'd have never had an open flame near him. There were times I considered leaving him a handgun, and didnt (for a couple of reasons, but i felt he had the right to die if he wanted, and noone else agreed) but the poor bastard eventually died.

I don't know that this guy set himself on fire to be free, but i wouldn't be surprised.  When a late dementia patient is lucid, it's terrible for them. Really farking sad.

"Old people as a rule, are not that flammable." In my experience this is not true


I feel like there's a lot to unpack here...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In case you are stupid... This candle will get very hot! This means do not touch the candle when it is burning and the wax is melting... duh! Keep away from flammable Items and dementia patients. Never leave a burning candle unattended.

/typical warning label
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kbronsito: This seems kind of stupid. It isn't smart to fall asleep with candles lit. But did she go to bed or fall asleep. There's a huge difference. Anyone who is tired enough can doze off when exhausted... like the kind of exhausted that caring for a parent with dementia 24/7 can cause. Would she be charged if she'd fallen asleep while holding a cigarette? Or if she left a stove burner on? It seems like they are trying to turn an accident into more.


Lighting candies when tired enough that you might fall asleep definitely qualifies as "reckless".  Nobody is accusing her of doing this on purpose.

Another example would be "I'm very tired and might fall asleep at any moment, so now would be a good time to go on a 300 mile long drive."  If you fall asleep, crash your car, and kill somebody, you're still at fault.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I have several questions.

Old people as a rule, are not that flammable.


I don't know if it applies here but old people who use oxygen tanks can be very flammable.

These days, LED flashlights are a much better option than candles during power outages.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.