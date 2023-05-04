 Skip to content
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking idiots.  Why does going on vacation in a new place turn everybody into such complete f*cking idiots?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking idiots.  Why does going on vacation in a new place turn everybody into such complete f*cking idiots?


They probably do this at home as well whenever they're going somewhere "new" ... just follow the gps and ignore the road, keep lookin' at that phone ... oops! sorry! ... stay on target....
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maintaining composure in an emergency is usually a good thing, but sitting there smiling and waving while the van you are driving (sailing) slowly sinks into the harbor is just a little too relaxed.
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope self-driving cars know better than to just blindly follow GPS directions.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Maintaining composure in an emergency is usually a good thing, but sitting there smiling and waving while the van you are driving (sailing) slowly sinks into the harbor is just a little too relaxed.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I bet she votes in every election.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the wine?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Google Maps once asked me to drive across a lake.  Given that I was not in a frozen hellscape where temps were -30, I assumed that the big blob of blue on my map was in liquid form, so I declined to follow said instructions.

Doesn't seem to be a difficult scenario to avoid.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope they had the damage waiver.

Years ago, I had a rental agent tell me that there were two states (AZ and HI) where, if you don't have the total coverage waiver, they can charge you for every day the car is out for repair or replacement. Tourists got hit hard by this when the 2011 Japan quake disrupted the spare parts supply lines. They had to pay months' worth of rental fees.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sailboat Crew Rescues Tourists After They Drive Car Into Harbor in Hawaii
Youtube eEuliql4Ayc


this is the video. It is quite amazing how little brain there was in that car.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don Ho sings "Tiny Bubbles"
Youtube muEFD_odvUg
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
RECALCULATING.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Early in the days of GPS, I once put in a London, England address into my device.  It told me to drive to NYC, drive off a peir, and over the Atlantic Ocean.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Google Maps once asked me to drive across a lake.  Given that I was not in a frozen hellscape where temps were -30, I assumed that the big blob of blue on my map was in liquid form, so I declined to follow said instructions.

Doesn't seem to be a difficult scenario to avoid.


Amateur!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: RECALCULATING.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
☑ HOTY Candidate
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I used to work at a lake, and every summer we'd have people back their cars into the water trying to put in their new boats, but I never saw anyone just blissfully drive into the water like that. I mean, you'd think using the brakes and putting it in reverse would occur to them at some point before total submersion.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

deniable_increlidibity: [YouTube video: Sailboat Crew Rescues Tourists After They Drive Car Into Harbor in Hawaii]

this is the video. It is quite amazing how little brain there was in that car.


What the absolute fark man?

Humanity, I am disappoint.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm very curious how often the most fuel efficient rout isn't also the most time efficient route (excluding ferries).  Do people often find themselves separated from their destination by ether a short, slow-moving road or a much longer, but entirely open, highway by which they can arrive sooner at higher fuel cost?
 
heavymetal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I use GPS when I go on trips and are in new cities/towns and it is usually reliable. BUT there has to be a point where common-sense kicks in and you decide to not follow it when the route you are directed on directs you down places that are obviously impassible such as a boat ramp leading down into water.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't understand these stories. We've seen them before. Do you not see the ocean in front of you?
How much do you have to be NOT paying attention to actually drive into a harbor regardless of what your GPS says?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Early in the days of GPS, I once put in a London, England address into my device.  It told me to drive to NYC, drive off a peir, and over the Atlantic Ocean.


I didn't know there was a bridge from NY to England! I would have traveled there!
 
darinwil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Early in the days of GPS, I once put in a London, England address into my device.  It told me to drive to NYC, drive off a peir, and over the Atlantic Ocean.


Google maps used to tell me to make a U-turn in the authorized vehicle only on the expressway because it couldn't figure out how to get through a detour during our construction season.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Early in the days of GPS, I once put in a London, England address into my device.  It told me to drive to NYC, drive off a peir, and over the Atlantic Ocean.


My friend once put into Google maps the address of a local restaurant, gmaps instead matched some temple in Japan that the place was named after. The hilarious part was the directions, it told him to bike across the country to LA and then kayak the Pacific ocean to Tokyo and then take the bullet train to whatever prefecture the temple was in and then walk like 25 miles.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No worries, just place the car in a big bin of rice and it'll be just fine in a day or two
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Early in the days of GPS, I once put in a London, England address into my device.  It told me to drive to NYC, drive off a peir, and over the Atlantic Ocean.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I'm very curious how often the most fuel efficient rout isn't also the most time efficient route (excluding ferries).  Do people often find themselves separated from their destination by ether a short, slow-moving road or a much longer, but entirely open, highway by which they can arrive sooner at higher fuel cost?


Yes, there's generally an ~5% time penalty for the more fuel efficient route IME.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yep. I've been doing a lot of work to become a more compassionate, less judgmental person lately. I guess I'm failing today.

If you're in a car that is sinking into the ocean, and you're too stupid to realize that you should probably exit said car, then the sailboat crew who could potentially rescue you should really just sail away.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I bet she votes in every election.


In Australia we compel these people to vote.  I feel it's a good thing - we tend to be ruled by idiots rather than lunatics.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dave2042: mongbiohazard: I bet she votes in every election.

In Australia we compel these people to vote.  I feel it's a good thing - we tend to be ruled by idiots rather than lunatics.


The advantage isn't that you get idiots like her to vote - they usually don't need much prompting. The advantage is that you also get EVERYONE ELSE to vote too, so her vote gets diluted.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
SUV SINKS
Well, time to sue.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Video needs Titanic music as the van sinks into the water
 
