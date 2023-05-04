 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Discord looks at Twitter meltdown, decides this is a great time to fark all their users   (bbc.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's going to be an interesting turn of events.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Except it's not, and the pain will only be momentary.  It's the Steam model of naming, let's not get horrified.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
what? who cares?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would love to be able to change my fark handle

I don't even listen to George Michael
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Except it's not, and the pain will only be momentary.  It's the Steam model of naming, let's not get horrified.


Less that, and more people are worried their names will get sniped.  "Oldest accounts first" will not stop all that - and for some people that's important

Teddy Brosevelt: what? who cares?


Companies and individuals that base substantial business shiat on Discord likely care a lot
 
PvtStash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My POV is anyone that desires a unique public facing name mechanic, is some kind of egotistical special snow flake POS.

The fook any computer system can let all the stupid lame batman users just call themselves batman already and we don't need to have 5000 different version of batman+somerandomnumber. Dat chits lame, get it off the leash already and stop with unique public facing IDs.


that or change the  world and enfroce a 100% unique name per human on us already. you stupid a holes doing stupid chit making us all stupider
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only discord would die like twitter so we could go back to searchable message boards with the info not drowning in a sea of pepe the frog memes.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh look. An unreasonable amount of ass-pain for users because someone at a tech company was visited by the good idea fairy. I don't do anything important on Discord so it doesn't bother me personally, but this will suck for anyone who gets their brand sniped by losing their username.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
h­eyw­o­odja­blo­m­e69­[nospam-﹫-backwards]dro­csi­d*c­o­m already taken?
 
groppet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
but only $6 for their blue checkmark.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Speaking as an avid Discord user, I have the following to say...  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯  Whatever...
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: If only discord would die like twitter so we could go back to searchable message boards with the info not drowning in a sea of pepe the frog memes.


This.  Discord is a roach motel for data.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When my first experience at Discord was a tech group abandoning a Zoom meeting suddenly "because they know Discord and it's easy" and expected everyone to follow, with 'instructions' that were 'obvious'.....
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was rather confusing at first, because my screen name *already* has a number in it.

At least, it'll be a little better...don't have to say the four-digit discriminator anymore (which was stupid to begin with).
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Except it's not, and the pain will only be momentary.  It's the Steam model of naming, let's not get horrified.


Except that the Steam method is both objectively horrible and unnecessary.  Steam uses a huge hex number to identify your account.  The only restrictions on your display name should be curational, e.g. don't allow hate slurs.

/Honestly though, nobody can mess this up more than Microsoft.
//I have four different XBox GamerTags concurrently associated with my one PC GamePass account
///Nobody at Microsoft can fix that, or even explain why a certain one shows up in any given condition
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's times like this that I realize how asocial I actually am.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My teenage son and his edgelord friends abandoned Discord over two years ago.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"We value user feedback and are committed to improving the overall Discord experience."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thrasherrr: DeathByGeekSquad: Except it's not, and the pain will only be momentary.  It's the Steam model of naming, let's not get horrified.

Except that the Steam method is both objectively horrible and unnecessary.  Steam uses a huge hex number to identify your account.  The only restrictions on your display name should be curational, e.g. don't allow hate slurs.

/Honestly though, nobody can mess this up more than Microsoft.
//I have four different XBox GamerTags concurrently associated with my one PC GamePass account
///Nobody at Microsoft can fix that, or even explain why a certain one shows up in any given condition


Technically, so does Discord. They just don't expose that unless you're at the API level or you have Developer options turned on.

They maintain three levels of information - ID, tag + discriminator (eg. JohnnyDonuts#8675), and then display name (which is unique per server, and defaults to your tag if not specified).

This reads like they're replacing the tag + discriminator scheme with a Twitter-ish model. Which is... eh?
 
chubby muppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"LFG 8 DPS, 2 Tanks, 2 Heals. Discord required. Joining channel @Disney/987439"
 
PvtStash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: lilplatinum: If only discord would die like twitter so we could go back to searchable message boards with the info not drowning in a sea of pepe the frog memes.

This.  Discord is a roach motel for data.


what you are seeing is not what discord was design to do anyway, that is when fools just find that any old thing they pull out the tool box is also a hammer if that's what they want.

Discord is not and never really was intended to be a repository of organized data to go back through later.
It is to be used as an of the moment stream of consciousness communication tool.
Be it VoIP or the endless scroll chat that acts as the same thing, just in a potentially slower turn based way without a time scheduled need to all be present to carry on the conversation.


To imagine to use it as you would a searchable data repository is, you are doing it wrong.
Right tool for the job. The complaints you are logging are in truth that you when used inappropriately the tool did not preform was you wished.

Like complaining that the mayo was not good ketchup.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
About 6 weeks ago, the Discord app ate about 2 gigs of data in barely 90 minutes.  I wasn't even using the app.  No explanation from Discord why, but I found evidence this was happening to a lot of people.  That was the end of Discord for me.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Oh look. An unreasonable amount of ass-pain for users because someone at a tech company was visited by the good idea fairy. I don't do anything important on Discord so it doesn't bother me personally, but this will suck for anyone who gets their brand sniped by losing their username.


Yeah, the channel I'm in is tiny and we mostly just chat, watching tv shows and movies, and play Jackbox games, so I don't care. Going to be interesting to see what happens with the scalation groups, though!
 
Mouren
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From the "message from our cofounder explaining the change":

We've heard from tons of people that they've run into problems like these:
You want to use a common name like "Mike" or "Jane" but there are already 9,999 Mikes or Janes so you're blocked from that name altogether

So instead of 10000 Mikes or Janes there will literally be one, and the rest of you can get farked.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PvtStash: To imagine to use it as you would a searchable data repository is, you are doing it wrong.
Right tool for the job. The complaints you are logging are in truth that you when used inappropriately the tool did not preform was you wished.


Except that's what game developers use it now so we're stuck with the shiatty tool to get information.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mouren: From the "message from our cofounder explaining the change":

We've heard from tons of people that they've run into problems like these:
You want to use a common name like "Mike" or "Jane" but there are already 9,999 Mikes or Janes so you're blocked from that name altogether

So instead of 10000 Mikes or Janes there will literally be one, and the rest of you can get farked.


Is Toby available?
 
