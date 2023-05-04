 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Fark Ready Headline: Suspect with own name tattooed on neck identified by police, arrested in Cambridge   (whdh.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Robbery, Boston Police Department, Copyright, Arraignment, Broadcasting, news release, Police, Boston police  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I didn't know Boston had its own Church Police.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You never know, "Francisco" could be his partner's name.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I didn't know Boston had its own Church Police.


Well, it's More Than a Feeling to be Under the Milky Way Tonight, Roxanne.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If he were smart, he'd get his name tattooed on everyone's neck to confuse the police.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They got the wrong man!  This guy is innocent!  He's just a hardcore Catholic and fan of El Papa.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're on Cambridge's most wanted list and you choose to remain in Cambridge -- which is tiny -- you kind of deserve to get caught.  Even better, he was hanging out by MIT in one of the areas where lots of people either are for work or are to pass through somewhere else. There's always cops in the area (although that's pretty much true anywhere in Cambridge).   He was like a block from their station...he might as well have just gone there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

toraque: OtherLittleGuy: I didn't know Boston had its own Church Police.

Well, it's More Than a Feeling to be Under the Milky Way Tonight, Roxanne.


The Rolling Stones just finished a gig in Cambridge. The band is in the green room and Keith takes a bag of coke out of his pocket. "lets party!"

Just then a knock on the door.

Their security guard opens the door and yells..."Oh my god! The police are here!"

Keith rushes into the bathroom and flushes all the coke down the toilet. Just then he hears Mick...

"Andy, Stewart, Sting! Come on in!"
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I didn't know Boston had its own Church Police.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: hardcore Catholic


It exists.

HB - The Jesus Metal Explosion - Official
Youtube r1vM-w8z6D0




/rule 34 of music
 
