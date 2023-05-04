 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   NYC considers facial recognition ban for businesses, landlords after MSG billionaire owner uses facial recognition to identify lawyers in the crowd and kick them out of his venue   (gothamist.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Negative.
I'm a meat popsicle
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would win re-election for life if they could ban Dolan permanently.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: They would win re-election for life if they could ban Dolan permanently.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was wondering when we'd get a follow up to this incident
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MSG billionaire?  I know the game is popular but I didn't know he made a billion dollars off of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, MSG gets a bad rap. A little in a dish can add some very pleasing umami.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet this lawyer could slip through.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Dolan strikes again.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: MSG billionaire?  I know the game is popular but I didn't know he made a billion dollars off of it.

[Fark user image image 600x338]


There's lots of customers out there for MSG.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Honestly, MSG gets a bad rap. A little in a dish can add some very pleasing umami.


I've never taken to rap music. It's all bad rap to my ears.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't this also ban many social media apps ( parts of them )
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I bet this lawyer could slip through.

[Fark user image 225x227]


Be on the lookout for Alan Alda.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: toraque: Honestly, MSG gets a bad rap. A little in a dish can add some very pleasing umami.

I've never taken to rap music. It's all bad rap to my ears.


"GO ninja! GO ninja GO!"
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny, NYPD not mentioned in the ban.
 
GreenSoundz [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Initially the technology was introduced at MSG as a way to remove or prevent individuals banned for pour conduct and violence, as well as known stalkers who have threatened artists but it looks like they took the technology to its logical conclusion. Logical, only if you are Jimmy D SMH
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Wouldn't this also ban many social media apps ( parts of them )


Is Meta your landlord? Do they own your building? Unless the answer is yes, then no it would not.
 
thornhill
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trocadero: They would win re-election for life if they could ban Dolan permanently.


I'm guessing the the city is going to blink when the permit expires and do a temporary renewal for fear that if Dolan litigates the matter that they could lose and then they'll really be stuck with him.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That would be a stupid law. Make laws on who businesses can or cannot ban and ways they let people know that they are banned. Not what methods businesses use to see if a banned person is on the premises.
 
thornhill
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GreenSoundz: Initially the technology was introduced at MSG as a way to remove or prevent individuals banned for pour conduct and violence, as well as known stalkers who have threatened artists but it looks like they took the technology to its logical conclusion. Logical, only if you are Jimmy D SMH


Dolan is such a scumbag that I'm confident that the intent was always to keep out people he didn't like.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
MSG billionaire owner uses facial recognition to identify lawyers in the crowd and kick them out of his venue

Shakespeare beat him to it in "Henry VI".
 
thornhill
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

talkertopc: That would be a stupid law. Make laws on who businesses can or cannot ban and ways they let people know that they are banned. Not what methods businesses use to see if a banned person is on the premises.


It's a privacy issue. People obviously don't their picture taken when they enter MSG.

Then, nobody trusts MSG to securely store all of the data they're collecting (and if you think MSG will delete pictures after they're taken, LOL).
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Funny, NYPD not mentioned in the ban.


For me not thee
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thornhill: talkertopc: That would be a stupid law. Make laws on who businesses can or cannot ban and ways they let people know that they are banned. Not what methods businesses use to see if a banned person is on the premises.

It's a privacy issue. People obviously don't their picture taken when they enter MSG.

Then, nobody trusts MSG to securely store all of the data they're collecting (and if you think MSG will delete pictures after they're taken, LOL).


Even my local park district has a clause at every event that says you agree to be photographed and that your picture can be used in advertisement.  I'm sure it would just be a matter of adding a few lines to the user agreement when you buy your ticket to an event at MSG (if it isn't already there).
 
thornhill
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: thornhill: talkertopc: That would be a stupid law. Make laws on who businesses can or cannot ban and ways they let people know that they are banned. Not what methods businesses use to see if a banned person is on the premises.

It's a privacy issue. People obviously don't their picture taken when they enter MSG.

Then, nobody trusts MSG to securely store all of the data they're collecting (and if you think MSG will delete pictures after they're taken, LOL).

Even my local park district has a clause at every event that says you agree to be photographed and that your picture can be used in advertisement.  I'm sure it would just be a matter of adding a few lines to the user agreement when you buy your ticket to an event at MSG (if it isn't already there).


What your local park district does is a bunch of bull shiat. Do you not realize that?

If I lived in your town/city, I'd be asking city council and the mayor to put a stop to that crap.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: They would win re-election for life if they could ban Dolan permanently.


It's falls to me to inform you that your comments have been added to his List.

But really. I wish I could enjoy the Knicks postseason run here. As a guy who grew up with Ewing, Oakley, Mason, Starks, et al, I would love to be able to root for them. But someone needs to take this diseased, cum-soaked, diarrhea goblin out of the picture. Just buy him a stadium somewhere out there and pay people to go watch his shows so he can pretend he's a real rockstar. He'll forget anything else exists.
 
clborgia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

talkertopc: That would be a stupid law. Make laws on who businesses can or cannot ban and ways they let people know that they are banned. Not what methods businesses use to see if a banned person is on the premises.


Sure, the passing of the Civil Rights Act and the ADA fixed everything for the people covered by those laws.
/s
 
Dafatone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The best way to make sure laws are friendly to your business is to uh specifically target lawyers.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dbrunker: MSG billionaire?  I know the game is popular but I didn't know he made a billion dollars off of it.

[Fark user image 600x338]


He's also the chairman of Cablevision so it's not just MSG.
 
