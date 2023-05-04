 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Government tells Americans to avoid medical credit cards, says dying is cheaper and less painful   (mprnews.org) divider line
41
    More: Obvious, Credit card, Debt, Patient, Health care, Risk, Medicine, Health, Health policy  
•       •       •

875 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2023 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The phrase "medical credit cards" just by itself almost completely sums up America.  We just need "firearm credit cards."  By which I mean we shouldn't need either.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, are they going to repossess my disease-ridden hide?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Why, are they going to repossess my disease-ridden hide?


No, that would be silly.  They can just take an organ or two, they don't need your whole body.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: little big man: Why, are they going to repossess my disease-ridden hide?

No, that would be silly.  They can just take an organ or two, they don't need your whole body.


Jokes on them.  I've heavily depreciated all my internal organs!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the fed pigs have already declared universal healthcare verboten in th name of Profitieren Über Alles.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will never have healthcare in this Nation, it's all about price gouging, exploitation and driving the middle class into poverty just so the wealthy few can keep getting wealthier
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, they can report the medical debt again to your credit report and have it matter long after you pay it off where if you just owe it it drops off as soon as it is paid off.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spread your dialysis over 4 payments with Affirm.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has tobe a cancerous growth in our government if the best it can do is issue a warning about "medical debt"
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a well-proven solution to this problem, as evidenced by decades of evidence in dozens of advanced countries...
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countries with taxpayer funded healthcare for all STILL spend less than the US:

Fark user imageView Full Size



And they live longer too:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medical debt collection is a great business to be in.

Guaranteed returns, lax collection laws, and with Americans diets, a win-win situation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nationwide, about 100 million people - including 41 percent of adults - have some kind of health care debt

I just got a letter from my dental insurer for my kid's visit in March.  I owe $1.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What about veterinary care credit cards....when you gotta save your puppy but don't have the pocket change to do so :(  I hate this place :(
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Medical debt collection is a great business to be in.


Collection agency: Hello? Is this Mr. Harris?
Mr Harris: yes
Collection agency: We have an outstanding invoice for your hospital stay when you had a heart attack.
Mr Harris: I do?
Collection agency: Yes, outstanding balance of $123,908.96.
Mr Harris: Can you hang on? I think I'm having another heart attack.

(Click)
 
synithium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The never pay movement needs more adherents.

Never pay.  Ever.  If you need to plunk down the copay then do it but after that....if you wait long enough the bill will be reduced as much as 100%.

In the land of never pay, ever, it's laughs and good times. Never farking pay. Ever.  Eventually the system will break and will be redone to compensate for the movement.  Our movement. Let 'em threaten and when they do tell 'em you'll pay but then send them Monopoly money.  fark em.  Never pay until the whole ratchet ass complex is fully driven asunder by people not paying.

When you go to get your drugs at the pharmacy and they plunk that shiat down on the counter just grab it and bolt.  Never pay.  You think the pigs want to arrest you for your lipitor prescription?  No because they have to pay for that shiat when you're in jail and they don't want to because they don't ever farking pay either.  Never pay.  Ever.

If they deny you care show up and shiat on the emergency room floor and call it the movement. Invite the local press.  fark em.  Piss all over the photo editing machine at the CVS while reciting the declaration of mother farking independence and the side effects list of anti psychotics they got me on that I've never paid for.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is a slap to the face to America.

We should all ignore that medical bills are inflated beyond any reasonable measure and that the one organization that can reign it in , the government, instead of fixing it, tells us to try not to take high interest loans to stay alive.

This is literally life and death. The alternative to not paying to live is to die. Your choices are be in debt or die. This may the the most callous thing I've heard from any organization.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Too bad the fed pigs have already declared universal healthcare verboten in th name of Profitieren Über Alles.


Yep. If you take what Medicare and Medicaid spend and divide it by our entire population, that's more than what Britain or France spend per person for universal coverage.

We don't need more federal spending, we just need to control costs and we are there.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Any credit card can be a medical credit card if you're brave burned enough...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah sure Biden.

I was going to put my goddamn LASIK on my normal 19.5% interest credit card. Sure I was. Yep.

carecredit.comView Full Size


Yeah nah I got this, and it sat at 0% interest until I paid it off.

/just put my cat's ultrasounds on it, will hopefully pay it fully off this month
//IF WE HAD NATIONALIZED HEALTH CARE THIS WOULDN'T A GODDAMN DISCUSSION
 
zjoik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Greed can not be sated
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Yeah sure Biden.

I was going to put my goddamn LASIK on my normal 19.5% interest credit card. Sure I was. Yep.

[carecredit.com image 258x176]

Yeah nah I got this, and it sat at 0% interest until I paid it off.

/just put my cat's ultrasounds on it, will hopefully pay it fully off this month
//IF WE HAD NATIONALIZED HEALTH CARE THIS WOULDN'T A GODDAMN DISCUSSION


If we had, Republicans would have been in charge of it from 2016 - 2020.

Now, I'm not saying that we shouldn't do something radical to solve this problem, I am saying exempli gratia, or buyer beware.
 
Nogale
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The medical credit cards sound like a very bad idea. But since most Americans won't give up their credit cards no matter how many people explain that the credit industry is designed to keep them in debt, what if it were possible to use credit card points to pay down health insurance deductibles or even pay medical expenses out of pocket?
 
Alebak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't use credit for medical debt!

We won't make things any better, but we will tell you not to use one of the few options you have available to you.

Every year the intentional ignoring of what works around the world just gets more obnoxious.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was laid up for a heart attack in 2006. The hospital bill came in. There was no way we could afford to pay that amount in one large sum.

My wife told me, "We'll send them what we can afford every month. If they don't like it, they'll put us in collections."

That's what we did. As long as we kept sending a little something once a month, they left us alone.
 
LostOrNot [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Telling poor sick and dying people not to use credit cards to pay medical bills shouldn't be something you even have to say in a normal civilized country.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Nationwide, about 100 million people - including 41 percent of adults - have some kind of health care debt

I just got a letter from my dental insurer for my kid's visit in March.  I owe $1.


I had to pay $.19 for a prescription.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Yeah sure Biden.

I was going to put my goddamn LASIK on my normal 19.5% interest credit card. Sure I was. Yep.

[carecredit.com image 258x176]

Yeah nah I got this, and it sat at 0% interest until I paid it off.

/just put my cat's ultrasounds on it, will hopefully pay it fully off this month
//IF WE HAD NATIONALIZED HEALTH CARE THIS WOULDN'T A GODDAMN DISCUSSION


I'll chime in here. I'm someone who has literally bought his dentist a boat by my math (Keep up on dental care parent's, don't let your kids play hockey, well ok, do, but budget for it down the line).

CareCredit is awesome, like any credit product, if you use it right. Helps you time procedures without having to wait a few months for the scratch to be on hand, etc. Yes, they will absolutely give you a shiat rate if you go beyond their terms, but I'm going in for a 3k....i dunno....whatever on monday, and don't have to worry about shifting money around on the fly or holding stuff off, or throwing it on another card and punting. I'd much rather get some points on another card, but at the same time, i can spread that bill out over the next year on autopay and not really notice it or have to touch savings.

That said these cards do tend to target.....lets say....less well prepared markets. I only got it because it was "hey, you have 2 years to pay at 0% for that implant". I was amazed my vet takes it, and the limit they gave me on it is absolutely comical. They are sort of setting people up (especially on the vet and dental side) to fail. Those are places where emotion sometimes runs contrary to common sense, so i get what uncle sam is saying here.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also keep in mind that even in most universal healthcare countries, dental lags far behind, and that is for some good reasons. While good dental health is important to overall health, good dental practices, and cosmetic vs necessary have very blurry lines between when you say, "Ok, we can save this" or "Ok, fark it, you have dentures, which are pretty cheap to do and problem solved"
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Yeah sure Biden.

I was going to put my goddamn LASIK on my normal 19.5% interest credit card. Sure I was. Yep.

[carecredit.com image 258x176]

Yeah nah I got this, and it sat at 0% interest until I paid it off.

/just put my cat's ultrasounds on it, will hopefully pay it fully off this month
//IF WE HAD NATIONALIZED HEALTH CARE THIS WOULDN'T A GODDAMN DISCUSSION


^^^THIS, SO MUCH!!

Just had $3400 in dental work done and my insurance only covered $1250 of it. Carecredit was the only way at no interest to pay. I need implants and I have no idea how I'm going to cover that. The price of dental care has gone through the roof like everything else.
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Also keep in mind that even in most universal healthcare countries, dental lags far behind, and that is for some good reasons. While good dental health is important to overall health, good dental practices, and cosmetic vs necessary have very blurry lines between when you say, "Ok, we can save this" or "Ok, fark it, you have dentures, which are pretty cheap to do and problem solved"


That $3400 I just paid was for dentures. Temporary at that! They are not cheep!! I will end up paying more for permanent dentures (about $3500 0r so with insurance) or well over several thousand for implants.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nogale: The medical credit cards sound like a very bad idea. But since most Americans won't give up their credit cards no matter how many people explain that the credit industry is designed to keep them in debt, what if it were possible to use credit card points to pay down health insurance deductibles or even pay medical expenses out of pocket?


Well, honestly you can. If you aren't using credit responsibly, you are leaving an extra 4% of every dollar you spend on the table. That is with a lazy cash back card and minimum effort. In some places its a lot higher. You are leaving added purchase\price protection behind, free extended warranties, security of your money, fraud protection, potentially concierge and other free services as you move to higher cards, and increasing your lending capability and ability to put your money to work. Not to mention getting the float to work for you for a change.

All of that though hinges on it being used RESPONSIBLY. You are absolutely right, one misstep, you get carried away, whatever, it will burn you, but that is all known well in advance and what affords the above.

Your credit card company is like, the somewhat cool, but sketchy friend of your good friend. Good guy to hang out with you, but has no allegiance where he won't throw you under the bus if needed.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland: LineNoise: Also keep in mind that even in most universal healthcare countries, dental lags far behind, and that is for some good reasons. While good dental health is important to overall health, good dental practices, and cosmetic vs necessary have very blurry lines between when you say, "Ok, we can save this" or "Ok, fark it, you have dentures, which are pretty cheap to do and problem solved"

That $3400 I just paid was for dentures. Temporary at that! They are not cheep!! I will end up paying more for permanent dentures (about $3500 0r so with insurance) or well over several thousand for implants.


I have a few implants. The last one i paid for, end to end, set me back almost 10k.

For one tooth.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Medical debt collection is a great business to be in.

Guaranteed returns, lax collection laws, and with Americans diets, a win-win situation.


Huh...
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
and that said i do believe dentures, at a minimum, and basic cleaning\basic cavities should be covered under regular health care as an overall preventative thing.

Its just dental starts getting fuzzy fast in what we can do, vs what we NEED to do.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: The phrase "medical credit cards" just by itself almost completely sums up America.  We just need "firearm credit cards."  By which I mean we shouldn't need either.


nrablog.comView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
csb: I had a real nasty spill down a steep set of concrete stairs and fractured my hip. Even though I have health insurance and could afford it I chose not to go to the hospital. Because F American Healthcare. They'd probably put screws in me and give me a staph infection or any number of unintended sequelae. I was ok to walk quasi normally within a few weeks. I just don't want to contribute to a failed broken system as a matter of principle
 
groppet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How about medical gift cards?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SaturnShadow: What about veterinary care credit cards....when you gotta save your puppy but don't have the pocket change to do so :(  I hate this place :(


Yeah, I had to do this for my kitty's emergency surgery yesterday. And I don't regret it at all, even if I have to get a 3rd job to pay it off before the interest-free period is up. She's worth it.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: If we had, Republicans would have been in charge of it from 2016 - 2020.

Now, I'm not saying that we shouldn't do something radical to solve this problem, I am saying exempli gratia, or buyer beware.


By that argument, we should have abolished Social Security and Medicare, because Republicans were in charge for 4 years and may be again in the future.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.