(ABC7 Los Angeles) Hero Bystander saves baby Oscar from the clutches of Vigo the Carpathian   (abc7.com) divider line
12 Comments     (+0 »)
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Approves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And here I thought Vigo had actually turned a new leaf and was busy helping to keep Russia the fark out of Ukraine

Seems old habits die hard
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
too fat and clumsy to save your own child has got to be a special category at the Darwin Awards.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What is this, a positive news item that isn't a thinly disguised orphan crushing machine story? My worldview is shaken.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Named after a hot dog. You poor man. You poor, poor man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well forget about that job at Applebees, this guy is definitely an Arby's achiever.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: too fat and clumsy to save your own child has got to be a special category at the Darwin Awards.


It's a possibility that she may have hit her head.

Pushing a car off the road that broke down, that once happened to me. Slipped on gravel, slammed my head into the pavement, and became dizzy with no sense of balance. Just kept falling down as the car rolled away.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Approves
[Fark user image image 850x353]


"Battleship Potemkin" did it first and better!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Approves
[Fark user image 850x353]


Lieutenant Frank Drebin sneers at his easymode antics
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Most parents would run on broken bones to save that stroller.
 
dazed420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Claude Ballse: tom baker's scarf: too fat and clumsy to save your own child has got to be a special category at the Darwin Awards.

It's a possibility that she may have hit her head.

Pushing a car off the road that broke down, that once happened to me. Slipped on gravel, slammed my head into the pavement, and became dizzy with no sense of balance. Just kept falling down as the car rolled away.


there is that possibility, however i would suggest rewatching the video, look at the purposeful grabbing of the clothing to pull it back up.  This is a person wearing clothing ill-fitting for their body type, a non athletic body type.  While they might of hit their head they had no issue trying to grab the pants, more likely this person was in full panic mode and completely shut down.
 
