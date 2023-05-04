 Skip to content
(AP News)   The customer is always...dead? Not sure that's how that goes   (apnews.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Florida yes.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Senseless violence like this is intolerable..."

So then, what kind of sensible violence would be tolerable?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: "Senseless violence like this is intolerable..."

So then, what kind of sensible violence would be tolerable?


Not only tolerable but encouraged.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
we had one for one of the mini-scarf's vision therapy.  it was a while ago but it worked out well for us because the therapist was outside our network so we had to pay everything up front.  the credit card was 1 year, no interest so i made sure to pay it off in time.  i have no idea what the APR was and if i wasn't sure i could pay it off in a year we would have found another way.

the banking and insurance industries are leeches so i'd be triply worried about anything they are doing together.  Also it is probably way harder to get the hospital to refund money to your credit card compared to getting a discount before they get paid.
 
mononymous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'He said Sterling has been suspended and "steps are underway to terminate his employment." '

Well, an employee like that, you don't just fire all at once.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
themoviescreenscene.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's the guns
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
heh heh

"off duty Wal Mart employee"
 
Bondith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: we had one for one of the mini-scarf's vision therapy.  it was a while ago but it worked out well for us because the therapist was outside our network so we had to pay everything up front.  the credit card was 1 year, no interest so i made sure to pay it off in time.  i have no idea what the APR was and if i wasn't sure i could pay it off in a year we would have found another way.

the banking and insurance industries are leeches so i'd be triply worried about anything they are doing together.  Also it is probably way harder to get the hospital to refund money to your credit card compared to getting a discount before they get paid.


I reaaallllly hope this was posted in the wrong thread.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You never get between Waffle House workers who are fighting, and apparently not Walmart employees either.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: heh heh

"off duty Wal Mart employee"



the attempted robbery of the convenience store was thwarted by an off-duty Wal Mart employee.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Waffle House workers who are fighting


In all my time I've gone to Waffle House, I've never seen them fighting one another.

Customers? Yes. But not the employees.

We had a Waffle House waitress fired from her job not too long ago. The place was being robbed and she took out her own gun, fired it into the ceiling to scare off the robbers.

WH HQ, did not like that and fired her.
 
muphasta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mononymous: 'He said Sterling has been suspended and "steps are underway to terminate his employment." '

Well, an employee like that, you don't just fire all at once.


How hard can it be? It isn't like they are union.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Subby isn't a funeral director.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: the attempted robbery of the convenience store was thwarted by an off-duty Wal Mart employee.


Yup. I dunno, it just sounds weird "off duty wal mart employee"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
[Walmart] said Sterling has been suspended and "steps are underway to terminate his employment."

Does Florida have some sort of employee protections that one would not expect in a GOP state?  I would have thought Walmart would have ruthlessly streamlined the process of rolling back employment so that this guy would have been fired pretty much immediately.  Possibly before he was arrested.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing above the neck, so this still applies.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: rolling back employment


well, if they can roll back prices, I am sure they can roll back employment.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Customer Is Always Dead:  Starring Rainier Wolfcastle
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [Fark user image image 610x629]

Nothing above the neck, so this still applies.


That chart is out of date. I'm a VP in a commercial brokerage, and I have tattoos on my forearms.

Our IT director has a neck tattoo.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: The Irrelevant Gamer: Waffle House workers who are fighting

In all my time I've gone to Waffle House, I've never seen them fighting one another.

Customers? Yes. But not the employees.

We had a Waffle House waitress fired from her job not too long ago. The place was being robbed and she took out her own gun, fired it into the ceiling to scare off the robbers.

WH HQ, did not like that and fired her.


She sounds like a straight shooter with upper management written all over her.

Also, while I've never seen it in person, there was a Vine of two Waffle House employees fighting each other.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: there was a Vine of two Waffle House employees fighting each other.


Oh not doubting that WH employees fight each other, it's just that all the ones I've been too, the staff has been really nice.

speaking of such things...

What has 5 eyes and 7 teeth?

the night crew at Waffle House.
 
