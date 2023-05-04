 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Rerun, The DJ Is Stuck At The Airport, and Thank You [REDACTED] Airlines. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
guess who's stuck at the airport. go ahead, guess. anyone? anyone? bueller?

because i'm prescient i had the boss line up a rerun "just in case", which i should know given the state of air travel today really means "guaran-damn-tee it"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: guess who's stuck at the airport. go ahead, guess. anyone? anyone? bueller?

because i'm prescient i had the boss line up a rerun "just in case", which i should know given the state of air travel today really means "guaran-damn-tee it"


Oops.
Have a safe flight whenever you get off the ground
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quite the week we're having here in pF Land. Hope you're on your way soon, SCNW.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I be here, and watching Star Wars.

/T minus 16 days until Siouxsie w/ NeoMoxie
// Not that I'm counting down days
/// Previous statement is a complete lie
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I be here, and watching Star Wars.

/T minus 16 days until Siouxsie w/ NeoMoxie
// Not that I'm counting down days
/// Previous statement is a complete lie


This may be of some interest to you: https://www.fark.com/comments/12845586/See-Siouxsie-Sioux-sing-live-for-first-time-in-a-decade#new
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: djslowdive: I be here, and watching Star Wars.

/T minus 16 days until Siouxsie w/ NeoMoxie
// Not that I'm counting down days
/// Previous statement is a complete lie

This may be of some interest to you: https://www.fark.com/comments/12845586/See-Siouxsie-Sioux-sing-live-for-first-time-in-a-decade#new


I'm slightly aware ;)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my prison gate is right across from a chick fil a, so i got that going for me, which is nice
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: my prison gate is right across from a chick fil a, so i got that going for me, which is nice


For your sake, I hope you're not stuck at LAX
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listening to gardening tips is still 100x better than whatever yesterday was.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Woohoo!! Jazz until 10am!!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: my prison gate is right across from a chick fil a, so i got that going for me, which is nice

For your sake, I hope you're not stuck at LAX


i never fly out of lax. NEVER
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: my prison gate is right across from a chick fil a, so i got that going for me, which is nice

For your sake, I hope you're not stuck at LAX

i never fly out of lax. NEVER


I knew you were smart. This just confirms it.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hiya everybody.
I told you it wouldn't be a regular show.
It's going to be jazz until your noon.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Please be a replay of either AMAZING show from this week :)
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Real Life - Catch Me I'm Falling (1984) Official Video
Youtube Td9n9d9mByg
Here's an 80s track you won't hear!
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: guess who's stuck at the airport. go ahead, guess. anyone? anyone? bueller?

because i'm prescient i had the boss line up a rerun "just in case", which i should know given the state of air travel today really means "guaran-damn-tee it"


Sorry you are in travel hell
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
... slides in under the wire.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
 oh dear
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've been fighting a cold or something the last couple days, and one of the things that happens to me when I'm sick is I have very weird, very vivid dreams. So anyway, I came up with a new cross-promotional product for The Church: Skins and Heart cat food. There was some sort of odd ritual involved when feeding the cats, but the details are fuzzy now.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Most Glorious!! Damn, this is an old re-run!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Da. Da!  *slides over to reddit*
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: my prison gate is right across from a chick fil a, so i got that going for me, which is nice

For your sake, I hope you're not stuck at LAX

i never fly out of lax. NEVER


I live less than 5 miles from a regional airport, and about 70 miles from O'Hare. We are happy to fly out of our airport, even if it means longer flight times or a one-day stopover somewhere else.

Our robotics team (including about a half a dozen kids who've never been on an airplane before) recently flew to Houston; I prepared a presentation for them on how to behave, get through TSA, etc.
Idiotically, I neglected to call it "Boarding School".
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here we gooooo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And now I'm hungry because of that banana thing.
I should do some combing cats and some cleaning after combing cats but I'm too hungry. Damn.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: oh dear


relax. at least it's not italo disco
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lioness7: And now I'm hungry because of that banana thing.
I should do some combing cats and some cleaning after combing cats but I'm too hungry. Damn.


Don't forget your map:

moderncat.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nesher: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: my prison gate is right across from a chick fil a, so i got that going for me, which is nice

For your sake, I hope you're not stuck at LAX

i never fly out of lax. NEVER

I live less than 5 miles from a regional airport, and about 70 miles from O'Hare. We are happy to fly out of our airport, even if it means longer flight times or a one-day stopover somewhere else.

Our robotics team (including about a half a dozen kids who've never been on an airplane before) recently flew to Houston; I prepared a presentation for them on how to behave, get through TSA, etc.
Idiotically, I neglected to call it "Boarding School".


I live 10 minutes from our regional. It's awesome. I can literally wait until the plane passes over my house to leave to pick up, and I'll arrive right as they are exiting the terminal.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
L&R!!! Who I also get to see in 16 days!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: oh dear

relax. at least it's not italo disco


You say that like Italo Disco is a bad thing :p
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Nesher: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: my prison gate is right across from a chick fil a, so i got that going for me, which is nice

For your sake, I hope you're not stuck at LAX

i never fly out of lax. NEVER

I live less than 5 miles from a regional airport, and about 70 miles from O'Hare. We are happy to fly out of our airport, even if it means longer flight times or a one-day stopover somewhere else.

Our robotics team (including about a half a dozen kids who've never been on an airplane before) recently flew to Houston; I prepared a presentation for them on how to behave, get through TSA, etc.
Idiotically, I neglected to call it "Boarding School".

I live 10 minutes from our regional. It's awesome. I can literally wait until the plane passes over my house to leave to pick up, and I'll arrive right as they are exiting the terminal.


My home airport is ATL  - 'nuff said
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Nesher: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: my prison gate is right across from a chick fil a, so i got that going for me, which is nice

For your sake, I hope you're not stuck at LAX

i never fly out of lax. NEVER

I live less than 5 miles from a regional airport, and about 70 miles from O'Hare. We are happy to fly out of our airport, even if it means longer flight times or a one-day stopover somewhere else.

Our robotics team (including about a half a dozen kids who've never been on an airplane before) recently flew to Houston; I prepared a presentation for them on how to behave, get through TSA, etc.
Idiotically, I neglected to call it "Boarding School".

I live 10 minutes from our regional. It's awesome. I can literally wait until the plane passes over my house to leave to pick up, and I'll arrive right as they are exiting the terminal.


As long as there is a bar, that sounds ideal.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I've been fighting a cold or something the last couple days, and one of the things that happens to me when I'm sick is I have very weird, very vivid dreams. So anyway, I came up with a new cross-promotional product for The Church: Skins and Heart cat food. There was some sort of odd ritual involved when feeding the cats, but the details are fuzzy now.


Any chance you could go back to sleep and get back to us with the details? Asking for a friend overlord.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Da. Da!  *slides over to reddit*


I can never find anything on that site. There's just too much of it.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Nesher: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: my prison gate is right across from a chick fil a, so i got that going for me, which is nice

For your sake, I hope you're not stuck at LAX

i never fly out of lax. NEVER

I live less than 5 miles from a regional airport, and about 70 miles from O'Hare. We are happy to fly out of our airport, even if it means longer flight times or a one-day stopover somewhere else.

Our robotics team (including about a half a dozen kids who've never been on an airplane before) recently flew to Houston; I prepared a presentation for them on how to behave, get through TSA, etc.
Idiotically, I neglected to call it "Boarding School".

I live 10 minutes from our regional. It's awesome. I can literally wait until the plane passes over my house to leave to pick up, and I'll arrive right as they are exiting the terminal.


I'm only 15 minutes away from SeaTac so I'm golden when I have to catch a flight.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Da. Da!  *slides over to reddit*

I can never find anything on that site. There's just too much of it.


Way too much noise. And don't get me started on the whippersnappers...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Lioness7: And now I'm hungry because of that banana thing.
I should do some combing cats and some cleaning after combing cats but I'm too hungry. Damn.

Don't forget your map:

[moderncat.com image 500x288]


For some odd reason my kitteh doesn't mind the "certain death zone" but then again, she's weird. Still applies to almost all other kittehs.
 
