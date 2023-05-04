 Skip to content
(CNN)   Psst, try to block that camera. "Woo hoo, look over here. Balloon tricks. Juggling. Unicycle riding, oh I crashed. Making funny faces." Come on, get that camera blocked   (cnn.com) divider line
19
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trump stole tons of documents and secrets. It's pretty safe to assume he sold most to foreign enemies, but despite this, the only people who fry for this whole affair are likely to be the dudes who physically moved the boxes. Turns out 'I was just following orders' is a poor legal defense.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"looks like a job for Diverter!"
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA   "The handling of the footage, and how employees within the Trump Organization responded to the Justice Department's demand for it, have prompted a new round of grand jury subpoenas to top Trump employees in the last few weeks, the sources told CNN."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxmedium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great. Now I'm hungry for Calamari.

themediterraneandish.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least Nixon had a shred of decency and resigned from office. We can't expect that kind of quantum leap from Trumpy. I just hope he's behind bars come November of 2024
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: At least Nixon had a shred of decency and resigned from office. We can't expect that kind of quantum leap from Trumpy. I just hope he's behind bars come November of 2024


Won't stop him from running, unless he's actually found guilty of sedition/treason.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, the father and son are both high level Trump employees.  Well, the vast majority of employees hired out of nepotism that I've interacted with tend to be awful at their job and rarely even know what responsibilities their job actually consists of.  The pool boy at Maralago probably knows more about their security than this Calamari Jr. guy.  I'd be surprised if they learn anything from him beyond that he's grossly incompetent.

/i could be wrong, but I don't think I am
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Longtime Trump Organization executives Matthew Calamari Sr. and his son Matthew Calamari Jr.

Did Trump put out a Craigslist ad for ridiculous Mafia stereotypes?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xxmedium: Great. Now I'm hungry for Calamari.

[themediterraneandish.com image 454x681]


Only rings? Those are pig anuses.
 
chopit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Longtime Trump Organization executives Matthew Calamari Sr. and his son Matthew Calamari Jr.

Did Trump put out a Craigslist ad for ridiculous Mafia stereotypes?


Didn't have to.  He attracts scumbags with his arrogant sneer.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xxmedium: Great. Now I'm hungry for Calamari.

[themediterraneandish.com image 454x681]


Really? That's your takeaway?
Honesty I don't think I'll ever be able to look at a plate of Calamari again without seeing some sweaty, mouth breathing, pube covered I-tally-ano dipshiat staring back at me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: xxmedium: Great. Now I'm hungry for Calamari.

[themediterraneandish.com image 454x681]

Only rings? Those are pig anuses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Funny how it's such a huge issue when it's a former President, but absolutely hidden when it's the current one.

People who watch/read CNN lose brain cells with every word. Don't you realize the rest of the world looks down at you for your gullbility?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how it's such a huge issue when it's a former President, but absolutely hidden when it's the current one.

People who watch/read CNN lose brain cells with every word. Don't you realize the rest of the world looks down at you for your gullbility?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby has no idea what camera blocking is
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how it's such a huge issue when it's a former President, but absolutely hidden when it's the current one.

People who watch/read CNN lose brain cells with every word. Don't you realize the rest of the world looks down at you for your gullbility?


There's a big farking difference between repeatedly LYING and falsely claiming all documents have been handed over and doing everything you can to obstruct the discovery and recovery of our nations secrets and turning them over and fully cooperating at every step

But since you're a full on FOX watching fascist indoctrinated piece of shiat, the finer points and nuances of that are lost upon your sloped brow
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: xxmedium: Great. Now I'm hungry for Calamari.

[themediterraneandish.com image 454x681]

Only rings? Those are pig anuses.


Hold up on that...

https://slate.com/human-interest/2013/01/calamari-made-of-pig-rectum-the-this-american-life-rumor-isnt-true-but-its-fascinating.html
 
scalpod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Longtime Trump Organization executives Matthew Calamari Sr. and his son Matthew Calamari Jr. are expected to appear Thursday before the grand jury investigating possible mishandling of classified documents brought to Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, sources said."

Fark user imageView Full Size


They may be expected, but they won't show up because this is obviously a trap.
 
